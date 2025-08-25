Bangkok police seize fake Marshall speakers worth 600,000 baht

Yesterday, August 24, police in Bangkok apprehended six people suspected of selling counterfeit Marshall brand speakers and headphones.

The operation, led by Police Major General Thantaphum Charuprat and involving collaboration with the Department of Intellectual Property and brand representatives, resulted in the seizure of 206 items valued at over 600,000 baht (US$18,480).

The arrested individuals, identified as 45 year old Thanthida, 31 year old Adisak, 45 year old Rujira, 30 year old Siriphong, 44 year old Apinya, and 49 year old Thanin, face charges related to the sale of goods bearing counterfeit trademarks.

The arrests followed complaints from Marshall’s intellectual property rights defenders about unauthorised sales at a notable shopping centre in Bangkok. Consequently, the police conducted searches at six locations within the shopping centre, leading to the arrests and confiscations.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Thantaphum issued a warning to consumers, urging caution when buying electronic products, particularly those with unusually low prices or sold at unauthorised outlets.

He highlighted the risks associated with counterfeit goods, which are often made from substandard materials, posing potential dangers such as electrical short circuits, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, over the past six months, the Department of Intellectual Property (DIP) has confiscated more than 1.3 million counterfeit products in raids across Bangkok and other provinces. The crackdown has already led to 139 legal cases, underscoring the government’s renewed efforts to tackle Thailand’s long-standing counterfeit trade.

“This is a serious issue,” stated DIP Director General Nusara Kanjanakul. “It affects consumer safety as well as Thailand’s international reputation.”

The operation, conducted in cooperation with the Economic Crime Suppression Division (ECSD), police, and private sector groups defending intellectual property rights, targeted both online marketplaces and well-known shopping districts in central Bangkok, along with tourist hotspots notorious for fake goods.

Two major e-commerce platforms alone accounted for over 700,000 seized products, including unregulated skincare creams, counterfeit vitamins, mobile accessories, and shampoos, many suspected of containing hazardous substances and failing to meet safety standards.