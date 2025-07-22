Bangkok blitz: Over 1.3 million fake goods seized in massive raid

In a sweeping six-month crackdown, the Department of Intellectual Property (DIP) has seized over 1.3 million counterfeit items in raids across Bangkok and beyond. The campaign has already triggered 139 legal cases, signalling a renewed push to clean up the country’s notorious counterfeit trade.

“This is a serious issue,” said DIP Director General Nusara Kanjanakul. “It impacts not only consumer safety but also Thailand’s international reputation.”

The operation was carried out in partnership with the Economic Crime Suppression Division (ECSD), police units, and private sector groups defending intellectual property rights.

Targets included online marketplaces, central Bangkok shopping hubs, and popular tourist hotspots long plagued by knock-off goods.

Two major online platforms alone were responsible for more than 700,000 seized items, including unregulated skincare creams, fake vitamins, mobile accessories, and shampoos, many suspected of containing harmful chemicals and falling short of safety standards.

In raids across Bangkok and several provinces, authorities uncovered over 600,000 more fakes. These included knock-off designer handbags, clothing, watches, and even counterfeit auto parts. Enforcement teams stormed 30 well-known locations in Bangkok’s shopping malls, unmasking illicit stalls openly selling imitation brand-name products to unsuspecting tourists.

“These illegal goods are often sold at prices far below the market value, which should raise red flags for consumers,” Nusara said. “We urge the public to buy only from reputable shops and trusted online sellers.”

Police reiterated the steep penalties for sellers caught peddling fakes. Trademark infringement could result in up to four years in prison, fines of up to 400,000 baht, or both.

Copyright violations carry even stiffer penalties, up to four years in prison and fines of up to 800,000 baht, reported Bangkok Post.

As Thailand eyes a stronger post-pandemic economic recovery and improved trade relations, the government is under pressure to show it takes intellectual property protection seriously, especially in the eyes of foreign investors and trade partners.