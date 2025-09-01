Police arrest 20 year old for motorcycle theft in Chon Buri

Police apprehended a 20 year old man who was involved in the theft of a motorcycle at an apartment in Soi Mab Yai Lia 18/2, Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri, yesterday, August 31, at 5pm. The arrest followed his theft of a black Honda Wave 125, belonging to Chalermphon, from a motorcycle taxi queue in Soi Pattaya Klang 12.

Security footage revealed Thanawat on a white motorcycle passing the taxi queue, noticing an unattended bike with the key still in place. He parked his own motorcycle near a snooker table and returned to steal the unattended vehicle.

Chalermphon filed a report with Pattaya City Police Station, and a trap was set at the snooker table, anticipating the thief‘s return for his motorcycle. The suspect did indeed return, but his motorcycle had already been seized by the police. Attempting to flee, the suspect was pursued by Chalermphon’s friends and a concerned citizen, leading to his arrest.

Following the arrest, as Thanawat was being transported back to the Pattaya City Police Station, a friend, referred to as A, followed on a motorcycle, shouting and throwing objects at Thanawat. A expressed disappointment in Thanawat’s actions, noting efforts to help him improve his life as Thanawat had previously struggled with drug addiction.

Despite attempts to support him, Thanawat’s actions led to complications for another friend who had provided him with accommodation and was also detained, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a foreign man was arrested in Pattaya after allegedly stealing a motorbike on Soi 16, near Walking Street. His identity and nationality have not yet been confirmed, though witnesses claimed he appeared to be under the influence of drugs during the incident.

The theft occurred on August 28 when the owner discovered the missing motorcycle and alerted nearby taxi drivers. Familiar with the busy nightlife district, the drivers quickly chased after the suspect through the crowded lanes.