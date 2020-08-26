Phayao gunmen kills 3, then himself | The Thaiger

4 people including a 5 year old girl are dead, after a man went on a shooting spree last night in the Chiang Kham district of the upper northeastern province of Phayao. Another man was wounded before the gunman took his own life. Police say the fatal rampage began about 8:10pm at a house in Ban Nong Ha, in tambon Rom Yen. The gunman was 51 year old Yuthana Riewsakulchart.

Yuthana went to the house alone, carrying a shotgun, and methodically shot the 4 people inside. 3 people were killed instantly: 37 year old Pongthep Riewsakulchart, his 34 year old wife Supaporn Sae Chao, and their 5 year old daughter Kalayaporn Riewsakulchart. Another man, 40 year old Songpol Kitkaranphit, was wounded. Pongthep was Yuthana’s stepson. The gunman was married to married his mother, Moey.

Police say after the killing spree Yuthana went to a local helicopter landing pad, about 300 metres from the house, and shot himself dead. His body was found lying near the landing zone with the shotgun by his side.

The wounded man was taken to Chiang Kham Hospital.

Local residents told police that Yuthana and Pongthep had a dispute over a coffee business.

SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Siamrath