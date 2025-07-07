Pattaya rider threatened by gunman during late-night pickup

Driver escapes after armed man tries to stop passenger from fleeing in Chon Buri

Ryan Turner2 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, July 7, 2025
The ride-hailing driver threatened by the gunman | Photo via KhaoSod

A ride-hailing driver in Pattaya has filed a police report after a gunman threatened him during a late-night pickup earlier today, July 7, at 2am in Soi Arunothai 1, Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri.

The driver, 31 year old Arnon, told officers at Chon Buri Police Station he was nearly caught in the middle of the confrontation while collecting a passenger through a ride-hailing app.

According to his statement, he was called to pick up a customer at the location and contacted the number provided. However, when he arrived, a small, dark-skinned woman appeared instead, looking distressed and urgently telling him to drive away after she climbed inside the vehicle.

Moments later, a man of medium build wearing a long-sleeved jacket and jeans ran towards the vehicle, waving a gun and striking the car with the weapon. The man shouted for the woman to get out of the vehicle and ordered the driver not to leave.

Arnon said he lowered the window and tried to calm the situation, asking the pair to speak peacefully. Despite this, they continued arguing, and the woman insisted he drives away, claiming the man would not dare shoot.

The suspected gunman | Photo via KhaoSod

When the gunman became distracted, Arnon quickly accelerated and left the scene, watching the rear-view mirror in fear the man might open fire. Luckily, both are uninjured.

KhaoSod reported that after safely dropping the woman off, he shared the incident on social media to warn other drivers about the risk.

Arnon also submitted CCTV footage to the media and police, hoping it would help identify and arrest the suspect. He urged fellow riders to be cautious if the person requesting a ride does not match the description or if any suspicious situations arise.

In other news, a 35 year old man shot and killed his neighbour in Ayutthaya after a long-running dispute turned violent on June 16.

The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds and later died in the hospital. Police arrested the suspect at his home and recovered a .38 calibre handgun.

