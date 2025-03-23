Illegal nightclub raid in Nakhon Pathom uncovers drug use

In Nakhon Pathom‘s Samphran district, administrative officials conducted a raid at 3am this morning, March 23, at an unlicensed nightclub, discovering 81 patrons with traces of illegal drugs.

The Department of Provincial Administration led the raid operation at a local nightclub called Neon Pub following reports of narcotics being available on the premises.

During the raid, officials secured the exits and found 212 patrons inside. It was reported that some individuals discarded drugs, including ketamine and methamphetamine, onto the pub floor in small plastic bags.

Urine tests were administered to the visitors, with 81 testing positive for drug use. This group comprised 49 men and 32 women.

Chaiwat Junthirapong, Director General of the department, present at the scene, stated that the pub’s operators appeared to be flouting regulations. The establishment was unlicensed, served alcohol outside of legal hours, and facilitated narcotics sales.

Chaiwat intends to recommend that the Nakhon Pathom provincial governor enforce a five-year closure of the venue, reported Bangkok Post.

