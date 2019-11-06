Pattaya fugitives’ pick-up truck found, two people arrested | The Thaiger

Crime
Pattaya fugitives’ pick-up truck found, two people arrested
PHOTO: The Pattaya News
The pickup truck used by three drug defendants, who attacked police and escaped from a Pattaya Court, has been located and seized in Chon Buri. Police have arrested two people suspected of helping the three escapees. The Isuzu truck was silver\white in colour, not bronze as originally reported.
Police found the truck at an industrial park near the home of Noi Nilthes, one of the three prisoners. A security guard at the park says a man aged about 30 parked the truck and placed a large steel cutting tool inside, then rode off on a motorcycle driven by a woman.
The other fugitives are 39 year old American Bart Allen Helmus and his Thai wife Sirinapa Wisetrit. Police say an accomplice picked up the three in another vehicle. From Pattaya it would be easy for them to try to sneak out of the country and police are watching possible escape routes.
Detectives are also seeking people who might have helped them in their escape, and have detained two suspects. The couple, identified only as ‘Max’ and ‘Orn’, left the truck in the industrial park with the keys inside. No more details have been revealed at this stage and the investigation remains fluid.
The Pattaya Court and police are investigating how the fugitives were able to get hold of the knife and gun used in their escape. A police captain was stabbed and a warning shot was fired to clear the way for the fugitives. The officer remains in intensive care but is expected to recover.
The American Helmus and his wife are charged with possessing a kilogram of crystal methamphetamine and a gun. The other suspect, Noi, is charged with possessing crystal methamphetamine, ketamine and a gun. The appearance in court was followed by the dramatic escape.
Police say the three now face five more charges, including attempted murder of a police officer and illegal use of weapons. They warn that the suspects are considered armed and very dangerous and the public should not approach them but rather call the police if they are spotted.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | The Pattaya News
Crime
Former hotel employee uses stolen data for online shopping binge
PHOTO: INN News
Police have arrested a man for using stolen credit card information for an online shopping spree, with a final bill of over 500,000 baht. 35 year old Jirat Siriwattanakul used to work at hotels in Chiang Mai and Phetchaburi Provinces before getting into online shopping, with other people’s money.
Jirat is charged with impersonation and using another person’s bank card without consent. A victim filed a complaint after the suspect used his card data for an online shopping spree. Police traced the purchases to Jirat and he was arrested 5 days later.
Jirat previously worked as head of reception at hotels Chiang Mai and Petchaburi. The work allowed him access to customers’ personal data and to all the hotels in the system, to confirm payments and bookings.
Jirat could access the data even when he wasn’t at the hotel. Information included customers’ full names, ID number, passport number, birthday, credit card and phone numbers, email address and more, depending on the information used to book and pay.
Jirat would choose a card and call the issuing bank, pretending to be the cardholder. He could answer all security questions because he had the information. He would then change the credit card’s contact number so when he made an online purchase the notification would go to his phone instead of the cardholder’s.
He bought eight iPhones, gold bars, and other items worth about 500,000 baht. At the time of the arrest, officers searched his room and found the ID card of the victim who filed the report, a phone with many customers’ personal information and a collection of data from more than 50 credit cards.
SOURCE: Thai Residents | INN News
Crime
UPDATE: Three Pattaya fugitives, including one American, still on the run
Three prisoners, one of whom is American, and all of whom are described as armed and highly dangerous, remain on the loose after a daring escape from a Pattaya courtroom yesterday.
The Pattaya News reports that the prisoners are Thai nationals Mr Noi Ton Nintet and Ms Sirinapha Wisetrit, along with American national Mr Bart Allen Helmus, who is understood to be married to Ms Wisetrit.
All three were being tried over drugs charges when they managed to escape from Pattaya Provincial court yesterday afternoon by stabbing one police officer and threatening others with a gun.
They made their getaway in an Izuzu pick-up truck that was waiting for them. No information is currently known regarding the registration of the truck or the owner’s details, or how the prisoners managed to get hold of the weapons to make their escape.
Police checkpoints have been set up throughout the Chonburi area, with alerts issued to the US Embassy and Immigration checkpoints at all borders within reach of Pattaya. Police believe the three prisoners are still in the Pattaya area, laying low until they have an opportunity to flee further.
The public have been warned that the escaped prisoners are armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Any sighting should be reported immediately to police.
See earlier story HERE.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Crime
Accused Ponzi queen and husband in jail, no bail
PHOTO: Udon Thani Police
Alleged Ponzi-scam scammer Wantanee “Mae Manee” Tippaveth, along with her husband, have been remanded to Udon Thani prison after appearing in court. Police received approval to detain them without bail while the investigation continues into their ‘business’. Additional victims of the scheme are still mounting up and contacting the DSI.
Both of the alleged scheme creators had little to say when approached by the media outside Udon Thani Court.
The Bangkok Post reports that the couple were arrested in Chon Buri province on Saturday and helicoptered to Udon Thani later the same day. Under Thai law, Police can detain suspects for up to 48 hours without a court order.
There was no application for bail, since the couple’s assets have all been frozen and can’t be used as a guarantee.
The couple allegedly defrauded investors in what has become known as the Mae Manee Ponzi scheme, luring victims with promises of unusually high returns, reportedly up to 93% a month.
The Department of Special Investigation said last Wednesday that victims lost more than 430 million baht, but police have upped the estimate to around 1 billion baht. The number of direct victims has risen to more than 3,400, and counting. The DSI are encouraging people who had been defrauded in the scheme to contact them.
The couple face charges of public fraud, fraud-related borrowing and entering false data into a computer system. They have denied all charges.
The “Mae Manee” is one of two major Ponzi schemes currently under investigation by the DSI at the moment.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
