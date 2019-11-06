Foreign investment applications rise 69% in first nine months | The Thaiger

Business
Foreign investment applications rise 69% in first nine months
PHOTO: Bloomberg
Thailand continues attracting foreign direct investment, with applications rising 69% in the first nine months of 2019, according the Board of Investment (BOI).
Applications in the electronics and electrical sector, and the digital and automotive sectors, represented 131.78 billion baht, or 65% of the total. The value of applications, up to September this year, was 203.37 billion baht, according to latest data from the BOI.
Out of 689 project bids, Japan, Thailand’s biggest source of foreign investment, comes in first with applications for 167 projects worth 59.19 billion baht. China follows with 139 projects worth 45.44 billion, and Switzerland, with 15 projects worth 11.71 billion, BOI data shows.
The BOI Secretary General says the healthy rise in applications came, despite the fluctuations in the global economy.
“We expect the growth momentum of FDI and overall investment to continue to expand into 2020.”
Overall applications including domestic investments totaled 1,165, up 11% year on year. About half of those are for projects in the digital sector, with 143 projects. Agriculture and food processing saw 132 projects, and the electronics and electrical sector, saw 103 applications.
SOURCE: thailand-business-news.com
Do you need help with your business? Are you searching for a new job? Or an employer looking to hire? Try JobCute today.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Business
American firms want to relocate to Thailand to counter US-China trade war
PHOTO: “You’re all welcome!” – Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha at the ASEAN Business Summit – Bangkok Post
US business leaders visiting Thailand are looking for opportunities, especially relocating their production bases, as they try to sort out heir businesses in the wake of the US-China trade war.
The US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross and executives of 16 American companies met the Thai Finance Minister at the ASEAN Summit to discuss trade and investment. They told the Minister that US firms are especially interested in in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), Thailand’s flagship economic project. One of the world’s leading medical supplies makers has already invested in the area.
The companies are also looking at the energy, infrastructure and financial services areas, according to the Ministry.
Ross and the delegation are visiting Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam to promote the “Free and Open Indo-Pacific” strategy, seen as a countermove against China’s Belt and Road Initiative. But their rhetoric belies a highly protectionist new paradigm for US trade policy.
Ross also supports Thailand 4.0 and praised the Kingdom for moving up to 21st place in the Doing Business ranking and for successfully hosting the 35th ASEAN Summit last week in Bangkok.
SOURCE: The Nation
ASEAN
Thai PM will negotiate the GSP issue with US officials during ASEAN Summit
Thailand will hold talks with US officials, about the GSP (Generalised System of Preferences) suspension for Thai exports to the US market, on the sidelines of the weekend’s ASEAN Summit, being held in Bangkok.
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says there are still six months in which to resolve the issues before the suspension of trade benefits for up to 500 Thai export items kicks in. He is also calling for a halt to speculation about the reason for the US action, claiming that only about 300 items will be affected and that several other countries have also been hit by similar measures.
There has been speculation that the US action is a retaliation against the ban on paraquat, chlorpyrifos and, especially, glyphosate by the National Hazardous Substances Committee last week.
The PM is assuring that the government is trying to resolve the problem and urges the private sector to do likewise but, if the US refuses to review its decision, he said that Thailand would have to accept it, according to Thai PBS.
The US announced the suspension of US$1.3 billion of trade benefits under the GSP program and the removal of Thai seafood products included in the program last Friday. The announcement cited Thailand’s failure to bring labour rights up to International Labour Organisation standards, pointing out the problems in the Thai fishing industry as an example. The Thai Commerce Ministry, meanwhile, claims that the impact of the US action will be limited and will cut annual export value by less than US$32.8 million next year.
The US is Thailand’s second-largest export market and shipments are valued around US$3s billion per annum.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Business
New land tax forces land owners to evaluate their options
PHOTO: SCMP
The new Land and Property Tax, which takes effect in January 2020, will be a challenge for the Thai property market, according to the managing Director of CBRE Thailand. In an open report to the media, CBRE says owners of vacant sites will pay significant taxes once the new law comes into effect. Many will try to avoid the tax by developing the land for commercial use to generate income so they don’t have to sell the land.
“The risk is that they’ll create a bigger burden for themselves by developing inappropriate, loss-making developments.”
“Lacking experience and market knowledge, they might build something for which there is no demand and end up owing the bank far more than the cost of the tax.”
For many vacant sites, development of office, retail or residential space for rent won’t be feasible because of size or location. Owners may also not have the expertise or money to develop the sites. Landowners first need to see how much tax they will owe, and consider their options to earn income from development.
For example, car parks may be a solution in areas where residential parking space is low. In Japanese cities, even small sites are often used for commercial parking lots. But even though parking rates are much lower in Thailand than in Japan, for many sites car parks may be the easiest way to earn money with lowest expenditure from the owner, in the opinion of CBRE.
A second alternative is leasing to a third party. Leases could be for short or long term, but again only some locations offer development potential and demand from third party tenants.
Another question raised but not yet answered is the definition of ‘agricultural land’, which is taxed at a lower rate. For some landowners, finding additional revenue sources may simply be too hard and they may decide to sell.
After 2019, CBRE believes more sites will be up for sale, and supply and demand will reduce the difference between asking prices and what purchasers will pay.
SOURCE: Thailand Business News | CBRE
To check out Thailand’s largest selection of property, with the most information, go to FazWaz.com
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 spas and massages in Phuket
Top 10 English news sources in Thailand (2019)
China has the most atheists, Indonesia and Philippines the most believers
Top 10 most boring news stories
Bangkok to Hong Kong the world’s second most popular flight, what’s the most popular?
Top 5 reasons why Aussies choose medical tourism in Thailand
Stricter controls and paperwork putting brakes on residential property market
Mandatory health insurance for ‘Long Stay’ visa starts October 31
Thailand’s changing tourist demographic – the Indians
Tale of two cities – Hua Hin vs Pattaya
Top 10 places to visit around Chiang Mai, on a motorbike
Thai app will ease expat immigration woes and make 90 day reporting simple
Thailand’s growth forecasts for the rest of 2019 slashed again
Airbnb reveals top 20 trending world destinations to visit in 2020
Pattaya fugitives’ pick-up truck found, two people arrested
Foreign investment applications rise 69% in first nine months
Former hotel employee uses stolen data for online shopping binge
American firms want to relocate to Thailand to counter US-China trade war
Phuket’s water supply running on empty
5,000 Samui residents diagnosed with depression in 2019
US accuses ASEAN nations of trying to “embarrass” Trump with meeting snub
New Airbnb guidelines for Thai landlords
8 Vietnamese arrested – investigation into 39 container deaths in the UK
UPDATE: Three Pattaya fugitives, including one American, still on the run
Chiang Mai Police forced into investigating hazing incident at University
15 countries poised to sign onto the world’s largest trade bloc
US will consider a review of GSP cuts – ASEAN Summit
No reversal of glyphosate ban says minister
Vaping crackdown continues as Pattaya Police raid local market
ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”
ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live]
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62
ถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ
หนุ่มแท็กซี่ฉาว ท้าต่อยเจ้าของธุรกิจเต๊นท์ กลางงานสนามหลวง
ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล
ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล
สีจิ้นผิงกล่าวสุนทรพจน์ ครบรอบ 70 ปีก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
คลิปไฮไลท์วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 5
คลิปไฮไลท์ วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 1
Trending
- Chiang Mai2 days ago
Top 10 places to visit around Chiang Mai, on a motorbike
- Patong4 days ago
Top 10 must-see things to do in Phuket
- Bangkok4 days ago
Bangkok will be underwater in 30 years says new study
- Thailand3 days ago
Thailand looks to Indian arrivals for new wave of tourism
- Cambodia3 days ago
American convicted by Cambodian court for sex abuse of underage girls
- Economy3 days ago
Sit down, shut up and hang on – The Asian century is here
- Crime2 days ago
British man arrested on Koh Phangan over local drug charges
- Bangkok3 days ago
Can you eat Bangkok’s biggest burger? 6 kilos and 10,000 calories – VIDEO