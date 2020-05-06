Park ranger shot dead in Lop Buri clash with poachers | The Thaiger

Crime
Park ranger shot dead in Lop Buri clash with poachers
A park ranger has been killed in a clash with poachers in the central Lop Buri province. 37 year old fish and wildlife ranger Karn Chaiprasert was found dead on Monday with a gunshot wound.
The head of the wildlife sanctuary, Wasant Klomchinda, said Karn led a 3 member team on patrol on Sunday in a forest on the Khao Ruak mountainside. As night fell, they set up a checkpoint in the area, 3 kilometres from the sanctuary’s borders.
At 10am Monday, the team spotted 3 men with hunting gear. They tried to stop them but the men fled deeper into the forest. A an exchange of gunfire followed during the pursuit. Karn was found dead on a sharp slope 300 metres from the checkpoint. Klomchinda and police were notified of his death.
Police checked the scene and found shell casings, knapsacks, supplies and paraphernalia for methamphetamine use. They followed the trail of evidence for 2 kilometres to the border of the sanctuary but found no one. Due to rough terrain, it was 5:30pm on Monday before Karn’s body was finally brought from the hills to the town for an autopsy.
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha offered condolences to Karn’s family and ordered related agencies to provide aid for his family.
Karn, a native of the north central Phetchabun province, joined the wildlife sanctuary a year ago. He’d also worked at Thap Lan National Park in Prachin Buri and Nakhon Ratchasima provinces for 10 years.
SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | Bangkok Post
Phetchabun man lucky to be alive after bomb discovery
A man in Phetchabun province, central Thailand, has had a narrow escape after picking up an abandoned box, not realizing it was a bomb. Thai Residents reports that the unnamed villager, from the Tha Phon district, was cycling back from the local temple when he spotted a box with a clock attached to it lying on the ground.
He stopped to pick up the box, placed it on his bike and took it back to his shop. He says he planned to hang the clock on the shop wall as he could see it was still working. Once at the shop however, his employee pointed out that the box was probably a bomb. The man quickly placed the box outside the premises and notified authorities.
Officers from Tha Phon police arrived to find a cardboard box with a digital clock taped to the front and connected to various wires inside the box, and immediately alerted the Phetchabun Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team.
When the EOD team arrived, they placed a tire around the box, evacuated villagers from the area and used high-pressure water to defuse the bomb. The team confirmed that further examination of the device showed it to be “a timed improvised explosive device.”
Its purpose or intended target has not been disclosed.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Ratchaburi women scammed by “American’ Instagrammer
A 33 year old woman in Ratchaburi (west of Bangkok) has filed a complaint to the local authorities that she was tricked by an ‘American man’ to make her fall in love and inducing her to transfer almost 200,000 baht of her money. After she thought everything was going as planned, the man, including the money. vanished.
The female victim told police that about 3-4 months ago an American man approached her to be friends on Instagram He claimed to be an engineer working on a ship. After they started to talk for a while, making her feel confident and hoping he would marry her and live together (happily ever after).
Although they never met in person, the man said that he was going to retire and his company would send a package with 400,000 US$, along with some jewellry. He then asked her to receive the parcel and keep it safe for him.
Not long after that, a woman called to inform that a package had been sent from abroad. But she was told by the person on the phone that the x-ray machine found valuables in the box. So, she must be taxed 36,000 baht and transfer this amount into the account of the ‘recievers’.
The victim then transferred first amount.
Later, the same woman contacted her again and informed that she must now pay an additional amount of 150,000 baht to cover documentation, registration, stamp duty, before the package can be released.
She transferred the rest of the money as requested – a total of 140,000 baht, most of her savings. After the money was transferred, no parcel was sent to her. She then tried to contact the woman who was faint the so-called paperwork. You won’t be surprised that her calls went unanswered.
She then discovered that her ‘man’ had changed his name on Instagram using the same profile. She then realised that she had been deceived.
The victim reported the matter to the police at Pak Tho Police Station in Ratchaburi Province. Police reveal that they are currently coordinating with the bank where the victim transferred money in order to request further information, and are inspecting the shipping company to see if they actually exist or not (place your bets on that one).
A similar scam has been used thousands of times. But hey, love, even Instagram love, is blind.
SOURCE: CH 7 news
