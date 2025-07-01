Illegal gold miners jailed and fined 500,000 baht each

Thong Pha Phum Provincial Court has sentenced two people to five years in prison and a fine of 500,000 baht each under sections 90 and 78 of the Criminal Code. The charges stemmed from illegal gold mining activities within a national park and a protected forest area.

The defendants, Achong and Anusorn, were charged by the Thong Pha Phum Provincial Prosecutor with violations of the Forest Act, the National Reserved Forest Act, and the National Park Act.

They were found guilty yesterday, June 30, of illegally excavating soil to search for gold within the boundaries of Thong Pha Phum National Park and the Khao Chang Phueak National Reserved Forest. The area affected spanned 14 rai and 1 square wah.

The court determined that the actions of Achong and Anusorn constituted illegal clearing, destruction, and occupation of forest land for personal gain.

They were also found guilty of exploiting land resources, resulting in environmental degradation without official permission. Their actions violated the Criminal Code, section 90, resulting in an initial sentence of five years’ imprisonment for each.

Both defendants confessed to the charges, leading to a reduced sentence under section 78 of the Criminal Code. Consequently, they will each serve three years in prison.

Additionally, they are jointly liable to pay 560,100 baht (US$17,255) in damages to the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, along with 5% annual interest until the full amount is paid, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, officials from Conservation Area Office 3, led by Chutidet Kamnonchanut, joined forces with Thong Pha Phum National Park rangers and the Surasi Task Force to apprehend 11 people involved in illegal gold mining and poaching.

The coordinated raid was conducted on March 29 in the Pilokki forest region of Thong Pha Phum district, Kanchanaburi province, following reports of unlawful activity within the protected zone.