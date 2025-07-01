Illegal gold miners jailed and fined 500,000 baht each

Court delivers tough verdict in landmark environmental protection case

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee10 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 1, 2025
74 1 minute read
Illegal gold miners jailed and fined 500,000 baht each
Picture courtesy of Matichon

Thong Pha Phum Provincial Court has sentenced two people to five years in prison and a fine of 500,000 baht each under sections 90 and 78 of the Criminal Code. The charges stemmed from illegal gold mining activities within a national park and a protected forest area.

The defendants, Achong and Anusorn, were charged by the Thong Pha Phum Provincial Prosecutor with violations of the Forest Act, the National Reserved Forest Act, and the National Park Act.

They were found guilty yesterday, June 30, of illegally excavating soil to search for gold within the boundaries of Thong Pha Phum National Park and the Khao Chang Phueak National Reserved Forest. The area affected spanned 14 rai and 1 square wah.

Illegal gold miners jailed and fined 500,000 baht each | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Matichon

The court determined that the actions of Achong and Anusorn constituted illegal clearing, destruction, and occupation of forest land for personal gain.

They were also found guilty of exploiting land resources, resulting in environmental degradation without official permission. Their actions violated the Criminal Code, section 90, resulting in an initial sentence of five years’ imprisonment for each.

Illegal gold miners jailed and fined 500,000 baht each | News by Thaiger

Both defendants confessed to the charges, leading to a reduced sentence under section 78 of the Criminal Code. Consequently, they will each serve three years in prison.

Related Articles

Additionally, they are jointly liable to pay 560,100 baht (US$17,255) in damages to the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, along with 5% annual interest until the full amount is paid, reported KhaoSod.

Illegal gold miners jailed and fined 500,000 baht each | News by Thaiger

In similar news, officials from Conservation Area Office 3, led by Chutidet Kamnonchanut, joined forces with Thong Pha Phum National Park rangers and the Surasi Task Force to apprehend 11 people involved in illegal gold mining and poaching.

The coordinated raid was conducted on March 29 in the Pilokki forest region of Thong Pha Phum district, Kanchanaburi province, following reports of unlawful activity within the protected zone.

Latest Thailand News
Phuket bomb scare sparks mosque security clampdown Phuket News

Phuket bomb scare sparks mosque security clampdown

33 seconds ago
Illegal gold miners jailed and fined 500,000 baht each Crime News

Illegal gold miners jailed and fined 500,000 baht each

10 minutes ago
Paetongtarn on pause: PM suspended amid leaked audio storm Thailand News

Paetongtarn on pause: PM suspended amid leaked audio storm

18 minutes ago
India&#8217;s growth to boost Southeast Asia&#8217;s aviation market Business News

India’s growth to boost Southeast Asia’s aviation market

31 minutes ago
Thai woman demands luxury lifestyle: A million baht and a watch Thailand News

Thai woman demands luxury lifestyle: A million baht and a watch

47 minutes ago
China’s durian craze drives Thailand’s tech farming boom Business News

China’s durian craze drives Thailand’s tech farming boom

55 minutes ago
Two teens arrested for murder in Trang forest Crime News

Two teens arrested for murder in Trang forest

1 hour ago
PM Paetongtarn takes culture role as Cabinet reshuffle stirs intrigue Thailand News

PM Paetongtarn takes culture role as Cabinet reshuffle stirs intrigue

2 hours ago
Taxiing line: illegal ride-hailing apps cause chaos on Phuket roads Phuket News

Taxiing line: illegal ride-hailing apps cause chaos on Phuket roads

2 hours ago
Two suspects arrested in 3.4 million baht robbery at Bangkok mall Bangkok News

Two suspects arrested in 3.4 million baht robbery at Bangkok mall

2 hours ago
Bangkok Mini Cooper driver flees motorcycle hit-and-run, 1 dead (video) Bangkok News

Bangkok Mini Cooper driver flees motorcycle hit-and-run, 1 dead (video)

3 hours ago
Police boat capsizes in Loei River chase, officer missing Thailand News

Police boat capsizes in Loei River chase, officer missing

3 hours ago
Thai tax scam gang busted for billion-baht VAT fraud racket Thailand News

Thai tax scam gang busted for billion-baht VAT fraud racket

3 hours ago
Welshman fights to come home after brutal attack in Thailand Thailand News

Welshman fights to come home after brutal attack in Thailand

3 hours ago
Ordination ceremony in Suphan Buri draws lottery interest Thailand News

Ordination ceremony in Suphan Buri draws lottery interest

3 hours ago
2 e-cigarette vendors surrender after shooting 2 police in Pathum Thani Thailand News

2 e-cigarette vendors surrender after shooting 2 police in Pathum Thani

4 hours ago
Motorcyclist dies after crash on Pattaya-Bangkok motorway Pattaya News

Motorcyclist dies after crash on Pattaya-Bangkok motorway

4 hours ago
Storming the banks: Tree tops ATMs in Bangkok showdown Bangkok News

Storming the banks: Tree tops ATMs in Bangkok showdown

4 hours ago
Rescuers retrieve 8 bodies from Saraburi factory fire, 2 still missing Thailand News

Rescuers retrieve 8 bodies from Saraburi factory fire, 2 still missing

4 hours ago
Thailand rolls out cannabis prescription form for 15 conditions Cannabis News

Thailand rolls out cannabis prescription form for 15 conditions

4 hours ago
Slithery surprise: Indian caught smuggling live snakes into Mumbai Bangkok News

Slithery surprise: Indian caught smuggling live snakes into Mumbai

4 hours ago
Thai-phoon forecast: TMD warns of heavy rain across the nation Thailand Weather Updates

Thai-phoon forecast: TMD warns of heavy rain across the nation

5 hours ago
Weed out competition: Thailand’s cannabis shops face crackdown Cannabis

Weed out competition: Thailand’s cannabis shops face crackdown

5 hours ago
Dulwich College Bangkok opens admissions office at True Digital Park Education

Dulwich College Bangkok opens admissions office at True Digital Park

5 hours ago
Canadian man caught trying to &#8216;bag&#8217; heroin at Bangkok airport Bangkok News

Canadian man caught trying to ‘bag’ heroin at Bangkok airport

5 hours ago
Cannabis NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee10 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 1, 2025
74 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x