“Off the charts” – biggest drug seizure in decades | The Thaiger

Crime
“Off the charts” – biggest drug seizure in decades
“Truly off-the-charts.” That was the assessment of Jeremy Douglas from the UN Office of Drugs and Crime talking about a major drug seizure in Myanmar’s northern Shan state. How off the charts?
Authorities seized 200 million methamphetamine tablets (yaba), more than 500 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine (ice), and 35.5 tonnes and 163,000 thousand litres of precursor chemicals used to manufacture illicit drugs. They also seized nearly 3,750 litres of liquid methylfentanyl, used to manufacture the powerful synthetic opioid-like drug fentanyl. They also seized 300 kilograms of heroin.
South east Asia, generally, has been spared an opioid crisis, similar to the one that has been sweeping the US, but experts warn that drug producers in Asia may continue the switch to synthetic opioids, made to mimic the chemical structure and effects of poppy-based drugs. The Golden Triangle, straddling northern Thailand, Laos and Myanmar, remains the world’s centre of poppy cultivation. But in recent decades the production of synthetic drugs has pushed the illicit factories deeper into the forests of Myanmar, often semi-portable, making their detection much more difficult than the open poppy fields.
Poppy fields require space, are highly seasonal, low-yield and labour-intensive. Modern opioids and methamphetamines just require a secret location, simple equipment and minimal labour.
The Golden Triangle is still notorious for its lawlessness, especially on the Burmese side of the borders, mostly governed by local militias and warlords and out of reach of the largely ineffective and remote Myanmar government.
The result is an unprecedented explosion in the synthetic drug trade. The methamphetamine market in East and South east Asia is now valued around $61.4 billion a year, according to the UNODC report.
The potency of synthetic opioids like fentanyl means it is easier to overdose. Laced with other illicit drugs, consumers often have no real idea what they are taking. A trio of overdoses in Bangkok last September was one of the first indications that fentanyl had appeared in the city’s heroin chain.
Jeremy Douglas, regional coordinator for the UN Office of Drugs and Crime says that the amount of methylfentanyl precursor chemicals seized could manufacture a batch of synthetic opioids “large enough to replace the region’s heroin production for a year”.
“This may be the moment we have feared, synthetic opioids are in the region in a big way. It’s clear that a network of production facilities like those found would not be possible without the involvement and financial backing of serious transnational organised criminal groups.”
The report also claims that authorities uncovered evidence “that some militias operating in the lawless areas of northern Myanmar were involved in the trade”, though the report neglected to lay out evidence about this claim. Drug law enforcement agencies in the region have long accused the armed groups in northern Myanmar of being complicit in the region’s drug trade.
33 people were arrested in the operations, which were carried out between February and April.
Crime
Push for chemical castration punishment for Thailand’s convicted sex offenders
What’s the proper punishment for those convicted of rape? Some Thai officials say prison time is not enough and are pushing for chemical castration of convicted offenders. The House committee tackling the country’s rape problem made more calls for a chemical castration law. Back in December, Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin said he supported the proposed law.
“The issue of sexual abuse involving students and teachers still persists,” committee member Patcharin Sumsiripong said, according to Khaosod English.
“Schoolgirls have faced many types of violence, from rape to molestation. This becomes a public concern and it has to be solved right away.”
Just last week, 5 teachers were accused of gang raping a 14 year old student in Mukdahan, adjacent to the Laos border. Khaosod said all of the suspects denied allegations and were released on bail. 2 days later a 16 year old girl came forward, also claiming that she had been sexually assaulted and corroborated the evidence and identification of the alleged suspects.
A committee member, and criminology expert, suggested Thailand have a sex offender registry as well as employment bans for convicted sexual offenders.
SOURCES: Khaosod | Bangkok Post
Crime
Parents believe murdered Mukdahan girl was killed by a local
The body of 3 year old girl, missing since Monday, was found naked and apparently strangled in a forest in the northeastern province of Mukdahan on Thursday. Now her parents believe their daughter was killed by a local villager.
“Nong Chompoo’’ Wongsricha went missing on May 10. After a massive search involving some 500 officers and volunteers, police in Dong Luang district found her body 4 days later in Phu Phan Noi forest. The search got a break when 70 year old Toon Prom-ngoi, a resident of neighbouring Sakhon Nakhon province, reported that she had found a child’s green slipper while gathering mushrooms in the national park which straddles the two provinces.
Toon led police to the spot where she found the slipper and they subsequently discovered the little girl’s body and clothes nearby.
They believe she had been dead at least eight hours before being found.
Police say they returned to the crime scene to collect more DNA evidence and questioned 5 people. They did not elabourate on the suspects behind the girl’s murder.
40 year old Sawitri Wongsricha, the victim’s mother, says she and her husband suspect the killer “knew the routes and was not afraid to go into the forest,” implying the killer is a local and familiar with the area. Sawitri says she doesn’t know the identity of the suspect or what the motive was.
An autopsy to determine the cause of death and whether the child was sexually assaulted has been promised.
SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | Bangkok Post
Chiang Rai
Robbers stole 1.05 million baht in cash from a Chiang Rai bank
Today at 10am Police in Chiang Saen district Chiang Rai (which borders Myanmar and Laos on the so-called Golden Triangle), were notified that a pair of robbers had stolen 1.05 million baht from the local Krungthai Bank. Police authorities are currently chasing down the 2 suspects who pulled off the daring daylight robbery on the bank.
Both suspects were dressed in black and were wearing motorbike helmets. The offenders managed to grab 1.05 million baht in cash before fleeing the scene on a blue Honda Wave motorcycle.
The employee that was targeted by the robbers told police and the bank manager that she had cashed the 1.05 million baht and put it in a bag for delivery to the agricultural cooperative of Chiang Saen. As the money was being loaded into the delivery vehicle, the thieves threatened the driver with firearms to hand over the bag of cash.
Chief of Chiang Saen’s police station has launched a manhunt for the 2 men.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
