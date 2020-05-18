Global aviation in acute crisis | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Global aviation in acute crisis
by Andrew J Wood
“…by the end of May 2020 most airlines in the world will be bankrupt.”
Global aviation has been battered and commercial scheduled air traffic remains mostly grounded as countries enforce their lockdowns and travel restrictions. There are few signs that the end is in sight. For the largest of carriers like IAG (British Airways), United, American Airlines, Emirates Lufthansa and many more all have been forced to seek help from their governments (see summary below).
The vital travel and tourism industry – which has often be the driver to a country’s economic recovery following past crises, is keen to see international air travel resume ASAP. The business of tourism which generates 10.3 percent of global GNP is anxious to restart travel.
A post-corona airline industry is going to look very different. Those that survive will have evolved into smaller leaner and debt laden businesses and probably bailed out by governments. Some aviation analysts are predicting that Covid-19 will leave the industry decimated and by the end of May 2020 most airlines in the world will be bankrupt. CAPA analysts have also reported the same, most of the world’s airlines could be bankrupt by the end of May if the situation does not turn around quickly.
One potential solution they propose would be to rescind national ownership rules and allow the industry to merge into global brands.
The post-corona chaos offers a rare opportunity to reset the building blocks of a global airline industry.
Emerging from the crisis will be like entering a battlefield littered with casualties. The field is open for lawmakers and financial markets to make their own demands on an industry that already has a long list – wish lists of ways they should treat customers better, reduce their carbon footprint and adopt more sustainable business practices.
As the impact of the corona virus slashes through our world, many airlines have already been driven into technical bankruptcy. We see cash reserves are running down quickly as fleets are grounded. Forward bookings far outweigh cancellations and each time there is a new government recommendation it is to discourage flying and travel.
“The new normal has not yet arrived at the airport.”
The International Air Transport Association most recent prediction is that European airlines will see demand drop by 55 percent in 2020 compared to 2019 and potential revenue losses will total $89 billion. The association revised its loss prediction of $76 billion made in March as the impact of the corona virus global pandemic on the airline industry continues to hit unprecedented levels.
There has been a 90% drop in regional demand in the last several weeks and IATA has cited the introduction of travel restrictions around the world limiting movement only to essential travel and repatriation of citizens to their home countries as having “a greater impact than previously expected.”
A significant number of European airlines have suspended passenger operations with two of the region’s largest carriers, easyJet and Ryanair, not expecting flights to operate until June.
Airlines will be hoping for corporate travel to bounce back quickly, business travellers probably pay four to five times the average fare on a typical flight – having them quickly back on airplanes is vitally important.
Even if the economy begins to recover in the third quarter of this year, as many economists predict, corona virus fears could lead to a slow recovery as travel struggles to regain its pre-crisis levels.
It could take months for an airline to come back to life. Also if second waves of the disease go around the world and possible hot-spot flare up these may reduce passenger confidence to travel. And while essential maintenance is still happening daily on parked planes, they will all need to be brought back into flying condition before being put back into service.
Demand is drying up in ways that are completely unprecedented. The new normal has not yet arrived at the airport.
The crisis list…
✈️ The US government agreed a $61 billion bailout for the US airline industry as the corona virus pandemic brings travel to a virtual standstill. The grants to major airlines including American, Delta, Southwest, JetBlue and United will probably come with strings attached.
On the 14 April 2020 the International Air Transport Association released updated analysis showing that the Covid-19 crisis will see airline passenger revenues drop by $314 billion in 2020, a 55% decline compared to 2019.
Earlier, on the 24 March IATA had estimated $252 billion in lost revenues (-44% vs. 2019) in a scenario with severe travel restrictions lasting three months. The updated figures reflect a significant deepening of the crisis since then, and reflect:
1- Severe domestic restrictions lasting three months
2- Some restrictions on international travel extending beyond the initial three months
3- Worldwide severe impact, including Africa and Latin America (which had a small presence of the disease and were expected to be less impacted in the March analysis).
Full-year passenger demand (domestic and international) is expected to be down 48% compared to 2019.
✈️ Virgin Australia went into voluntary administration on April 21 due to crippling debts exacerbated by the corona virus lockdowns. At least 10,000 jobs would be at stake if the airline folds. Virgin is carrying about AUS$5 billion (US$ 3.2 billion) in debt and had sought federal help to keep operating but the Morrison government rejected a $1.4 billion bailout.
✈️ Thai Airways similarly to Virgin Australia is seeking a US$1.8 billion restructuring loan from the government. The loan is unpopular as many believe that in its existing state it is doomed to fail. Trust of its management and directors has reached new lows with the Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and the public. Thai Airways must submit a rehabilitation plan by the end of the month if it wants the government to consider a rescue package. Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob set the deadline amid this rising public sentiment against a state-backed loan.
✈️ IAG (British Airways’ parent company) the group announced in March moves to protect capital and reduce costs.
“We have seen a substantial decline in bookings across our airlines and global network over the past few weeks and we expect demand to remain weak until well into the summer,” CEO Walsh said. “We are therefore making significant reductions to our flying schedules. We will continue to monitor demand levels and we have the flexibility to make further cuts if necessary. We are also taking actions to reduce operating expenses and improve cash flow at each of our airlines. IAG is resilient with a strong balance sheet and substantial cash liquidity.”
Capacity for April and May will be cut by at least 75% compared to the same period in 2019. The group will also ground surplus aircraft, reduce and defer capital spending, cut non-essential and non-cyber related IT spend, and discretionary spending. The company also plans to reduce labour costs by freezing recruitment, implementing voluntary leave options, temporarily suspending employment contracts, and reducing working hours.
✈️ Air Mauritius goes into Voluntary Administration.
✈️ South African Airways Bankrupt. On 5 December 2019, the Government of South Africa announced that SAA would enter into bankruptcy protection, as the airline has not turned a profit since 2011 and ran out of money.
✈️ Finnair returns 12 planes and lays off 2,400 people.
✈️ YOU grounds 22 planes and fires 4,100 people.
✈️ Ryanair grounds 113 planes and gets rid of 900 pilots for the moment, 450 more in the coming months.
✈️ Norwegian completely stops its long-haul activity!!! The 787s are returned to the lessors.
✈️ SAS returns 14 planes and fires 520 pilots… The Scandinavian states are studying a plan to liquidate Norwegian and SAS to rebuild a new company from their ashes.
✈️ IAG (British Airways) grounds 34 planes. Everyone over 58 to retire.
✈️ Ethiad cancels 18 orders for A350, grounds 10 A380 and 10 Boeing 787. Lays off 720 staff.
✈️ Emirates grounds 38 A380s and cancels all orders for the Boeing 777x (150 aircraft, the largest order for this type). They “invite” all employees over 56 to retire
✈️ Wizzair returns 32 A320s and lays off 1,200 people, including 200 pilots, another wave of 430 layoffs planned in the coming months. Remaining employees will see their wages reduced by 30%.
✈️ IAG (Iberia) grounds 56 planes.
✈️ Luxair reduces its fleet by 50% (and associated redundancies)
✈️ CSA abolishes its long-haul sector and keeps only 5 medium-haul aircraft.
✈️ Eurowings goes into Bankruptcy
✈️ Brussels Airline reduces its fleet by 50% (and associated redundancies).
✈️ Lufthansa, the German federal government agreed on a €9 billion ($9.74billion) rescue package and plans to ground 72 aircraft.
✈️ Air France KLM Chief Executive Ben Smith said that voluntary redundancies would be part of the airline’s initial cost-cutting plans, and that costs at its ‘HOP’ arm were not viable as things stood. In an interview just hours after Air France KLM secured 7 billion euros ($7.6 billion) in French government aid, he also said that it could take two years, or possibly “even a bit longer,” before things returned to normal in the aviation and airline industry.
About the author…
Andrew J Wood was born in Yorkshire England, he is a professional hotelier, Skalleague and travel writer. Andrew has 48 years of hospitality and travel experience. He is a hotel graduate of Napier University, Edinburgh. Andrew is a past Director of Skål International (SI), National President SI Thailand and is currently President of SI Bangkok and a VP of both SI Thailand and SI Asia. He is a regular guest lecturer at various Universities in Thailand including Assumption University’s Hospitality School and the Japan Hotel School in Tokyo.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Registration steps for travel to or from Phuket
Although Phuket is still trying to maintain strict measures to control the spread of the Coronavirus and the island is still under a modified lock down. According to local Thai media you can apply to enter or leave the island with 2 methods of registration, Thai or foreigner.
- OPTION ONE. Departures from other provinces, travelling to Phuket, or people living in Phuket but wanting to travel to another province, must first get the approval from their local provincial administrative department, and also obtain a medical certificate stating that you are fit to travel. The steps are as follows…
1. Go to the website.
2. Fill in your identification number or passport number and complete the form.
3. After you have filled in your details, a “Member Book” will appear on the website with your details on it. Print every page and keep safe as you will need this document once arriving at the check point in Phuket.
4. Go to this websiteto download the app to obtain a QR code.
5. Fill in the information in the app along with choosing a specific time period to enter or leave Phuket. (Registration will last until 6 pm each day.)
6. Arrive at the Tha Chat Chai Checkpoint at the time you’ve chosen.
- OPTION TWO. Is for those who are exempted from pre-registration, including people who’s domicile is in Phuket, relatives who have been seriously ill or had recently passed away or any urgent personal reasons. The steps are as follows…
1. Register at website.
2. Once registered, you will receive a pending review, keep your QR Code as it will be used in future steps.
3. Check your QR code HERE before 8 pm on the day you register. If you are certified, you can pass through the checkpoint with out any problems. However, if your documents have not been approved you will need to try again.
4. When you arrive at the checkpoint, simply show the QR CODE to the staff to scan. This will record the current time that you passed through the checkpoint . Once finished, you can enter or depart Phuket immediately.
5. A 14 day home quarantine must be conducted whether you are arriving in Phuket or at your destination, after leaving Phuket.
6. Your QR code will be stored by authorities. For any new updates or measures, authorities ask you to check the app.
By preparing the documents and completing the information required on the websites, t will shorten the procedures once arriving at Tha Chat Chai Checkpoint. Make sure that you have your QR code, ID card or passport so the staff can find your information and record the time you enter or exit the checkpoint.
The Provincial Police Commander warns that only people attending to “urgent matters” are being allowed onto the island.
“Arrivals will be subjected to strict inspection.”
“If people have not been allowed to enter the province, that means their reason to come in is not necessary. So I want them to calm down and wait for a while until the Cabinet announces that entry is permitted.”
SOURCE: Phuket People Voice | Phuket NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Bangkok officials conduct spot checks on 200 shopping centres and retailers
Following the further easing of Covid-19 restrictions, officials in Bangkok are carrying out inspections on shopping malls, shops and restaurants to ensure the guidelines governing the “new normal” are being adhered to.
Nation Thailand reports that the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has assigned officers to conduct the checks across 50 districts in the capital. They will be checking that adequate social distancing is in place and that the ban on alcohol consumption is being upheld.
Bangkok governor, Asawin Khwanmuang, says there will be no second chances for businesses violating the ban on on-site alcohol consumption.
“If any restaurant allows customers to sit and drink alcohol in the shop, they will be ordered to close the shop immediately. There will be no warnings or suggestions for correction. Moreover, stores are also prohibited from organising promotions or activities that may cause close contact or congestion, which would raise the risk of spreading the virus.”
Malls such as Central World are coming under particular scrutiny due to their large size and the number of people they can attract. The city’s public transport providers have already put several measures in place to improve physical distancing among commuters, particularly during peak times.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand’s Covid-19 numbers, 2 from Bangkok, one in Phuket
Today at his daily press conference, spokesperson Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin reported 3 new cases of the coronavirus in Thailand, bringing the total cases to 3,031. No additional deaths were recorded, leaving the accumulated toll at 56.
Dr. Taweesilp reveals that of the new cases 3 cases reported, two were a man and a woman in Nonthaburi province (north west of capital) who shared the same workplace, and the other a 27 year old woman from Phuket working in retail. She had a history of contact with another confirmed case from Prachinburi who recently travelled off the island.
Of the Phuket case, Dr. Taweesilp says the case has raised concerns about other people who had recently left Phuket travelling to their home towns… “they might be infected and spread the disease elsewhere in the country”.
“12 confirmed cases found in other provinces since March had spent time in Phuket.”
“If Phuket province continues to take good care of the situation, the number of patients linked to Phuket will fall.”
2,857 patients in Thailand so far have been discharged from hospital and the government has established an app called “Thai Chana” for the general public and businesses to facilitate safety for customers and establishments.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | PR Thai governmentKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
