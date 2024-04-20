Vietnamese tourist reunited with lost iPhone in Pattaya

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

A Vietnamese tourist was recently reunited with her misplaced iPhone, thanks to the concerted efforts of local police officers and a kind-hearted local.

The tourist was about to return to Bangkok when she discovered her iPhone missing. Without losing any time, she promptly took the matter to Pattaya police.

The officers embarked on a thorough search of the vehicle that the tourist had used during her time in Pattaya. Although the search didn’t yield the phone within the vehicle, the officers’ relentless pursuit eventually led them to a neighbouring street. Here, they spotted a Thai citizen who had found the lost iPhone and was actively looking for its rightful owner.

The officers then facilitated a meeting between the good-hearted Samaritan and the Vietnamese tourist. Overcome with relief and gratitude, the tourist expressed her heartfelt thanks to both the Pattaya police and the Thai national for their unwavering commitment to returning her lost iPhone, reported Pattaya News.

