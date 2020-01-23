Man survives drive-by shooting and crash, credits his Buddhist amulet | The Thaiger

Crime
Man survives drive-by shooting and crash, credits his Buddhist amulet
A Pattaya man who was fired upon and crashed into a power pole early yesterday morning is thanking his lucky Buddha and crediting his Buddhist amulet with saving his life. 30 year old Waranyoo Kaewmala’s car was shot nine times, yet somehow miraculously escaped unharmed.
Bang Lamung Police were notified of the incident at 2am rushed to the scene to find a damaged car had collided with a power pole. Nine bullet holes were found on the car, with Waranyoo still inside.
Waranyoo is the brother of a famous Thai boxer.
Bullets grazed his head, arm and shoulder, yet none of the bullets made a direct hit. His face was injured from the crash and he was rushed to a hospital, but was in good condition overall.
Waranyoo told police that while he was driving to his home, a pickup truck followed him closely and at high speed.
Police are continuing their investigation. They currently believe that it’s a personal conflict and hope to get more information from the victim.
If we were hime’d be buying a few lottery tickets this week, with the number 9 figuring prominently.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Central Thailand
Prasitthichai speaks to the Thai media, “killings were unintentional”
In a bizarre sequence of events, Thai media were able to directly question the suspect, who has allegedly confessed, of the cold-blooded murders of three, whilst injuring four others, on January 9 at a Lop Buri gold shop.
School principal Prasitthichai “Golf” Khaokaew is reported to have told police that he robbed the gold shop because he had financial problems and that the shooting of a female employee and a two year old were unintentional. They both died as a result of their wounds, along with a shopping centre security guard who was shot when the gunman was fleeing the scene of the crime.
Prasitthichai spoke to the media via telephone, at a media presser this morning at the Royal Thai Police headquarters in Bangkok. The media event was hosted by the national police chief, Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda. The assembled police chiefs were flanked by members of the special forces Hanuman assault team who arrested the suspect yesterday.
Prasitthichai told the assembled media that had to open fire because he “wanted to cause panic and clear the way as he approached the shop”. He says he’d planned the robbery only 3 days earlier.
• He claimed that the shooting of the female employee was accidental claiming his glove got stuck in the pistol trigger when he tried to remove it, and his pistol accidentally discharged two shots.
• He claimed that he didn’t see the 2 year old boy when he tried to shoot at a security guard. The wounded guard staggered out of the building and subsequently died on the road.
• He claimed he bought the gun’s silencer from a friend on the Internet.
• Prasitthichai offered an apology, especially to the family of the 2 year old boy, “Title”.
He told the assembled media that he was going to surrender to police tomorrow (January 24) but ended up being arrested by the Special Forces Hanuman Division whilst driving his car yesterday. Meanwhile police recovered stolen gold ornaments from the man’s parents’ house last night with the gold stuffed into steel tube rafter inside the roof. Police are also still searching for the silencer.
Thai PBS World have published some excerpts from the bizarre exchange between the reporters and the suspect on speaker-phone.
Q: Why did you have to shoot to kill the victims?
Prasitthichai: I only meant to shoot to frighten people.
Q: Did you plan the robbery in advance?
Prasitthichai: I thought about it for a few days.
Q: Why did you shoot at the gold–shop attendant again?
Prasitthichai: When I was on top of the counter and had my gun trained at the woman by hand-glove got tangled with the trigger. I tried to pull it off and caused the gun to fire twice.
Q: Why did you shoot 2 year old Titan?
Prasitthichai: I did not see him. I shot at the security guard to frighten him. The child could have been hit by the ricochet. I didn’t mean to shoot at the child.
Q: Don’t you have any sense of remorse? You still lived your normal life after what you had done.
Prasitthichai: I do regret. I saw news about what happened to the child and regret what I have done.
Q: How could you return to your normal life after what happened?
Prasitthichai: I tried to live a normal life and did not think about escaping. But deep down I regret what I did.
Q: If you wanted to frighten people, why didn’t you just fire warning shots?
Prasitthichai: I did fire two shots at the gold show-case and didn’t expect the bullets to hit the attendant. And then when I saw two customers (who were also shot) I just lost my mind. I want to say I am sorry and ask for pardon.
Q: What do you want to say to the families of the victims?
Prasitthichai: I want to say I am sorry, especially to the family of Titan and those of other victims. I am sorry and I want to ask for their mercy.
Q: Why did you use silencer and where did you get it from?
Prasitthichai: I bought it from someone my junior I know on the internet. I used it because I didn’t want to frighten people with loud noises.
Q: Did you think of giving yourself up?
Prasitthichai: I did think about surrendering but didn’t consult with anyone. I did everything by myself. My intention was to give myself up after January 24.
Q: Why January 24?
Prasitthichai: I had an assignment with students at my school that I needed to finish first.
Q: Was your first shot intentional or accidental?
Prasitthichai: It was intentional. I wanted to frighten people, to prevent people from getting near. But it ended up hitting Titan
Q: There was rumour that you committed the crime because you wanted to die, a daredevil act.
Prasitthichai: No. I did it because of my personal problems. I have to excuse myself now.
SOURCE: Thai PBS WorldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
3 arrested for selling fake gold in Khon Kaen
Three men are now in police custody in the north-eastern province of Khon Kaen for selling fake gold to gold shops. 42 year old Suparb from Udon Thani province, 41 year old Pakorn from Bangkok and 30 year old Thanakorn from Surin Province were arrested after police received complaints of fake gold chains being sold to several shops in the area.
Police had been watching the suspects, who hired others to sell their fake gold in order to hide their identities, though the ID used to sell the gold was real and belonged to members of the gang.
Police say Thanakorn is the main provocateur in the gang, although he was not involved in manufacturing the fake gold. He has previously sold fake gold to shops in Khon Kaen, Sisaket and Udon Thani provinces, according to Thai Residents.
The gang would stake out different gold shops, choosing shops that barely check the gold or lack the necessary equipment. The money was split 3 ways, with the gold maker earning 1000 baht per Baht weight (15.16 grams) of gold sold, the second part divided among the 7 members of the gang and the rest invested in real gold to use in their next scam.
Suparb was released from jail in 2016 and Pakorn in 2017 in Phuket, after serving time for similar crimes. After their release, the two joined forces and put the new gang together. Most of their victims were in Khon Kaen but the gang moved their activities around different provinces to avoid detection.
Police say the gang has used the scam 76 times, with damages valued around 7.6 million baht. Suparb and Pakorn claim that they committed the crimes to pay off family debt.
SOURCE: Thai ResidentsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Central Thailand
Lone gunman tells police he killed to “spice up his boring life”
So how did Thai police track down and arrest the suspect, who has allegedly confessed, accused of a brutal and callous robbery and shooting which resulted in the death of three with four other injured? The suspect was arrested following an intensive 14 days of forensic investigation.
38 year old school principal, Prasitthichai Khaokaew, is now in custody, suspected of being the lone gunman in the gold shop murders. He was apprehended by the Crime Suppression Division’s Hanuman special unit, following an extensive joint effort by police and forensic specialists who analysed hours of CCTV footage from the crime scene at Robinsons Shopping Mall in Lop Buri, and then tracking him along possible escape routes in the moments after the crime.
The man claimed he killed to “spice up his boring life”, according to police sources speaking to Bangkok Post. He lives in Lop Buri and was arrested on his way to school yesterday morning, driving a black BMW Series 5, registered in Bangkok.
Informed police sources, speaking to Thai PBS, say that investigators studied the clothing of the assailant, noting things like the long-sleeved black sweater, grey patches on the shoulders, black sneakers and carry bag, all which provided clues about his unique taste in clothing. They analysed the man’s stance and walk and concluded that he had surgery on his right knee.
Then concluded the gun could be a Czech made 9mm CZ SP75-01, fitted with a long silencer. Delving into the records they found it belonged to, and was registered to, a police officer. That police officer had since retired and was Prasitthichai’s father.
CCTV footage followed the gunman on his escape after shooting dead a security guard on his way out of the Shopping Centre. He was riding a white and red Yamaha Fino motorcycle.
They tracked him past Wat Dong Noi, turning right in Motel 111 lane toward Ban Mai Khun Nuan and then turning right again through Tambon Tha Sala onto the Pahonyothin highway. According to investigators, he made a U-turn in front of Thai Rath Wittaya 1 School to turn into Chompon Road, turned left into Erawan Road before entering Lop Buri View housing estate. The suspect, Prasitthichai Khaokaew, has a house in that estate.
Prasitthichai Khaokaew is the Director of the Wat Pho Chai School in nearby Muang district of Sing Buri province, adjacent to Lop Buri province.
His arrest was carried out by the Hanuman police unit, set up by the Crime Suppression Division last November to replace its commando unit which has been transferred to His Majesty the King’s Ratchawallop royal guard unit.
Police say they doubt the suspect “killed for the thrill” as he claimed, and will continue to question the man.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World | Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2020)
The Top 10 types of expat in Thailand (2020)
Top 10 tips for riding a motorbike in Thailand (2020)
Top 10 Things NOT to do in Thailand – the basics (2020)
Top 10 English news sources in Thailand (2020)
Thailand is making you fat
Top 10 ways to save our water
Top 10 must-see towns in Asia
Thailand is the leading ASEAN nation in annual suicide rates
Retiring in Thailand, most of the things you need to know
Forecasts for Bangkok property 2020
Indian visitors to Thailand help break tourist arrival record
Solar eclipse today across Thailand. Here’s how to watch it.
“Chinese pneumonia” detected at Chiang Mai airport
Crunching the numbers on Phuket’s hotels – 2020
SCAM – Thailand’s PM2.5 micron smoke screen
MSG makes a comeback with a new campaign against the ‘Chinese restaurant syndrome’
Prasitthichai speaks to the Thai media, “killings were unintentional”
Doctors advise good hygiene as Wuhan virus outbreak evolves
Man survives drive-by shooting and crash, credits his Buddhist amulet
Top 10 islands to visit in Thailand (2020)
Online grocery shopping gains popularity in Thailand
3 arrested for selling fake gold in Khon Kaen
Fortress Wuhan. Chinese authorities lock down the source of the coronavirus.
Lone gunman tells police he killed to “spice up his boring life”
Baht will continue to remain strong throughout 2020
Electric vehicle registrations in Thailand rose 380% in 2019
Arrested Lop Buri murder suspect was a provincial headmaster
Thailand’s PM2.5 micron elephant in the room – OPINION
Nearly 300,000 Bangkok school students stay at home today as a measure to reduce air pollution
เมย์ผ่านสบาย-ชายไทยตัดกันเอง ! 23 ม.ค. ผลแบดมินตัน รอบสอง (R16) – Thailand Masters 2020 มีคลิป
ถ่ายทอดสด แบดมินตัน: วิว กุลวุฒิ VS SOONG Joo Ven – 23 ม.ค. รอบสอง (R16) Thailand Masters 2020
ชมวินาทีพบทอง ซ่อนใต้หลังคาบ้านพ่อแม่ ผอ.กอล์ฟ โกหกทิ้งน้ำ
กุนยิงเซฟสามแต้ม ! ไฮไลท์ เชฟยู 0-1 แมนซิตี้, เชซุส บอกโทษอีกแล้ว
ไม่ถึง 15 นาทีมีสกอร์ ! คลิป: ฟาน ไดจค์ โขกเต็มหัวให้ ลิเวอร์พูล ออกนำ แมนยู 1-0
แฟนหงส์ยิ้มกริ่ม ! ไฮไลท์ แมนซิตี้ 2-2 คริสตัล พาเลซ, ซาฮา ตัวแสบยิงเจ๊า
เฮย์เด้น เป็นฮีโร่ซัดชัย ! ไฮไลท์ นิวคาสเซิล 1-0 เชลซี, สิงห์หงอย โดนทดเจ็บ
สบาย สบาย ! คลิปไฮไลท์: เมย์ รัชนก ชนะ Michelle LI 2-0 เกม Indonesia Masters 2020 (QF)
ทำไมผู้ชายถึงทิ้งคุณไป หรืออาจจเป็นเพราะ 5เหตุผลนี้
ไล่บัลเบร์เด้! ไฮไลท์ มาดริด 0-0 (4-1) แอตมาดริด – “ราชัน” สังหาร “หมี” ดวลเป้า
ฮาวทูแพ้ ! ไฮไลท์ สเปอร์ส 0-1 ลิเวอร์พูล, ฟิโน่ ซัดโทน-ทิ้งเลสเตอร์อีก 16 แต้ม
VAR คอนเฟิร์ม ! คลิป: หงส์แดง ได้ประตูออกนำ สเปอร์ส 1-0 จาก ฟิร์มิโน่
แก๊ง 3M ช่วยกันยิง ! ไฮไลท์ แมนยู 4-0 นอริช, ผีแดง ทะยานขึ้นที่ 5
15.30 น. ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลเกาหลีใต้-ไต้หวัน รอบตัดเชือกคัดโอลิมปิก
ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลหญิงไทย-คาซัค รอบตัดเชือกคัดโอลิมปิก
Trending
- Food Scene2 days ago
Thailand is making you fat
- Bangkok4 days ago
40-love. Police track down porn producers at a Bangkok university tennis court
- Environment2 days ago
32 year old British patient recovering in Phuket, suspected Coronavirus victim
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok IT mall fire sparks evacuation
- Central Thailand4 days ago
Suspect questioned over the fatal gold heist at Aurora Gold Shop in Lop Buri
- Air Pollution4 days ago
Poor air quality dogs the capital, even before the morning’s traffic starts
- Bangkok2 days ago
Suspected British Coronavirus patient, confirmed NOT to have the virus – UPDATE
- Bangkok3 days ago
The rise of the e-bicycle in Thailand, a bit of motorised assistance