Man arrested for repeatedly raping stepdaughter in Nakhon Si Thammarat | The Thaiger

Police in southern Thailand have arrested a 38 year old man and charged him with the repeated rape of his young stepdaughter, along with illegal drug use. Officers of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division and local police arrested the man at his house in Nakhon Si Thammarat province yesterday.

The arrest follows a complaint filed by the girl’s grandmother. She says the girl, who is under 15 years old, had been raped repeatedly by her stepfather. Manager Online reports that the assaults continued for about 6 months.

The alleged victim and her 4 year old sister were in the house at the time of the arrest. Police say the suspect also tested positive for illegal drugs.

The girl reportedly told police that after her father died in late 2019, her mother took her and her young sister to live with the man, who became their stepfather.

In early January she fell sick while on a fishing trip with the stepfather on a boat. He allegedly raped her on the boat and warned her not to tell anyone, threatening to hurt her and chase everyone from his house. Afterward, he raped her many more times, both in the boat and at the house. Police say the stepfather confessed to the crimes.

He is charged with statutory rape of a minor under the age of 15, and the use of illegal drugs. The teenage girl has been placed in the care of the social welfare office in Nakhon Si Thammarat.

SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | Manager Online