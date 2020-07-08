Trump announces withdrawal from WHO over China claims | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Trump announces withdrawal from WHO over China claims
The UN has announced that the US is leaving the World Health Organisation effective July 6, 2021, after official notice from US President Donald Trump, who has been sharply critical of the agency’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. He had accused the WHO of being “a puppet of China”. The WHO has denied assertions by President Trump that it promoted Chinese “disinformation” about the virus.
Trump announced the decision over a month ago, and by law, must give a year’s notice of withdrawal from the Geneva-based body as well as pay all Washington’s dues under a 1948 joint resolution of the US Congress. The US currently owes more than US$200 million in assessed contributions, according to the WHO website. After more than 70 years of membership, and as the organisation’s main sponsor, the US is quitting the WHO amid rising tensions with China over the coronavirus pandemic. The virus first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.
US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi called Trump’s official withdrawal “an act of true senselessness as WHO coordinates the global fight against Covid-19.”
“With millions of lives at risk, the President is crippling the international effort to defeat the virus.”
The number of cases worldwide is rapidly approaching 12 million, with more than 546,000 known deaths worldwide, with about 25% of both cases and deaths in the US. Trump’s decision could be overturned if he is defeated by his Democratic rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, in the November general election.
Trump stopped funding for the 194-member organisation in April, then in a May letter gave the WHO 30 days to commit to reforms. Less than 2 weeks later he announced the United States would leave the organization.
Vice President Mike Pence, was asked in a Fox News Channel interview, whether it was the right time to break with the WHO.
“It’s absolutely the right time.”
“The World Health Organisation let the world down… There have to be consequences to this.”
The WHO is an independent international body that works with the United Nations. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that the WHO is “absolutely critical to the world’s efforts to win the war against Covid-19.”
Since taking office in January 2017, President Trump has quit the UN Human Rights Council, the UN cultural agency, a global accord to tackle climate change and the Iran nuclear deal. He has also cut funding for the UN population fund and the UN agency that provides aid for Palestinian refugees.
SOURCE: ReutersKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
First post-Covid flight from China lands in Bangkok
The first charter flight from China to Thailand has landed in Bangkok, after Thailand partially lifted its 3 month ban on foreign arrivals on July 1. Yesterday, a Spring Airlines flight flew 31 Thai nationals and 21 members of a Chinese company in Thailand from Shanghai’s Pudong International Airport to Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International airport.
All foreigners, except those with work permits, had been barred from entering Thailand since March. After more than 5 weeks with no locally transmitted cases of Covid-19, Thailand is again allowing entry to limited groups of foreigners.
Business travellers, diplomats, and government officials staying for less than 14 days are considered “fast-track travellers” who will be swab tested for Covid-19 when they arrive to ensure they are infection-free before entering. The so-called “medical tourists” are expected to be allowed in later this month.
Business Traveller reports that the following categories of travellers are now, or will soon be allowed into the country…
- Thai nationals
- Individuals who were invited by the PM or authorities responsible for the emergency
- The spouses, parents, or children of a Thai national
- Foreigners with residency rights in Thailand
- Foreign spouses and children of work permit holders
- Individuals carrying necessary goods, who must leave the country immediately after their work is done
- Drivers and staff of vehicles that have to carry out necessary or important missions in Thailand and have a clear schedule for leaving
- International students and their guardians
- Foreigners and their caregivers seeking non-Covid-19 medical treatment in Thailand
- The staff of embassies, consulates, international organisations or representatives of foreign governments who have to carry out their mission in Thailand as allowed by the Foreign Affairs Ministry, as well as their spouses, parents, and children
- Foreigners who are allowed to enter Thailand as per special arrangements
According to the Bangkok Post, Suvarnabhumi airport has unveiled rapid coronavirus tests that are offered for overseas arrivals and being evaluated as another solution to limiting another outbreak in the Kingdom.
SOURCES: Shine | Business Traveler | Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Medical experts anxious as Hong Kong reports 9 new local cases of Covid-19
Hong Kong is bracing itself for a possible resurgence of the Covid-19 virus as the city records its highest daily tally since infections peaked in early April. 4 out of 9 new cases have links with a noodle shop in Kwun Tong, on the Kowloon peninsula, where a 59 year old employee has tested positive for the virus.
One man who visited the shop to order takeaway food has also tested positive, as has his 14 year old son who did not visit the shop. As the man is a taxi driver, there are fears he may have spread the virus to passengers he has recently had contact with. Meanwhile, the school his son attends has suspended all classes.
It is not known how the other 5 newly diagnosed people may have contracted the virus. One of those infected is an 85 year old female resident at a care home in the Wong Tai Sin district, with all other residents now being quarantined at a facility on Hong Kong Island.
Another man who has tested positive works in the IT department of the Hospital Authority and is not thought to have had any contact with patients. However, he recently visited Disneyland, meaning others who were in close proximity to him during the visit may also have contracted the virus.
Speaking to the media, a spokesperson for Hong Kong’s Centre for Health Protection says the virus has still not been defeated.
“Even though there haven’t been that many local cases recently, we can’t say the chain of transmission is broken. We believe it’s never been broken, because there are still invisible infections and invisible spread of the virus.”
Meanwhile, David Hui from the Chinese University of Hong Kong believes it may be time to re-introduce strict social distancing rules in order to suppress any potential resurgence.
SOURCE: CoconutsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand producing over 4 million face masks a day
An increase in production facilities means Thailand is now producing 4.2 million face masks a day, leading to a growing surplus. A report in Nation Thailand says Internal Trade Director Vichai Pochanakit says producers in China are once again exporting the raw materials needed for mask production.
The Thai government is now looking at ways to manage a daily surplus of more than 1 million face masks. It currently purchases 3 million masks a day from 16 factories. Of these, the Public Health Ministry takes 1.8 million and is now understood to have amassed more than a month’s supply. The Interior Ministry gets 1.2 million masks a day, with officials now in talks to distribute extra masks to organisations that may need them, such as airlines.
Officials have also decided to extend Thailand’s ban on the export of masks until at least February 2021. An exception is being made for certain categories of masks, including those produced under Board of Investment tax incentives specifically for the export market, those that filter out chemical particles, and masks exported to embassies in foreign countries.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Millions of meth pills, tonnes of marijuana seized in 3 major drug hauls
Thailand Post introducing “smart” technology
First post-Covid flight from China lands in Bangkok
Man arrested for repeatedly raping stepdaughter in Nakhon Si Thammarat
Trump announces withdrawal from WHO over China claims
Progressive Movement hits back at allegations of donation mismanagement
One drowned, another still missing off Surat Thani
Government defends “monkey business” after PETA call for boycott on Thai coconut products
Medical experts anxious as Hong Kong reports 9 new local cases of Covid-19
Thailand producing over 4 million face masks a day
Massive flash flood brings Pattaya to a crawl
Thai government “more confident” after recent re-openings see no new Covid cases
“Travel bubble” scheme likely to be delayed
Locals not rushing to book Singapore ‘staycations’
Thai teacher gives “ugly” haircut as punishment for student’s long hair
Today is Asanha Bucha Day – Why is the day special for Thai Buddhists?
Are BTS the world’s biggest band?
Two years ago – remembering Phuket’s Phoenix boat tragedy
Visa amnesty extension for foreigners “being considered”
Alcohol bans tomorrow and Monday in Thailand
Thai nightlife grapples with “new normal”
Finalised “travel bubble” list to be submitted to CCSA
The timeline of a pandemic – the early days of Covid-19
Thailand proposes a 3 phase “travel bubble” strategy
Thailand growing more expensive for expats
Old Bangkok market damaged by large fire
Bangkok’s shopping malls struggle under tourist ban, fierce competition
PETA reveals ‘abused’ monkeys used to pick coconuts in Thailand
Thailand gets quarantine “red light” from UK, “green light” from EU
Up to 2.7 million Thai travel, hospitality and tourism workers unemployed by September
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Events3 days ago
Today is Asanha Bucha Day – Why is the day special for Thai Buddhists?
- Events2 days ago
Two years ago – remembering Phuket’s Phoenix boat tragedy
- Expats4 days ago
Alcohol bans tomorrow and Monday in Thailand
- Business3 days ago
PETA reveals ‘abused’ monkeys used to pick coconuts in Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand gets quarantine “red light” from UK, “green light” from EU
- Business4 days ago
Prohibition activist criticises unequal enforcement of Thai alcohol laws
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
The transformation of Thai hotels under the ‘new normal’ – CBRE
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thai PM expresses concern over “travel bubbles”
Clyde James
July 8, 2020 at 1:57 pm
The rest of the free world will soon follow suit in withdrawing from WHO and all organizations that have been bought out and dominated by the CCP. This is just the tip of the iceberg.