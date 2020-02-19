Korean tourist allegedly attacked in Pattaya after refusing to give money to a Thai woman | The Thaiger

image
image
Crime

Korean tourist allegedly attacked in Pattaya after refusing to give money to a Thai woman

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

4 mins ago

 on

PHOTO: - The Pattaya News
A Korean man was allegedly attacked by a group of Thais after refusing to give money to a woman he met at a beer bar in Pattaya. 57 year old Sung Ho Im filed a report with the Bang Lamung Police in the early hours of this morning.

He told police that he had met the woman at a beer bar earlier in the evening. They were drinking together at the bar before she agreed to go with him on his motorbike to “hang out” and they went to drink elsewhere, according to his report.

When she asked him to stop at a shop, he refused, then she wanted to leave and asked for money for her time away from work. Sung refused to give her any money saying he had no idea what the money was for and that she had never said she wanted to go shopping.

As the dispute became very vocal and was causing a public disturbance, two men on a motorbike stopped to ask what was wrong . After speaking with the woman they demanded Sung pay several thousand baht to the woman “to avoid a problem.”

PHOTO: The Pattaya News

Sung said he had no money and refused again before the men hit him in the face many times.

The men and the woman then sped away together, Sung alleges. Police are hunting for suspects and reviewing CCTV in the area. They will also return to the beer bar where the woman works to speak with the owner.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Pattaya. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Chiang Rai

Drug runners killed in Chiang Rai clashes

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

2 hours ago

on

February 19, 2020

By

PHOTO: Police examine the smugglers' pickup truck, which crashed in Chiang Rai's Mae Chan district during clashes last night - Chinnapat Chaimol, Chiang Rai Times

Police in Chiang Rai province report that three drug smugglers were killed and another arrested in two clashes with security forces near the Burmese border last night. A total of 400,000 methamphetamine pills and 7 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine were seized.

The first clash occurred about 9:30pm after a number of pickup trucks and motorbikes were spotted crossing the border from Myanmar into the Chiang Saen district.

A patrol of the Narcotic Suppression Bureau and soldiers of the Pha Muang Force followed them to an area near a bypass road, but as they moved in for a search, guards travelling with the convoy opened fire.

In the subsequent firefight, one smuggler identified as “Jalae,” aged about 20, was killed. Another, 18 year old Yapa Ja-ou of Ban San Khong in Chiang Rai’s Mae Chan district, was arrested.

The remaining smugglers fled in a greyish bronze Toyota pickup truck leaving behind a total of 250,000 methamphetamine pills and about 7 kilograms of crystal meth, or “ya ice”

WARNING: The video below contains graphic content and viewer discretion is advised.

At about 10pm, the pickup was intercepted at a three-way junction It veered off the road as the smugglers opened fire on the officers. Both men in the truck were killed in the clash, which lasted about 15 minutes according to police. They were identified as 19 year old Peerapol Tamu, and Khamchang Japo, aged 18.

Fifteen packages containing 150,000 meth pills and an 11mm pistol were found in the pickup.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

Bangkok

Bangkok gunman arrested this morning in Phetchaburi

The Thaiger

Published

4 hours ago

on

February 19, 2020

By

PHOTO: The arrest this morning at a home in Phetchaburi - News1live.com

A lone, jealous gunman, who killed his ex-wife in her place of employment in a shopping centre near Victory Monument yesterday afternoon, has been arrested.

The 34 year old gunman was arrested in a home in Phetchaburi, south west of Bangkok, at 4.30am today. He has been charged with pre-meditated murder, illegal possession of a weapon and carrying a gun in public.

He has allegedly confessed to all charges. Police took the man back to the Phayathai police station, near to where the incident happened.

Yesterday, Bangkok police reported the shooting of a woman at the Icon Clinic in the Century Movie Plaza. A bystander was also shot during the incident. The gunman fled the scene straight after the shooting.

The deceased woman was a 28 year old staff member at the clinic. The injured person was a fellow staff member, according to police. Witnesses report seven shots were fired.

Bangkok Metro Police announced that they’d identified the suspect as Danusorn Nooncharoen, the ex-husband of the victim. The gunman reportedly worked in security at the Siam Paragon shopping centre. According to police, the couple divorced last week after 10 years of marriage.

Police speculated that the incident was motivated through jealousy of a new man in his ex-wife’s life.

Police reported today that they had found a suicide note from the gunman where he wrote that he was going to kill his ex-wifes’ new lover and then kill himself.

The shooting happened 10 days after a deranged Thai army soldier opened fire inside another shopping mall in Korat, north east Thailand. The rampage left 30 people dead, including the gunman, plus another 50+ injuries. It was also 5 weeks after another shooting at a Lop Buri gold shop at the Robinsons Shopping Centre.

Despite all these incidents and the prevalence of guns in the hands of private citizens in Thailand, there has been no discussion from government officials about better gun controls.

Crime

Students turn themselves in after brutally beating teacher

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

5 hours ago

on

February 19, 2020

By

PHOTO: Weerapong Masusai lies in hospital - Chiang Rai Times

Five men including two minors surrendered to police after allegedly attacking a 67 year old computer teacher, identified as Weerapong Masusai, in northeastern Thailand. The five surrendered to police in Nakhon Phanom yesterday morning.

Police identified the suspected attackers as 20 year old Chokchai Mapan, 22 year old Natthawut Taiboontiam, 23 year old Laisue Yolai, and two minors aged between 16 and 17 years old, whose names are being withheld.

Police say they confessed to beating Weerapong after a misunderstanding at a party, where they had been drinking. When the party was over, the five reportedly chased the teacher down and beat him unconscious.

Bail has been denied for three adult suspects, while the teenagers have been sent to the provincial attorney for interrogation.

The teacher reportedly suffered from a severe concussion. As of yesterday he was scheduled to undergo surgery at the Nakhon Phanom General Hospital.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

