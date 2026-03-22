1.3 million meth pills worth 39 million baht found by Mekong

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: March 22, 2026, 12:45 PM
50 1 minute read
1.3 million meth pills worth 39 million baht found by Mekong | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A village security team patrolling the banks of the Mekong River in Nong Khai province discovered three large packages containing around 1.3 million methamphetamine pills worth over 39 million baht on March 20. Police believe the drugs were part of a trafficking network’s attempt to move narcotics deeper into the country.

The find was announced at a press conference at the Sangkhom district office on March 21. Nong Khai governor Saransak Srikruanet, provincial police commander Atthachon Chuangkan, Sangkhom district chief Nuan Thobut, Sangkhom Police Station superintendent Adul Sritong, and acting Nong Khai Customs Office director Wannaa Phu-utsah were among those present.

Saransak said the village security team from Sangkhom subdistrict was conducting a routine patrol along the river at 8.30am when they spotted three suspicious packages on the riverbank near Ban Pha Daeng village in Sangkhom subdistrict.

The packages were found to contain methamphetamine pills, known locally as “yaba.” The discovery was reported to Sangkhom district’s drug prevention and suppression centre, and scientific tests later confirmed the presence of the drug.

Police suspect the narcotics were smuggled across the border by a trafficking network, with the Mekong riverbank used as a drop point before distribution inland.

1.3 million meth pills worth 39 million baht found by Mekong | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

In another separate incident, Phetchabun police seized 1.2 million methamphetamine tablets worth nearly 10 million baht after a tip from the local electricity office led officers to three suspicious sacks left beside utility poles in Bung Nam Tao subdistrict. Officials revealed traffickers had adopted a new tactic of using middlemen to deliver drugs to drop-off points, ensuring buyers and sellers never meet.

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: March 22, 2026, 12:45 PM
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Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.