Zika fear grips Thailand amid rainy season spike

Silent threat grows as infected mosquitoes thrive in waterlogged streets and hidden household corners

Photo courtesy of Live Science

Thailand is on red alert as the Zika virus spreads rapidly through the rainy season, with pregnant women warned they could face devastating consequences if infected.

Health officials have sounded the alarm after a spike in cases was reported across three provinces – Bangkok, Phayao, and Maha Sarakham – urging residents to take immediate precautions.

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) under the Ministry of Public Health issued the warning today, revealing a worrying rise in infections. While Zika is typically mild in most people, it can have catastrophic consequences for unborn babies.

“Zika virus poses a serious risk to pregnant women. Infections can cause severe abnormalities, including microcephaly, a condition where babies are born with unusually small heads,” a DDC spokesperson said.

The mosquito-borne virus is primarily transmitted through Aedes mosquitoes – the same bloodsuckers responsible for dengue and chikungunya. Common symptoms include mild fever, rash, joint pain, and red eyes, but experts say most infected individuals are unaware they even have it.

With heavy rain turning many areas into breeding havens, Thai health officials are urging a nationwide crackdown on mosquito hotspots, advising citizens to keep their surroundings clean and to take personal protection seriously, reported The Nation.

Photo courtesy of DDC Facebook

How to avoid getting bitten

Officials recommend a three-pronged defence:

  • Eliminate breeding sites: Drain stagnant water around homes. Cover water containers like tanks and buckets tightly. Dispose of rubbish that could collect water.

  • Shield yourself: Use mosquito repellent on exposed skin. Dress in long sleeves and trousers. Sleep under nets or in screened rooms.

  • Protect the vulnerable: Pregnant women are strongly urged to take extra precautions.

This isn’t Thailand’s first brush with Zika, but the current surge has sparked fresh concerns due to seasonal rains and urban neglect.

In a related public health push, the ministry is also doubling down on dengue prevention measures.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
