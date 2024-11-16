Thailand launches QR system to track tobacco products

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

Thailand’s Finance Ministry has unveiled a new technology aimed at transforming the monitoring of tobacco products.

The “QR Cigarette” system, announced by Deputy Finance Minister Paophum Rojanasakul, is a Track & Trace innovation designed to follow tobacco products throughout their lifecycle, from production to purchase. This move is part of a broader effort to enhance tax collection efficiency, boost transparency, and ensure adherence to international standards by building an extensive Big Data system for policy development.

The new system enables consumers to use their smartphones to scan QR codes embedded in cigarette excise stamps. These scans can reveal detailed information about the product, including the brand, manufacturer, tax payment date, shipment location, and price. This feature is particularly useful in detecting contraband or counterfeit goods, as any discrepancies between the displayed information and the physical product could indicate illegal activity.

According to the Thai government, such illicit items might not comply with quality standards and could contain harmful, unregulated ingredients, posing significant health risks.

In addition to empowering consumers, the system includes a whistleblowing feature that allows the public to report suspicious items directly to the Excise Department. This functionality supports the department’s strategic attempts to combat illegal products actively, safeguard public health, and promote governance and sustainability within Thailand’s economy.

This initiative is not only about improving domestic oversight but also aligns with global efforts to regulate tobacco products more stringently. By implementing the “QR Cigarette” system, Thailand positions itself as a leader in the fight against illicit trade, aiming to protect its citizens and ensure that all tobacco products in circulation meet established health and quality standards, reported Pattaya News.

