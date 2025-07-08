Rabies deaths in Thailand triple with dogs as primary source

Ignoring wounds, no vaccine, adopting strays increase rabies risk

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
July 8, 2025
Photo of Dr Phanumart Yanawetaskul courtesy of KhaoSod

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) reported a threefold increase in rabies-related deaths in Thailand this year. Of these cases, 90% were contracted from dogs and 10% from cats.

Yesterday, July 7, Dr Phanumart Yanawetaskul, Director General of the Department of Disease Control, announced that seven fatalities have occurred in Chon Buri, Sisaket, Chachoengsao, Nakhon Ratchasima, Tak, and Rayong. This number represents a significant rise compared to the same period in 2024.

The analysis revealed that 90% of infections originated from dogs, while 10% came from cats. Data from the Department of Livestock Development indicates that 164 animals have tested positive for rabies this year.

The provinces with the highest incidences are Ubon Ratchathani, Buriram, Songkhla, Surin, Maha Sarakham, Nakhon Ratchasima, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Nakhon Si Thammarat, and Mukdahan.

Dr Phanumart highlighted risk factors for rabies infection, which include failing to clean wounds, not seeking medical attention, and not receiving the rabies vaccine.

Some fatalities involved people who adopted stray dogs without being aware of the rabies risk. Another contributing factor is pet owners not vaccinating their animals, leading to lower vaccination coverage than targeted.

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Some residents administer vaccines themselves, which may compromise vaccine effectiveness. Additionally, pets allowed to roam freely face the risk of being bitten or scratched by infected animals.

The presence of rabies in animals nationwide necessitates vigilance from the public. Immediate vaccination after potential exposure is crucial to prevent rabies-related fatalities. Dr Phanumart advises that if bitten, scratched, or licked by a dog, even slightly, sufferers should promptly “wash the wound, apply medication, confine the animal, consult a doctor, and complete the vaccination series.”

Wounds should be washed with soap and water for 10–15 minutes, followed by antiseptic application, and medical consultation for a full rabies vaccination course. Animals should be observed for at least ten days, and if they die, tested for rabies, reported KhaoSod.

Pet owners are encouraged to have their dogs and cats vaccinated against rabies annually by a professional or veterinarian. This practice ensures that animals maintain a high level of immunity to prevent infection.

For further information, the Department of Disease Control can be contacted via their hotline at 1422.

