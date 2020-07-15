Connect with us

Crime

Crystal meth making a comeback after travel restrictions eased

Jack Burton

Published 

1 hour ago

 on 

Crystal meth making a comeback after travel restrictions eased | The Thaiger
PHOTO: The Straits Times
    • follow us in feedly

Thailand’s lockdown due to the Covid-19 crisis may have put a damper on drug smuggling activities, but that’s all over now. The secretary-general of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board says traffickers are smuggling large quantities of crystal meth (“ice”) to unload stocks which had become stalled the country due to travel restrictions. He told a press briefing that crystal meth has once again begun to flood into Thailand despite Myanmar’s recent crackdown.

So far this fiscal year, 11 tonnes of crystal meth have been seized by authorities. According to the ONCB’s operation centre, only 10.8 tonnes were seized in the whole of 2019. He believes most consignments were destined for third countries such as Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

“As the government started to relax Covid-19 measures, drugs from the Golden Triangle have made a return. Smuggling had been obstructed by national lockdowns as well as Myanmar’s heavy crackdown on production. Thailand’s geography, with its borders adjacent to drug production sites in the Golden Triangle, and its status as a hub that connects land, air, and maritime transport make it hard for the country to avoid being used as a route to smuggle crystal meth to other regions.”

The UN Office on Drugs and Crime has noted that Thailand and countries in the Mekong subregion are facing increasingly severe narcotic problems, especially with crystal meth and other synthetic drugs. The Golden Triangle is now the world’s leading producer of meth as production has shifted to meth tablets and crystal meth, for export to the United States and across East and Southeast Asia.

During the Covid-19 lockdown easing from May–July, the Thai authorities made 8 arrests related to the smuggling of over 100 kilograms of crystal meth. On Saturday, police in Surat Thani arrested 3 men for smuggling over a tonne of crystal meth hidden in cow dung. The smugglers said they had brought the crystal meth from storage in the central province of Samut Sakhon and were going to drop it in Satun province in Southern Thailand. The haul was expected to fetch 3.6 billion baht if sold abroad.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times | Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Crime

Teen stabbed, man attacked in Nonthaburi robbery

Jack Burton

Published

28 mins ago

on

July 15, 2020

By

Teen stabbed, man attacked in Nonthaburi robbery | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Screenshot - Sanook

Police in Nonthaburi, just northwest of Bangkok, are hunting 2 men who attacked and robbed a 14 year old boy and a 52 year old trash collector who were waiting at a bus stop outside a housing estate in Bang Bua Thong. The unnamed teen was robbed of just 100 baht. He was stabbed in the left side of his abdomen, spilling out his intestines. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. Sanook reports that the boy is out of ICU. The thieves, on a Honda Wave scooter with gold wheel trim, then attacked the trash collector, identified […]

Continue Reading

Crime

Buriram policeman charged over shooting of neighbour

The Thaiger

Published

21 hours ago

on

July 14, 2020

By

Buriram policeman charged over shooting of neighbour | The Thaiger

A policeman, working in the east of Buriram province in Thailand’s north east, has been charged with attempted murder of his neighbour. The victim was shot in a dispute over the man’s son and the playing of loud music in the Krasang district. 53 year old local policeman, Snr Sgt Maj Chaiyong Jaemrungroj, surrendered to the station’s senior officer yesterday. He has already confessed to firing shots at 51 year old Rom Raroengying yesterday morning. Mr. Rom was shot in his leg and on the left side of his ribs. He was rushed to the Buriram Hospital. The police officer lived […]

Continue Reading

Crime

Cambodian accused of compatriot’s murder on fishing boat

The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

Published

2 days ago

on

July 13, 2020

By

Cambodian accused of compatriot&#8217;s murder on fishing boat | The Thaiger

A Cambodian crewman is accused of murdering a fellow national on a fishing boat off the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat in the Gulf of Thailand. The deputy chief of Tha Sala police said the skipper of the fishing boat reported the death by calling in via radio. The alleged killer, 41 year old Long Nai, was handed over to the police upon the boat arriving at the Ban Dan Phasi boat pier in Tha Sala district. The boat reportedly came in late at night at around 11:30pm. Police say the victim, 48 year old Vichai Van, was stabbed […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending