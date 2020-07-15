Connect with us

Flight restrictions clarified amid new Covid-19 fears

Jack Burton

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Flight restrictions clarified amid new Covid-19 fears | The Thaiger
PHOTOS: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Due to the recent imported cases of Covid-19 , which included a 9 year old girl from Sudan and an Egyptian soldier who breached quarantine to go shopping in Rayong province, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is clarifying the entry process for several groups of foreigners. Thailand is currently not accepting general tourists or travellers and is unlikely to in the near future. Thailand has temporarily suspended flights for diplomats, short-stay business trips, military flights, and other similar exemptions for foreigners until further notice.

The images below, explaining the suspensions, were released on social media channels by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs:

Flight restrictions clarified amid new Covid-19 fears | News by The ThaigerFlight restrictions clarified amid new Covid-19 fears | News by The ThaigerFlight restrictions clarified amid new Covid-19 fears | News by The ThaigerFlight restrictions clarified amid new Covid-19 fears | News by The ThaigerFlight restrictions clarified amid new Covid-19 fears | News by The Thaiger

Source: The Pattaya News

 

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

