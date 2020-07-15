Flight restrictions clarified amid new Covid-19 fears | The Thaiger

Due to the recent imported cases of Covid-19 , which included a 9 year old girl from Sudan and an Egyptian soldier who breached quarantine to go shopping in Rayong province, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is clarifying the entry process for several groups of foreigners. Thailand is currently not accepting general tourists or travellers and is unlikely to in the near future. Thailand has temporarily suspended flights for diplomats, short-stay business trips, military flights, and other similar exemptions for foreigners until further notice.

The images below, explaining the suspensions, were released on social media channels by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs:

Source: The Pattaya News