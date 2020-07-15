Rayong governor transferred, hundreds tested, amid Egyptian soldier Covid mess | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Rayong governor transferred, hundreds tested, amid Egyptian soldier Covid mess
Locals in the eastern province of Rayong, are lining up to be tested for the Covid-19 virus, following the news that a visiting Egyptian airman tested positive after being exempted from quarantine. The PM has already apologised for the mess and promised a review into the rules that meant none of the visiting aircrew had to fulfil the mandatory quarantine required of other foreign arrivals and repatriating Thai citizens. It’s understood the governor of Rayong province has already been “transferred” to Nakhon Pathom province in central Thailand.
A report in Khaosod English says 3 mobile testing units have been set up at Rayong’s Laem Thong department store, the site of visits from members of the Egyptian aircrew last week. The government’s Covid-19 task force says it’s contacting all shoppers who registered their visits through the Thai Chana platform and has invited them to be tested. It’s understood that test results will be sent via SMS. Dozens of locals are lining up to be tested, with the chief of the Institute for Urban Disease Control and Prevention encouraging anyone who believes they may be at risk to stop by.
“We want to offer the service to those who are likely to have had contact with the group. But everyone is welcomed.”
Locals in Rayong are angry and frustrated at the latest development, which comes as the city was just starting to emerge from the nationwide lock-down and starting to welcome domestic tourists. Hundreds of schools in the province are closed once more, with the D Varee Diva Central Rayong Hotel, where the air crew was staying, also shut for deep cleaning.
SOURCE: Khaosod English | National News Bureau of ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Central Thailand
Seriously ill Burmese man found nearly unconscious at Nonthaburi bus stop – VIDEO
A 40 year old Myanmar national has been taken to a hospital after being found seriously ill at a bus stop in Nonthaburi, central Thailand. Thai Residents reports that police were notified of a man in a “deep sleep” at a bus stop in Hongprayul village. Officers discovered the man was running a very high fever and was unable to get up without assistance. VIDEO: www.matichon.co.th Rescue workers noticed the whites of his eyes were yellow, he complained of a sore throat, and was unable to walk by himself. He is now undergoing hospital treatment and has been diagnosed with […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
400 people in Rayong being traced, schools closed down, Government apologises
“We apologise for what happened. We will take it as a lesson.” At a packed media conference this morning the CCSA has announced that an Egyptian pilot, testing positive for Covid-19, along with “9 colleagues” visited at least 2 shopping malls in the Rayong province. Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin says the infected airmen, along with 9 others members of the crew, left the confines of the D Varee Diva Central Rayong Hotel, where they were in quarantine for 14 days, and visited the Laem Thong Department Store on Friday, July 10 from 11am to 2.59pm. Dr. Taweesin, on behalf of the […]
Weather
Chon Buri and eastern provinces brace for heavy localised rain storms
Thailand’s Meteorological Department is forecasting “isolated heavy rains for the Eastern part of Thailand” in the forecast period, including Chon Buri. “The southwest monsoon prevails across the Andaman Sea and Thailand cause less rain in the North, the Northeast and the Central. The easterly wind and the southeasterly wind prevail over the Northeast, the East and the South because isolated heavy rain in the areas. People in the East and the South should beware of severe condition.” Chon Buri is forecast to receive at least some isolated heavy rain over the next few days. Pattaya and surrounding areas had heavy […]
Teen stabbed, man attacked in Nonthaburi robbery
Thai Airways unlikely to resume flights in August
9 returning Thais rushed to hospital with high fevers after arriving at BKK
Foreign embassies stop issuing visa extension letters
Seriously ill Burmese man found nearly unconscious at Nonthaburi bus stop – VIDEO
Rayong governor transferred, hundreds tested, amid Egyptian soldier Covid mess
Crystal meth making a comeback after travel restrictions eased
Flight restrictions clarified amid new Covid-19 fears
Thailand’s domestic tourism provided 4 times the number of international travellers in 2019
PM apologises, promises review of “VIP” loopholes amid foreign Covid cases
Thai government blames Egyptian embassy for Covid-19 positive air crew mess
More details emerge about the movements of the Sudanese family
Buriram policeman charged over shooting of neighbour
400 people in Rayong being traced, schools closed down, Government apologises
Singapore drops into an official recession
What will happen to foreigners with expired visas after July 31?
Immigration official says visa amnesty extension “is unlikely”
Facebook group names and shames “farang prices”
First post-Covid flight from China lands in Bangkok
“Travel bubbles” to require minimum 2 week stay
Phuket officials visit Kamala restaurant after customer charged 6,750 baht
Travel bubbles may be postponed “indefinitely”
AirAsia’s wings may be clipped permanently
Entertainment industry calls for 2am closing times
State quarantine for Thais entering Singapore, while harder hit nations get a pass
Motorcyclist, gazing at phone, plummets from Bangkok bridge
AOT considering joint venture with Thai Airways to keep services running
One third of tourism businesses could go under due to Covid-19
Poll shows most Thais still oppose foreign arrivals
UPDATE: Thai Cabinet approves civil partnership bill
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Travel bubbles may be postponed “indefinitely”
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Entertainment industry calls for 2am closing times
- Bangkok4 days ago
Motorcyclist, gazing at phone, plummets from Bangkok bridge
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
One third of tourism businesses could go under due to Covid-19
- Business3 days ago
Poll shows most Thais still oppose foreign arrivals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
“Let us stay – Why can’t Thai Immigration extend our visas?”
- Environment4 days ago
Rare big cats spotted in Thai national park
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Covid-19 UPDATE: 14 new cases found in quarantine; biggest increase in weeks