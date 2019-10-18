Convicted human traffickers ignore 99% of court orders in Thailand | The Thaiger

Crime
Convicted human traffickers ignore 99% of court orders in Thailand
Human traffickers in Thailand have ignored court orders to pay compensation to victims in more than the 99% of convicted cases in recent years. The flouting of the court orders is fuelling fears that many survivors could be victimised again.
Thai courts have ordered traffickers to pay their victims more than $4.3 million for damages caused in about 1,335 cases since 2014, but the compensation was paid in only five cases, excluding cases settled out of court, according to Reuters.
While Thailand has rescued a record-breaking 1,000+ trafficking victims this year along, activists are concerned that the failure to pay compensation leaves them in fresh danger. A spokesman for the Human Rights and Development Foundation says… “It’s an important issue that is unfortunately being neglected.”
The Human Rights and Development Foundation provides free legal aid to migrant workers and trafficking victims.
The Thai government is considering amending its 1999 anti-money laundering laws to allow offenders’ assets to be seized to compensate victims. Seized assets are currently state property but it’s unclear when this will be reviewed by the cabinet.
“This money will enable victims to start a new life and prevent them from being re-trafficked. However the government’s role in assisting victims in pursuing the claims is still not clear.”
Thailand is home to about 610,000 modern ‘slaves’, according to the Global Slavery Index published by the rights group Walk Free Foundation. This means that about one in 113 of its 69 million people is enslaved – forced or blackmailed into working against their will, often with little or no pay.
Trafficking victims are automatically compensated through a government fund which provides living and rehabilitation expenses and lost wages. But the Human Rights and Development Foundation says these sums are insufficient for victims to rebuild their lives.
While Thai law allows victims to claim compensation from convicted traffickers, offenders have refused to pay in more than 1,000 cases.
The US called on Thailand in June to increase compensation to victims in its annual Trafficking in Persons report. They ranked Thailand as a Tier 2 country, meaning it is making significant efforts to combat the crime.
SOURCE: Reuters
Bangkok
BTS thief and credit card skimmers arrested in Bangkok
Tourist police in Bangkok have arrested a thief accused of pick-pocketing tourists on the city’s BTS Skytrain, along with an Indonesian couple charged with credit card fraud and card skimming.
Kasem Masan Jantaro, a 44 year old food vendor in the Huay Kwang market, says he started pick-pocketing when business became too slow for him to adequately support his family. The Skytrain security team alerted the police after several reports of tourists being pick-pocketed on the trains. Victims described the thief as middle-aged, with pale skin.
Kasem was arrested while trying to flee the scene at the Asok BTS station on Wednesday and was found to have 4,600 baht in cash and four stolen credit cards in his possession. Thai Residents reports that Kasem was previously prosecuted for drugs offences in 2015 and for robbery in 2016.
In a separate arrest, Bangkok police detained 32 year old Alexander Eddilias and 33 year old Estie Rusdiana, an Indonesian couple charged with being in possession of fake credit cards, stolen credit cards, and skimming devices used to steal credit card information.
The arrest comes after several banks notified police of transactions made using fake cards and the couple were tracked to a room in the Pratunam area of Bangkok. Officers also seized a computer, a skimming device, twenty two fake credit cards, two stolen credit cards, and twenty four credit card receipts.
The suspects say they bought the information on the Dark Web. The information was then recorded in the magnetic strip of the fake cards, which were used to make purchases worth approximately 2 million baht.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Crime
Now you see him, now you don’t… Patong Police hunt foreigner over $30k theft
PHOTO: Patong Police
Patong Police have yet to develop any tangible leads tracking down a foreigner who made off with US$30,000 in cash from a currency exchange booth in Kalim, north of Patong in Phuket, last Tuesday.
The man is about 168 centimetres tall with grey hair and around 60 years old, Patong police told The Phuket News.
“We have no clue what nationality he is.”
He was last seen at the currency exchange booth wearing a purple polo shirt, blue jeans and black cap. Police have checked hotels in the area, police stations across the island and Phuket Immigration, but have yet to join the dots and come up with firm leads.
“Investigators have checked CCTV in the area and collected what evidence we have but we still do not know the man’s name or where he was staying.”
The man had visited the booth several times before Tuesday, when he disappeared with the $30,000 in US banknotes, according to police.
“It was always small amounts”, he added, noting that the amounts didn’t warrant staff at the exchange booth to check the man’s passport before making the exchange.
The man arrived at the booth again at about 1pm on Tuesday, saying that he had 900,000 baht cash to exchange.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Crime
Mystery surrounds security guard found dead in his Phuket room
PHOTOS: Phuket Hot News
The security guard of a hotel in Nai Yang, northern Phuket, 52 year old Yingyot Butsabong, from Maha Sarakham province, was found dead yesterday (October 16) in his room. Police remain mystified how the man came to grief.
A woman named Supattra received a call from the hotel he worked at and was informed that he didn’t show up at work yesterday, so she went to his apartment to check on him.
She saw that his room was locked from the inside, so used the key she had in her possession to open the room and found Yingyot laying on the floor, face down. She thought he was just sleeping so she tried to wake him up but once she flipped him, she found that he already passed away.
She immediately called Saku police, and once on the scene, police found that there was some blood on the floor. The man had a 2 centimetre wound on his left eyebrow which was deep into his skull. There was also a wound on his chin about 1 centimetre long and about a centimetre deep. His left eye had a bruise which looked like he was attacked by a hard object.
Police report that he had been dead for around four hours in the room.
The room was not ransacked and there was no sign of fighting or theft. His body has been sent to Thalang Hospital for a detailed autopsy and to look into the cause of death.
SOURCE: Phuket Hot News
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 things to do in Phuket when it rains (2019)
Top 10 scams in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 spas and massages in Phuket
Top 10 news sources in Thailand (2019)
So you’re moving to Vietnam?
14% of condos around Bangkok are empty – good time to buy
Immigration overhaul – TM6 disappearing and TM30 App being launched
Voice TV report paints grim picture of Thailand’s tourism problems
Indonesia’s President Jokowi says he is “embarrassed” by fires
Patong Mayor hands out useless, cheap face-masks
Stricter controls and paperwork putting brakes on residential property market
Top 5 reasons why Aussies choose medical tourism in Thailand
British Instagrammer locked up in “filthy Bangkok cell’ over missing passport pages
Thailand’s changing tourist demographic – the Indians
Your Ultimate Guide to Sex Reassignment Surgery in Thailand (Male to Female)
Study shows most Thai people live hand to mouth
BTS thief and credit card skimmers arrested in Bangkok
Her Royal Highness Princess Sirindhorn hospitalised for infection
Convicted human traffickers ignore 99% of court orders in Thailand
Jump in national park visitor numbers as ‘winter’ arrives in northern Thailand
Now you see him, now you don’t… Patong Police hunt foreigner over $30k theft
Twin TAT campaigns will boost domestic travel
Thailand resume free trade talks with EU, reducing reliance on China
Powerful 6.4 earthquake kills five in the Philippines
The dangers of 5G – coming to a mobile phone near you
70 Future Forward Party MPs vote against ’emergency decree’
Judge Kanakorn Pianchana, another victim of the southern insurgency
Top 5 reasons why Aussies choose medical tourism in Thailand
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2019)
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62
ถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ
หนุ่มแท็กซี่ฉาว ท้าต่อยเจ้าของธุรกิจเต๊นท์ กลางงานสนามหลวง
ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล
ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล
สีจิ้นผิงกล่าวสุนทรพจน์ ครบรอบ 70 ปีก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
คลิปไฮไลท์วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 5
คลิปไฮไลท์ วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 1
Paramount เตรียมรีเมค FACE/OFF หนังบู๊ระดับตำนาน
ประยุทธ์ โต้ รัฐบาลไหนก็มีตำหนิทั้งนั้น “ถึงเวลาก็อ้างอย่างที่ผมอ้าง”
อารัมภบท รักฉุดใจนายฉุกเฉิน My ambulance ตอนแรก 6 กันยานี้
วอลเลย์บอลหญิงชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019 โฉมหน้า 4 ทีมตัดเชือกรอบรอง
Trending
- Thai Life23 hours ago
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2019)
- Thailand23 hours ago
Top 5 reasons why Aussies choose medical tourism in Thailand
- Opinion3 days ago
Buddhists call for boycott of Hilton & Waldorf Astoria Hotels with the opening of Siddhartha Lounge
- Bangkok3 days ago
The world’s fastest growing tourist destinations
- Road deaths3 days ago
Thailand road toll: 554 dead this month, 11,462 this year
- Environment3 days ago
Thailand’s swift response to the ‘fall armyworm’ pest
- Expats3 days ago
“Auf Wiedersehen” to overstaying German on Koh Samui
- Expats2 days ago
Thai app will ease expat immigration woes and make 90 day reporting simple