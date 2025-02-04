Chinese gambling trio busted in Bangkok luxury condo raid

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Three Chinese men have been arrested in Bangkok for allegedly running an illegal online gambling network with over 200,000 members and a daily turnover exceeding 2 million baht.

Tourist Police raided a luxury condominium in Huai Khwang today, February 4, apprehending 41 year old Wen Chong, 24 year old Peng Cheng, and 31 year old Po Hong. The suspects were linked to the Dafabet gambling site, a Cambodia-based operation reportedly owned by Chinese investors involved in so-called grey businesses.

During the raid, police seized five computers, 11 mobile phones, 13 SIM cards, an OTP token, 50 rounds of 9mm ammunition, and a small amount of crystal methamphetamine (Ice).

Police Lieutenant General Saksira Pheuk-am, commissioner of the Tourist Police Bureau, revealed that the suspects had been renting the condo for 100,000 baht per month despite having no apparent employment, triggering suspicions that led to their arrest.

“The first and third suspects, Wen and Po, are also wanted by the Chinese government.”

The trio now face charges of operating illegal gambling websites, possessing narcotics, and illegal possession of ammunition. They have been handed over to Huai Khwang Police for legal action.

This operation is part of an ongoing crackdown on foreign nationals working illegally in Thailand, particularly those involved in the gambling industry.

Police continue to investigate international criminal networks operating in Thailand, vowing to dismantle illicit businesses fuelled by foreign investors, reported Bangkok Post.

In similar news, police from the Cyber Crime Division raided three locations in Chiang Rai linked to the OK2D online gambling network, arresting eight administrators. The operation, connected to three other major gambling sites, involved over 200,000 players and had a financial turnover exceeding 1 billion baht.

Led by Cyber Crime Division Commissioner Trirong Phiwphan, officers carried out the searches on December 24 last year under a court warrant.

At the first location, a residence in Village 4, Ban Du subdistrict, Mueang district, police arrested four women: 24 year old Chanantida, 23 year old Waranya, 24 year old Chutima, and 20 year old Aranyarat. Police seized four computers, 10 mobile phones, and three barcode scanners.