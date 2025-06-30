Body with tattooed arm found in Trang palm plantation

A body with a tattooed arm was discovered partially buried in a palm plantation in Trang province, Thailand. The corpse, identified through a driving licence found on the body, is believed to belong to 33 year old Taweechai Promsangchan. Police suspect the man has been deceased for up to seven days.

At 6.30pm on June 29, Police Lieutenant Nopphakorn Watthanakit, who is an inquiry officer at Mueang Trang Police Station, was alerted to the presence of a buried body in a wooded area in Mueang district. The site is approximately 20 to 30 metres from the road and shows signs of motorcycle tyres leading in.

Upon investigation, the body was found with the left upper arm, which had a tattoo, visible above the ground. Rescuers unearthed the body, revealing a male lying on his right side, head facing south.

He was dressed in a blue T-shirt and black Nike sweatpants with white stripes, and was barefoot. The body was already showing signs of decomposition.

A black wallet was found on the body, containing no money but holding a driving licence under the name of Taweechai Promsangchan, a resident of Khok Khao subdistrict, Huai Yot district, Trang. However, identification confirmation is pending. A white earphone case, empty of earphones, and a pair of black sandals were also discovered near the body.

A 16 year old, referred to as A, reported finding the body. He was alone, cutting grass in the plantation, and parked his motorcycle on the road before entering on foot.

As he passed the area, he detected a foul odour and saw an arm with a tattoo protruding from the ground. He immediately informed his aunt.

He had last visited the plantation one to two weeks prior and noted no strangers in the area. Normally, he visits the plantation every two weeks. Yesterday, due to a low-slung motorcycle that restricted his usual path, he took a different route and discovered the body, reported KhaoSod.

Preliminary assessments by doctors suggest the man died no more than seven days ago. It remains unclear if there are any injuries from assault. The body has been sent to Songkhla Nakarin Hospital in Hat Yai, Songkhla province, for an autopsy to determine the precise cause of death.