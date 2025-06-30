Cambodian man arrested for cable theft causing 1 million baht damage

Factory left with massive losses as theft fuels drug addiction

Cambodian man arrested for cable theft causing 1 million baht damage
A Cambodian man was arrested for stealing electrical cables from a recycling factory in Chon Buri, causing damage valued at over 1 million baht. The suspect admitted to selling the cables to buy methamphetamine.

Yesterday, June 29, CCTV footage from a waste recycling factory in Mueang subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri, captured a man in a green camouflage long-sleeved shirt cutting over 300 metres of PVC electrical cables.

The footage also showed the suspect cutting a CCTV camera cable, leading to significant disruption to the factory’s electrical and surveillance systems, with damages exceeding 1 million baht (US$30,725).

Police Lieutenant Colonel Kornpong Sukvisit, Deputy Superintendent of the Bang Lamung Police Station, along with Police Major Wuttiphong Kasa and the investigative team, apprehended the suspect.

The man was identified as 40 year old Sena Suan, a Cambodian national. Confiscated items included a Honda motorcycle, a camouflage long-sleeved shirt, wire cutters, and a headlamp.

Sena confessed to the crime, stating financial desperation drove him to climb into the factory to steal the cables, which he sold for 800 baht (US$25). He admitted using the proceeds to purchase methamphetamine.

The police conducted a crime scene reenactment based on his confession and plan to charge him with nighttime theft and possession of illegal drugs, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, two men were taken into custody on suspicion of stealing communication cables in Bangkok’s Si Phraya area. Police became suspicious after noticing their unusual behaviour and inconsistent accounts of why they were at the location.

The arrests were made by a team led by Police Lieutenant General Siam Boonsom, along with senior officers, including Police Major General Samart Promchat. The suspects were apprehended near the Si Phraya-Charoen Krung intersection in Bang Rak district.

Authorities seized several items believed to be used in the theft, including one orange wire cutter, two blue wire cutters, multiple hooks and crowbars, a flashlight, and a blue Toyota Corolla with license plate 3ณ9493.

