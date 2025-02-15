2025 Bangkok Chef Charity Fundraising Gala Luncheon promises afternoon of culinary excellence

2025 Bangkok Chef Charity Fundraising Gala Luncheon promises afternoon of culinary excellence

The 2025 Bangkok Chef Charity Fundraising Gala Luncheon, organised by Jivanand Company Limited and led by Managing Director Nuntiya Intralib, promises an unforgettable afternoon of gastronomic delight.

Set to take place on March 29 at The Peninsula Bangkok at 11am, this exclusive event will feature canapes hors d’oeuvres and a 10-course lunch with wine pairings, where top chefs from Bangkok’s leading hotels and restaurants will come together to showcase their exceptional skills and creativity. Each chef will contribute to a one-of-a-kind dining experience, combining artful presentation with exquisite flavours, all in support of a noble cause.

Featured dish: Canapes

This year’s event will include a lineup of 29 chefs, including 6 Michelin-starred chefs from renowned restaurants in Thailand and Hong Kong.

Initiated in 2009, the Bangkok Chef Charity aims to give back while highlighting the creativity and culinary expertise of Bangkok’s foremost food and beverage professionals. Since its inception, the event has been graced by Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn every year.

This year marks the 12th edition of the Bangkok Chef Charity Fundraising Gala, and, as always, all proceeds raised will benefit hospitals and healthcare facilities under Her Royal Highness’s Debaratana Vejjanukula Foundation.

A special highlight of the 2025 Bangkok Chef Charity is a tribute to Her Royal Highness’s 70th birthday. A stunning display of 71 exquisite cakes will be presented in the Lobby of The Peninsula Bangkok. This unique tribute marks a significant milestone for Her Royal Highness, showcasing our heartfelt admiration and gratitude.

Managing Director, Nuntiya commented on the gala’s impact in promoting a culture of giving that goes far beyond the kitchen.

“This charity gala is a testament to our commitment to humanitarian efforts through culinary art. It’s a privilege to harness our collective passion for cooking to support and uplift our community. Events like these remind us of the power of unity and the impact we can make together.

“By merging fine dining with philanthropy, we are not only feeding the body but also nourishing the soul. This gathering is a beautiful reminder that when we come together, we can transform our talents into tangible aid for those in need, fostering a culture of giving that extends beyond the kitchen.”

The 2025 event will feature exciting culinary pairings, where chefs collaborate to create extraordinary dishes. Each duo is matched based on the chef’s complementary styles and philosophies, resulting in a fusion of avant-garde approaches and time-honoured techniques. This collaboration promises a dining experience that is both innovative and deeply rooted in culinary tradition.

The 2025 Bangkok Chef Charity would not be possible without the generous support of its esteemed sponsors, including Jagota Brothers Trading Co., Ltd., Evian, G4 Food & Beverage Co., Ltd., Clement Design Thailand, R.P Media, Sunthorn Film Co., Ltd., Krungthep Light Orchestra, Lucaris, Phadthai.co, Front Row Communications, Krinbourne Kommunications, and The Peninsula Bangkok.

Tickets are priced at 15,000 baht net per seat. For more details, contact the Bangkok Chef Charity desk at The Peninsula Bangkok, email pbk-chefcharity@peninsula.com or phone (+66) 64 242 1291.

Press release

