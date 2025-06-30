Thai university ranked world’s best for gender equality

Walailak University in Bangkok was ranked the number one university in the world for its achievement in promoting gender equality. Other Thai universities also earned places in the global top 100.

Deputy Spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, Anukool Pruksanusak, announced today, June 30, that the Thai government congratulates the universities for their outstanding performances in the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2025.

Anukool explained that the rankings assess universities worldwide based on their contributions to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This year’s edition evaluated 2,526 institutions from 130 countries and economies.

Five Thai universities were ranked among the global top 100 based on their overall scores:

Chulalongkorn University and Chiang Mai University – 44th place

Mahidol University and Thammasat University – 64th place

Walailak University – 93rd place

In addition to its overall ranking, Walailak University achieved a major milestone by being ranked first in the world for SDG 5: Gender Equality, recognising its work in empowering girls and women.

Mahidol University was also recognised as the third-best university globally in the SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being category.

Several other Thai institutions earned high placements in individual SDG categories:

SDG 1 (No Poverty): Prince of Songkla University – 32nd globally

SDG 2 (Zero Hunger): Asian Institute of Technology (AIT) – 18th globally

SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being): Mahidol University – 3rd globally

SDG 4 (Quality Education): Chiang Mai University – 17th globally

SDG 5 (Gender Equality): Walailak University – 1st globally

SDG 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation): King Mongkut’s University of Technology Thonburi – 44th globally

SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy): Prince of Songkla University – 83rd globally

Anukool said this international recognition reflects the dedication and potential of Thailand’s higher education institutions, including administrators, faculty, staff, and students, in advancing the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

He added that these achievements align with the government’s policy to position higher education as a central force in driving sustainable national development and enhancing global competitiveness.

The government, he affirmed, remains committed to supporting Thai universities in building their capacities to generate positive impacts across all dimensions of society and the nation.

Despite the achievement in promoting gender equality, two Thai transgender university students majoring in education recently came forward to share that they experienced discrimination during a teacher licensing examination.

They revealed that they were removed from the examination room for dressing according to their gender identity rather than their biological sex.

One of the students questioned the stance of the Teachers’ Council of Thailand, pointing out that while the department claimed to promote gender equality and embrace diversity among students, the same principles do not appear to be applied equally to teachers.