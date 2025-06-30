Thai university ranked world’s best for gender equality

Universities in Thailand shine in top 100 in Times Higher Education Impact Rankings

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin24 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, June 30, 2025
65 2 minutes read
Thai university ranked world’s best for gender equality
Photo via Walailak University

Walailak University in Bangkok was ranked the number one university in the world for its achievement in promoting gender equality. Other Thai universities also earned places in the global top 100.

Deputy Spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, Anukool Pruksanusak, announced today, June 30, that the Thai government congratulates the universities for their outstanding performances in the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2025.

Anukool explained that the rankings assess universities worldwide based on their contributions to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This year’s edition evaluated 2,526 institutions from 130 countries and economies.

Five Thai universities were ranked among the global top 100 based on their overall scores:

  • Chulalongkorn University and Chiang Mai University – 44th place
  • Mahidol University and Thammasat University – 64th place
  • Walailak University – 93rd place

In addition to its overall ranking, Walailak University achieved a major milestone by being ranked first in the world for SDG 5: Gender Equality, recognising its work in empowering girls and women.

Mahidol University was also recognised as the third-best university globally in the SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being category.

Mahidol University Thailand
Photo by อภิศักดิ์ อ่องศรี via Facebook/ Mahidol University

Several other Thai institutions earned high placements in individual SDG categories:

Related Articles
  • SDG 1 (No Poverty): Prince of Songkla University – 32nd globally
  • SDG 2 (Zero Hunger): Asian Institute of Technology (AIT) – 18th globally
  • SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being): Mahidol University – 3rd globally
  • SDG 4 (Quality Education): Chiang Mai University – 17th globally
  • SDG 5 (Gender Equality): Walailak University – 1st globally
  • SDG 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation): King Mongkut’s University of Technology Thonburi – 44th globally
  • SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy): Prince of Songkla University – 83rd globally
Thai universities
Thai university students at Prince of Songkla University | Photo via Facebook/ Prince of Songkla University

Anukool said this international recognition reflects the dedication and potential of Thailand’s higher education institutions, including administrators, faculty, staff, and students, in advancing the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

He added that these achievements align with the government’s policy to position higher education as a central force in driving sustainable national development and enhancing global competitiveness.

The government, he affirmed, remains committed to supporting Thai universities in building their capacities to generate positive impacts across all dimensions of society and the nation.

Thai universities in global ranking
Photo via Facebook/ อนุกูล พฤกษานุศักดิ์

Despite the achievement in promoting gender equality, two Thai transgender university students majoring in education recently came forward to share that they experienced discrimination during a teacher licensing examination.

They revealed that they were removed from the examination room for dressing according to their gender identity rather than their biological sex.

One of the students questioned the stance of the Teachers’ Council of Thailand, pointing out that while the department claimed to promote gender equality and embrace diversity among students, the same principles do not appear to be applied equally to teachers.

Latest Thailand News
Fire at Saraburi paper factory claims 6 lives and leaves over 10 missing Thailand News

Fire at Saraburi paper factory claims 6 lives and leaves over 10 missing

9 seconds ago
Thai university ranked world’s best for gender equality Thailand News

Thai university ranked world’s best for gender equality

24 minutes ago
District official arrested for extorting migrant work permit fees in Chiang Mai Thailand News

District official arrested for extorting migrant work permit fees in Chiang Mai

43 minutes ago
Karen refugee suspected in brutal murder of Thai employer Thailand News

Karen refugee suspected in brutal murder of Thai employer

58 minutes ago
Man detained in Pattaya for attempted gold shop robbery Pattaya News

Man detained in Pattaya for attempted gold shop robbery

1 hour ago
Desperate Thai mother pleads for son&#8217;s arrest after he trades durians for Yaba Thailand News

Desperate Thai mother pleads for son’s arrest after he trades durians for Yaba

2 hours ago
Japanese BBQ restaurant fire damages Chachoengsao mall Thailand News

Japanese BBQ restaurant fire damages Chachoengsao mall

2 hours ago
Brawl erupts between Swedish national and Thai men in Pattaya Pattaya News

Brawl erupts between Swedish national and Thai men in Pattaya

3 hours ago
Pheu Thai delays casino bill debate for further review Thailand News

Pheu Thai delays casino bill debate for further review

3 hours ago
Thailand eases citizenship rules for children of long-term migrants Thai Law News

Thailand eases citizenship rules for children of long-term migrants

3 hours ago
Australian man smashes window and hurls objects from Pattaya hotel Pattaya News

Australian man smashes window and hurls objects from Pattaya hotel

3 hours ago
Bangkok’s newest coffee party is here! Things To Do

Bangkok’s newest coffee party is here!

4 hours ago
Thailand sends team to Myanmar for Kok River pollution talks Northern Thailand News

Thailand sends team to Myanmar for Kok River pollution talks

4 hours ago
Thailand funds gender-affirming hormone therapy in 145 million baht package Thailand News

Thailand funds gender-affirming hormone therapy in 145 million baht package

4 hours ago
Phuket police probe death of man found with knife in chest Phuket News

Phuket police probe death of man found with knife in chest

4 hours ago
Shower-time heist: Indian man loses 20,000 baht in cash to Pattaya sex worker Pattaya News

Shower-time heist: Indian man loses 20,000 baht in cash to Pattaya sex worker

5 hours ago
Japanese tourist drowns at Phuket&#8217;s Karon Beach Phuket News

Japanese tourist drowns at Phuket’s Karon Beach

5 hours ago
Thailand, France to strengthen defence and trade links Thailand News

Thailand, France to strengthen defence and trade links

6 hours ago
Man arrested in Phuket with illegal firearm and ammunition Phuket News

Man arrested in Phuket with illegal firearm and ammunition

6 hours ago
Motorcycle crash leaves young man critical in Chon Buri Pattaya News

Motorcycle crash leaves young man critical in Chon Buri

6 hours ago
E-cigarette vendor shoots 2 police in sting operation in Pathum Thani Thailand News

E-cigarette vendor shoots 2 police in sting operation in Pathum Thani

6 hours ago
Homeless woman accused of theft in Pattaya, arrested with children Pattaya News

Homeless woman accused of theft in Pattaya, arrested with children

6 hours ago
Laotian woman killed and baby injured as taxi driver speeds through zebra crossing Thailand News

Laotian woman killed and baby injured as taxi driver speeds through zebra crossing

6 hours ago
Man caught stealing shrine donations avoids charges with community service Pattaya News

Man caught stealing shrine donations avoids charges with community service

7 hours ago
Man detained after brother&#8217;s fatal stabbing at Bangkok intersection Bangkok News

Man detained after brother’s fatal stabbing at Bangkok intersection

7 hours ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin24 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, June 30, 2025
65 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x