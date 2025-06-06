Phuket school flouts rules as education office struggles for action

Unregistered school advertises itself, but no legal action taken yet

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 hour agoLast Updated: Friday, June 6, 2025
147 2 minutes read
Phuket school flouts rules as education office struggles for action
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

An unregistered kindergarten in Cherng Talay continues to promote itself as a legitimate school despite lacking formal approval from the Phuket Provincial Education Area Office (PPEAO), raising concerns over education oversight on the island.

Despite weeks of questioning, the PPEAO has failed to provide clear answers on the legal status of the school, leaving many concerned about the oversight of education on the island.

The school, which has been operating without formal registration, is openly advertising itself as a school, yet according to the PPEAO’s Director, Panna Phromwichian, no legal action has been taken thus far.

“We encourage directors to submit the necessary documents and undergo the proper review process,” she explained, avoiding direct answers about the school’s continued operation.

Related Articles

While Panna confirmed that the school was previously shut down for operating illegally at the Phuket Elephant Sanctuary site, it appears little has changed. The current location of the school, listed on its Facebook page, is at the end of Soi Cherngtalay 3, near Cherng Talay Police Station.

Graphic about unauthorised schools
Graphic about unauthorised schools

Although the PPEAO was made aware of the school operating at this location on May 13, the application for approval was only submitted on May 19. However, Panna did not clarify whether her office had instructed the school to formally apply for approval as required by law.

Further complicating the issue, the PPEAO admitted to identifying over 20 unauthorised schools, including this one, but no closure or legal action has been taken. Despite repeated claims that closing illegal schools is a priority, the facility continues to advertise itself as “Open today” on social media.

“Our top priority is to stop these schools from operating without approval,” Panna insisted, without addressing why the school remains operational.

The application for the kindergarten describes it as a “nursery caring for young children,” which, according to Panna, also requires approval from the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security (MSDHS) in Phuket, as reported by The Phuket News.

The MSDHS office confirmed that a site inspection will be conducted soon, but when asked whether the school should be allowed to operate while awaiting approval, Sompit Srikhamhaeng, Chief of MSDHS Phuket, firmly stated, “No.”

Despite the ongoing issues with unregistered schools, Panna urged the public to report any suspicious, unlicensed educational institutions.

“If anyone suspects a school is operating without approval, they can report it to our office,” she said.

The PPEAO can be contacted at 076 211428-9 or by email at phuketpeo@sueksa.go.th.

Latest Thailand News
Wall collapse horror: Pattaya construction mishap injures workers Pattaya News

Wall collapse horror: Pattaya construction mishap injures workers

1 minute ago
Thai schoolboy uses AI to create nude images of female classmates Thailand News

Thai schoolboy uses AI to create nude images of female classmates

15 minutes ago
Taiwanese trio busted at Thai airport for smuggling scam phones Bangkok News

Taiwanese trio busted at Thai airport for smuggling scam phones

28 minutes ago
Fraudster mobbed in Pattaya after attempting iPhone scam Pattaya News

Fraudster mobbed in Pattaya after attempting iPhone scam

50 minutes ago
British man flees after crashing sedan into house in Udon Thani Thailand News

British man flees after crashing sedan into house in Udon Thani

1 hour ago
Phuket school flouts rules as education office struggles for action Phuket News

Phuket school flouts rules as education office struggles for action

1 hour ago
Former lecturer found dead in Bangkok temple suicide Bangkok News

Former lecturer found dead in Bangkok temple suicide

2 hours ago
International School Golf Tour 2024/25 season closes with a flourish Events

International School Golf Tour 2024/25 season closes with a flourish

2 hours ago
Thailand urged to cut interest rates amid economic challenges Business News

Thailand urged to cut interest rates amid economic challenges

2 hours ago
Thai security guard found dead with e-cigarette and drug paraphernalia Thailand News

Thai security guard found dead with e-cigarette and drug paraphernalia

2 hours ago
Terror in Chalong: Landlady’s plea after year of harassment Phuket News

Terror in Chalong: Landlady’s plea after year of harassment

2 hours ago
Escaped Chinese fraud suspect recaptured in East Thailand Pattaya News

Escaped Chinese fraud suspect recaptured in East Thailand

2 hours ago
Torrential downpour: Heavy rainfall continues to batter Thailand Thailand News

Torrential downpour: Heavy rainfall continues to batter Thailand

3 hours ago
Local legend and lingerie: Thais honour island goddess with bra offerings Thailand News

Local legend and lingerie: Thais honour island goddess with bra offerings

3 hours ago
Abandoned boy gets new home after teacher&#8217;s plea for help Thailand News

Abandoned boy gets new home after teacher’s plea for help

18 hours ago
Thailand’s emotional pull that keeps travellers coming back Thai Life

Thailand’s emotional pull that keeps travellers coming back

19 hours ago
Thai police hold seminar on criminal procedure code amendment Thailand News

Thai police hold seminar on criminal procedure code amendment

19 hours ago
Thai woman attempts to kick fellow passenger off moving train Thailand News

Thai woman attempts to kick fellow passenger off moving train

19 hours ago
Foreign tourist vandalises Chiang Mai temple, police seek suspect Chiang Mai News

Foreign tourist vandalises Chiang Mai temple, police seek suspect

19 hours ago
Fugitive Chinese fraudster captured in Thailand after scam Thailand News

Fugitive Chinese fraudster captured in Thailand after scam

20 hours ago
Missing Dane found safe with new girlfriend in South Thailand Thailand News

Missing Dane found safe with new girlfriend in South Thailand

20 hours ago
Chiang Mai homestay featured in Thai film destroyed in fire Thailand News

Chiang Mai homestay featured in Thai film destroyed in fire

20 hours ago
Fire breaks out on 8th floor of Bangkok construction site Bangkok News

Fire breaks out on 8th floor of Bangkok construction site

20 hours ago
Bus operators fight back against Phatthalung road ban Thailand News

Bus operators fight back against Phatthalung road ban

20 hours ago
Chinese suspect leaps from Pattaya Police Station window (video) Pattaya News

Chinese suspect leaps from Pattaya Police Station window (video)

20 hours ago
Crime NewsEducationPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 hour agoLast Updated: Friday, June 6, 2025
147 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Syphilis surge grips Phuket as tourism booms again

Syphilis surge grips Phuket as tourism booms again

1 day ago
British tourist dies in tragic fall in Phuket after night out

British tourist dies in tragic fall in Phuket after night out

2 days ago
Wee-bit out of order: Tourist blasted for peeing on Phuket street

Wee-bit out of order: Tourist blasted for peeing on Phuket street

2 days ago
Phuket tiger park denies attack claims, blames false reports

Phuket tiger park denies attack claims, blames false reports

3 days ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x