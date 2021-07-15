Best of
Top 5 Halal Restaurants in Bangkok
Bangkok is a diverse and multicultural city, offering international cuisine from all parts of the globe. However, out of all of these, only a few are halal and some are so under the radar that finding them is near impossible. Due to these reasons, we’ve compiled a list of the top 5 halal restaurants in Bangkok. From street vendors to more elegant venues, Thai cuisine to Arabic, each serves halal food with the perfect combination of flavour and aroma. And whilst they all offer Muslim friendly menus, their dishes are delicious enough for anyone to enjoy.
The Best Halal Restaurants in Bangkok
1. Usman Thai Muslim Food
Usman Thai Muslim Food is a Muslim restaurant located in Sukhumvit 22. Operating for over 17 years, they serve home-cooked Thai cuisine. Some highlights on their menu include staples such as Tom Yum, Deep-Fried Seabass, Crab Curry and Papaya Salad. For dessert, we recommend their Mango and Sticky Rice for a creamy and sweet treat.
The dining room is homey with dark wood furniture and blue tablecloths. Furthermore, the restaurant is only a short distance from Benjasiri Park and thus, is a great respite for those visiting the attraction. The service is also top tier, with accomodating and friendly staff and the prices are affordable – an added bonus.
Opening hours: Daily, 10:00 – 22:00.
Pricing: Food ranges from 65 – 420 Baht.
Address: 259/9 Soi Sukhumvit 22, Khlong Tan, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110.
2. Yana Restaurant halal restaurants
Nestled on the 5th floor of MBK is the Yana restaurant. As they offer Thai Muslim and International halal food, they prepare, cook and assemble all meals according to Islamic rules. In addition, they have a Halal certification from the Halal Affairs Department and the Central Islamic Council of Thailand. Thus, Muslims can trust that their food is safe to consume.
They pride themselves on using good quality and fresh ingredients, as seen in their zesty Mango Salad (79 Baht). Along with this, the Noodle Tom Yum (89-149 Baht) and Panang Curry (99-149 Baht) are other standouts. The meals are reasonably priced, making them even more enticing and the atmosphere is comfortable. They even cater to bigger groups with their group set menus. These come in 7 different options ranging in price from 556 – 935 Baht for groups of 4.
Opening hours: Daily, 10:30 – 20:00.
Pricing: Food costs vary from 59 – 399 Baht.
Address: MBK Centre 5th Floor, Tokyu Side, Room No. 5A-05. 444 Phayathai Rd, Wang Mai, Pathum Wan District, Bangkok 10330.
3. Sophia
Muslim owned, the Sophia restaurant offers sumptuous Thai and Halal meals. Whilst the location is slightly out of the way, the venue is popular among locals and expats alike. This is in part due to its classy interior featuring mint green walls and decor with white furniture. It also hosts many special events and has catered to weddings in the past. We recommend their Garlic Fried with Chicken (99 Baht) or Green Curry Spaghetti with Grilled Fish (129 Baht). They prepare all meals fresh every day and offer a selection of traditional Thai desserts like their Coconut Milk with Sweet Potatoes.
Opening hours: Wednesday to Sunday, 10:00 – 17:30. Tuesday, 10:00 – 20:00.
Pricing: Food from 99 – 379 Baht.
Address: 1681 Ramkhamhaeng 5 Alley, Suan Luang, Bangkok 10250.
4. Maedah Restaurant halal restaurants
If you’re in Pratunam, Maedah Restaurants’ mix of Thai, Arabic and Turkish cuisine is worth checking out. This charming little eatery has a huge menu with over 8 styles of Fried Rice alone. Of these, we love the Pattaya Fried Rice (230 Baht) and Baked Rice with Shrimp served in a Pineapple (230 Baht). Some other notable mentions go to their spicy and tangy Steamed Fish (400 Baht) and the Papaya Salad (80 – 220 Baht). To pair with your meals, they have a selection of hot and cold drinks such as the refreshing Thai Iced Tea (70 Baht). Finally, to end your feast opt for one of their smooth desserts – the Sago and Corn in coconut cream is a great choice (60 Baht).
Opening hours: Daily, 9:00 – 17:00.
Pricing: Dine from 25 – 540 Baht.
Address: 120/370 Ratchaprarop, Ratchaprarop Road, Thanon Phayathai, Ratchathewi, Bangkok 10400.
5. Tom Yam Pa’anga
Whilst technically not a restaurant by definition, Tom Yam Pa’anga is a food street cart located in Pratunam. As the name suggests, it is known for its authentic Tom Yum dishes. They serve multiple variations of the dish, from creamy (spicy red or milky coconut broths) to clear Tom Yum soups. However, besides this, they have other halal meals and Thai classics as well. This cuisine is one of the cheapest on our list, with main courses costing as little as 100 Baht. Best of all, the portions are big and their dishes are ideal for sharing as a result. Do keep in mind that their food can be very spicy, so if your heat tolerance is low be sure to specify the level of spiciness you want.
Opening hours: Daily, 7:00 – 23:00.
Pricing: Food starts from 100 Baht.
Address: 101/12 Ratchaprarop Rd, Khwaeng Thanon Phaya Thai, Khet Ratchathewi, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, Bangkok 10400.
To read more about cuisine in Bangkok, read our articles on the top 5 Thai restaurants and top 5 vegan and vegetarian restaurants in the city.
