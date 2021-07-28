Crunchy on the outside, moist and soft in the middle, with melt-in-your-mouth chocolate chunks; who doesn’t love cookies? From classic chocolate chip cookies to oatmeal and hazelnut, cookies are the joy of life. This delicious dessert is still pretty underrated in Bangkok. However, there are actually an array of bakeries and cookie shops in this city offering delicious cookies to satisfy your sugar cravings.

Below, we’ve put together a list of the best cookie shops in Bangkok – most with delivery service options.

The best cookie shops in Bangkok

1. Ben’s Cookies

Ben’s Cookies in Siam Paragon is truly worth the hype. This UK’s cookie shop is well-known for their daily-baked soft cookies that come with tasty chocolate chunks instead of tiny chips. The texture of the cookies is perfect – they’re soft, moist, chewy, and soft on the inside, and crispy on the outside. You can choose numerous flavours, including white chocolate chunk and coconut and double chocolate and nuts, all of which will satisfy your sweet tooth. The price is a little expensive, but considering it’s the best cookies you can get in the city and the size is quite large, it’s totally worth it!

Opening hours: Open daily from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM.

Address: Ben’s Cookies, G/F, Siam Paragon, 991/1 Rama 1 Rd., Bangkok.

2. Evie’s Cookies

If you’re looking for delicious cookies that melt in your mouth, Evie’s Cookies should be your go-to option. This popular cookie shop offers soft-centred, chunky cookies with a white-blue American retro-style packaging. There are many types of cookies you can order. Each type of cookie has a unique name, such as World Wild Whale, Oh Chip!, and Rubbyberry. The Oh Chip chocolate cookie is possibly the most popular, especially because it has gooey chocolate lava stuffed inside – something that most other cookies in Bangkok don’t have. Bae-con, a caramel-y cookie with candied bacon that tastes sweet and savoury, is also popular. You can only order the cookies online, but they sometimes have pop-up stalls at different places.

Opening hours: Open daily from 10:00 Am to 5:30 PM.

Address: 88 Charoen Krung 81 Alley, Wat Phraya Krai, Bang Kho Laem, Bangkok.

3. Eric Kayser

Maison Eric Kayser might be best known for their signature croissants and baguettes, but they also offer some delicious cookies. Their cookies have a delightful aroma of butter and chocolate. The crust is beautifully golden, and the taste is subtly sweet with a bitter punch of dark chocolate. One bite in, and you’ll know that they make the cookies with premium quality ingredients, giving you an enhanced experience with every bite.

Opening hours: Open daily from 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM.

Address: G Floor, The EmQuartier, 693 695, Sukhumvit Rd, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok (EmQuartier branch).

4. The Rolling Pinn by Pinnjan

Soft and gooey, the palate-pleasing cookies offered by the Rolling Pinn by Pinnjan are as sumptuous and flavourful as they look. One of the most popular cookies is Cup C, which is a big, gooey browned butter cookie filled with dark chocolate and milk, complete with toasted walnuts and sea salt. This cookie is crispy on the outside, chewy and buttery on the inside, and has the perfect amount of chocolate. Another favourite is the Hella Nutella, a macadamia cookie with a dollop of creamy hazelnut spread on the top. What makes these cookies extra special is the added flakey sea salt on top, which balances the sweetness with a salty contrast. Bonus points: they also offer some drool-inducing vegan dark chocolate cookies! They do have a branch in Sukhumvit 39, Silom, and Central World. However, you can also order via their LINE for express delivery.

Opening hours: Open daily from 7:00 AM to 10:00 PM (delivery from 7:00 AM to 9:00 PM).

Address: 55 Soi Sukhumvit 39, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok.

5. Tikky Baker

While Tikky Baker is widely known for their mouth-watering brownies, they also offer a wide range of delicious sweets, including top-notch soft cookies. The presentation alone is already eye-grabbing, and the taste will definitely make your day 100 times better. You can top their Valrhona chocolate-packed cookies with your favourite Valrohna flavoured chocolate: milk chocolate, caramel, and strawberry. If you don’t want to go to their shop, you can always order online via their LINE.

Opening hours: Tuesday – Sunday from 8:00 AM to 7:00 PM (closed on Monday).

Address: 133/4 (ตรงข้ามปั๊มเอสโซ่ Charoen Nakhon Rd, Bukkhalo, Thon Buri, Bangkok.

These cookie shops are guaranteed to make you crave cookies after every meal. If you’re a cookie monster, make sure to try all of these cookie shops and decide which one is the best for you!

Looking for more delicious desserts? Read our article on Bangkok’s 5 best dessert cafes.

Get more from The Thaiger

📈 to discuss advertising solutions.

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on