Where to find the best Japanese desserts in Bangkok

Image via Homuホーム Facebook

Life is short. So, why not indulge in Japanese sweets that transport your taste buds all to way to Tokyo while you’re in Bangkok? Delicate flavours and beautiful presentation have made Japanese desserts a worldwide hit, and Bangkok is home to plenty of shops selling these lovely treats. Read on to find out where to discover the best Japanese desserts in Bangkok!

9 must-try Japanese desserts in Bangkok

Mochi: A tasty treat with a chewy texture and burst of flavour

Mochi, a cherished Japanese sweet, is meticulously hand-pounded by artisans who steam it to achieve a tender, soft, and chewy texture. The delicacy is made from glutinous rice flour and steamed until it is soft and smooth. Its chewy texture and cultural significance make it a popular choice in New Year’s celebrations. You can enjoy its magical taste by grilling it and eating it with syrup or soy sauce, or even dipping it in a hot pot.

Recommended shop: Ganyudo BKK

Daifuku: Mochi filled with irresistible and delectable delights

This sweet treat uses mochi flour wonderfully, resulting in a soft and chewy dough that can be stuffed with a wide range of ingredients, such as strawberries, red bean paste, matcha, or even sakura. To prevent sticking, these treats are often dusted with cornflour or rice flour. For optimal taste and texture, it is best to enjoy them shortly after they’ve been made, as the mochi can harden and lose its flavour if left out for too long.

Recommended shop: TOKYO Sweets

Dorayaki: Fluffy pancakes with scrumptious, sweet fillings

Dorayaki, a beloved Japanese treat, resembles stacked pancakes filled with sweet red bean paste. Nowadays, dorayaki can be found with an array of fillings such as cream, chocolate, sweet potato, custard, fruits, ice cream, and even a variety of other desserts.

Recommended shop: Ganyudo BKK

Taiyaki: Fish-shaped sweet treats that will hook you with every bite

Taiyaki is a delicious Japanese treat, featuring a unique pastry filled with different flavours, such as red bean paste or creamy fillings reminiscent of cake batter. Traditionally, people primarily filled Taiyaki with red bean paste. However, nowadays, establishments offer a diverse array of fillings, like custard cream, chocolate, and more. Besides the assorted fillings, Taiyaki is frequently enjoyed with ice cream or soft serve, adding a splendid touch that appeals to visitors, children, and teenagers alike.

Recommended shop: Croissant Taiyaki

Wagashi: A masterfully crafted Japanese delicacy

Wagashi is renowned for its top-notch quality and popularity due to its aesthetically pleasing artistry, perfectly complementing a warm cup of green tea. These unique confections are remarkable not only for their elegant appearance, but also for the demonstration of the exceptional craftsmanship involved in their creation.

Recommended shop: Ganyudo BKK

Raindrop cake: A mesmerising crystal-clear treat

The raindrop cake is a magical dessert that captures the essence of a transparent raindrop. Made with a delicate mix of water, sugar, and agar powder, it moves gently on your plate. Decorated with velvety “kuromitsu” (brown sugar syrup) and sprinkled with fragrant “kinako” (roasted soybean flour), it serves as a delightful refreshment during the warm summer months.

Recommended shop: Homuホーム

Dango: A tantalising dance of flavours on a stick

Dango, a traditional Japanese dessert, is primarily prepared with glutinous rice flour. The flour is mixed and shaped into round dumplings. Then, it is either steamed or boiled. Instead of using fillings like in daifuku, the cooks grill and skewer the cooked dumplings before dousing them in a variety of sauces. With its dense and chewy texture, Dango contrasts the fluffy mochi. The Japanese enjoy savouring this dessert during the sakura season, often accompanied by a cup of traditional green tea.

Recommended shop: Homuホーム

Japanese cheesecake: Fluffy clouds of happiness

Japanese cheesecakes, also known as soufflé cheesecakes, cotton cheesecakes, or light cheesecakes, contrasts from cheesecakes in other countries. The dessert derives its name from its airy, soft texture. As a Japanese specialty, this cheesecake boasts a gentler, less sweet flavor, and fewer calories compared to its American counterpart. Additionally, the recipe uses less cheese and sugar, resulting in a texture that melts in your mouth and making it an all-time delicious treat.

Recommended shop: Chateraise

Purin: A mouthwatering, sugary pudding dessert

The Japanese adore “purin,” which we call pudding in English, for its subtle and irresistible flavour. Its light texture and an addictive quality has won over the palates of numerous individuals. it’s no surprise that the Japanese are obsessed with this scrumptious dessert.

Recommended shop: Milch

Visit these sweet escapes which will definitely make your world happier.

