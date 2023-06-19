South Koreans arrested in Thailand for overstay, linked to gambling and fraud

Picture courtesy of Khaosod

Thai authorities have arrested four South Korean suspects, including one with alleged ties to illegal online gambling worth over 163 million baht (US$4,686,603). The suspects were apprehended on overstaying charges before being brought to trial today.

Immigration Bureau officials, led by Pol. Lt. Gen Pakphumpipat Satchapun, arrested the following individuals.

One suspect, 35 year old South Korean national, Kim (alias), was arrested in connection with staying in the country illegally for 1,582 days due to overstaying the permitted period. Upon investigation, it was discovered that Kim was also a suspect wanted by South Korea‘s International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL) for involvement in illegal online gambling, which had transactions amounting to 5,919,442,923 South Korean won (equivalent to 163 million baht). South Korean law prohibits the activity, which can lead to a maximum of seven years in prison or a fine of up to 70 million South Korean won.

The second suspect, 48 year old Mun (alias), was apprehended on similar overstaying charges. Mun is also wanted by South Korean authorities for carrying out fraud against his fellow citizens. He deceived victims into believing that he was due to inherit a significant sum, asking them to lend him 66 million South Korean won for legal expenses and 17 million more on a borrowed credit card, causing a total loss of 83 million South Korean won (2.2 million baht).

Follow us on :













Two more suspects, 37 year old Nam (alias), and 44 year old Jung (alias), were detained on the same overstaying charges. They were identified by the South Korean prosecutor’s office and police as people responsible for smuggling and delivering illegal drugs into the country. Their alleged crime involves a shipment of around 172.18 grams of methamphetamine, valued at 17,218,000 South Korean won (around 460,000 baht). Both individuals have overstayed their permitted time in Thailand, reported Khaosod.

All suspects were charged with illegally staying in Thailand on expired visas and have been handed over to their respective police investigative offices in order to proceed with the legal process.