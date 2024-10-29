Where you can try Dubai chocolate in Bangkok
The viral Dubai chocolate craze that has overtaken social media has finally reached Bangkok — and thank goodness for that! Popularised on social media, Dubai chocolate bars have become a must-try staple for chocolate lovers all over the world.
So what is Dubai chocolate? Well, they’re giant, Willy-Wonka-looking chocolate bars that are filled with a mixture of pistachio cream and kunafa, a traditional Middle-Eastern pastry made from strands of shredded phyllo dough. The nutty, creamy filling paired with the decadent chocolate coating makes this pretty much the perfect dessert — plus, the flavour combination lends itself well to Dubai chocolate-inspired pastries, which is good news for any bakery-goer!
To help you get a taste of what everyone is raving about, we have put together a list in no particular ranking and order of places in Bangkok where you can try the viral Dubai chocolate for yourself.
Where to get Dubai chocolate in Bangkok
- Oldschool Brownies
- The Rolling Pinn
- Larna House
- Karrat
- Mont Saint Pastry
- Holiday Pastry
- Drop By Dough
- Thank You Cup
- Emiebkk
- Scene Bangkok
Oldschool Brownies
Here at Oldschool Brownies, you can find their signature Habibi Dubai Brownies, as well as a range of their best-selling Habibi Dubai Chocolate Bars. Their most sought-after flavour is Thai Tea, but the Horlicks, Dark Chocolate, and Milk Chocolate flavours are also well worth sampling! The brownies are for sale in-store at two daily rounds (12pm and 6pm), and can also be ordered for delivery.
Available in-store and for delivery via Line and Grab.
Speciality: Thai Tea White Chocolate Habibi Dubai Chocolate (590 baht per box of two bars) and Habibi Dubai Brownies (520 baht per box)
Location: Emsphere, Fl G, 440 Sukhumvit Rd, Khlong Tan, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110
Opening hours: everyday, 10am to 9.50pm
Contact: +66 925877876
What their customers think (4.2 stars out of 5, 62 reviews)
|LK: “Was in the area for something other than looking for brownies. Glad we found it — brownies are great, not overly sweet and very tasty.”
@ningninkka ลองกินช็อกโกแลตดูไบจากร้าน @Oldschoolbrownies 🍫จะบอกว่าโคตรอร่อยยยย 🫶🏻😋✨#LocalServiceชิงมง #ช็อกโกแลตดูไบ #habibidubaichocolate #oldschoolbrownies ♬ เสียงต้นฉบับ – Ning Nink
The Rolling Pinn
The milk and dark Dubai Chocolate Bars at the Rolling Pinn are liable to sell out before the end of the day, so paying them a visit before 5pm might be a good idea! The bars are also available for delivery, so that’s always a Plan B in case you miss out on the in-store supply. For those craving cake, they also offer a super decadent Dubai Cake Box (590 baht), or a larger ‘Birthday’ size priced at 2,290 baht.
Available in-store and for delivery via Grab and Line.
Specialty: Milk and Dark Dubai Chocolate Bar (550 baht each)
Location: multiple locations including
- EmQuatier: Fl 1, 651 Sukhumvit Rd, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110
- Central Chidlom: Fl 1, Public Market, Central Chidlom Tower, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10310
Opening hours:
- EmQuatier: everyday, 10am to 7pm
- Central Chidlom: everyday, 10am to 9pm
Contact:
- EmQuatier: +66 65 993 7536
- Central Chidlom: +66 655149875
What their customers think (4.3 out of 5 stars, 108 reviews)
|Simon: “Excellent cookies and brownies. Very tasty and a good variety of flavours and designs.”
@therollingpinn 🚚Dubai Chocolate ส่งต่างจังหวัดได้แล้วนะทุกคน!🥳 📱กด Pre-order ได้เลย! จิ้มที่ link หน้า Bio 📍หน้าบูธ สาขา Emquartier ชั้น G และ Paragon ชั้น G (24 ส.ค. ถึง 15 ก.ย.) 🛵 Grab สาขาสุขุมวิท 39 และสาขาสีลม #DibaiChocolate #chocolatedibai #ขนม #ช็อกโกแลต #ช็อกโกแลตดูไบ #chocolate #ขนมดูไบ #interexpresslogistics #therollingpin ♬ A Happy – Cassiopeia
Larna House
Larna House offers a special Dubai Chocolate Set with delicately decorated chocolates shaped like cocoa beans and filled with a crispy pistachio kunafa. Their version of Dubai chocolate features an especially creamy lava filling, which makes them different from some of the other places on this list — definitely one to try! They also offer a Dubai Chocolate Cake Box, which looks heavenly.
Available in-store and for delivery via Line and Line Man.
Speciality: Pistachio Crispy Kataifi (95 baht each)
Location:
- Pattanakarn: 655 Soi Pattanakarn 61, Pravet, Bangkok 10250 Thailand
- Emporium: Fl 4, 622 Sukhumvit Rd, Khlong Tan, Bangkok 10110
- Samyan: (in Cacao Everywhere store) Fl 5, 1555 Rama IV Rd, Wang Mai, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330
Opening hours:
- Pattanakarn: everyday, 9am to 8pm
- Emporium: everyday 10am to 10pm
- Samyan: everyday, 10am to 7pm
Contact:
- Pattanakarn: +66 23215995
- Emporium: 66 650101587
- Samyan: +66 631390099
What their customers think (4.9 out of 5 stars, 617 reviews)
|Karen: “Larnahouse has the BEST CAKES in Bangkok hands-down! I’ve ordered with them so many times now as it’s truly the best! The cakes are super delicious! And the customer service is absolutely awesome – quick to respond, friendly and professional! I always order from Larna when I want to make family and friends’ days in Bangkok!”
@gabbynichanant Dubai Chocolate 🍫🍫 #dubaichocolate #อร่อยบอกต่อ ♬ intro x thank u 4 lovin me by paul partohap – paul partohap
Karrat
For those wanting to splurge on an upscale treat, Karrat is the place to go. Their Sugar-Free Pistachio Knafeh Chocolate, shaped like a 24K golden doughnut and coated in a malted-Horlick white chocolate glaze, will satisfy all your Dubai chocolate cravings while making you feel like a queen for a day. Definitely one of the most luxurious Bangkok spots for Dubai chocolate!
Available as part of a set in-store and for delivery via Line.
Speciality: Sugar-Free Pistachio Knafeh Chocolate (part of Karrat’s Dubai chocolate set for 2,390 baht)
Location: 129/8, Room A1, Fl 2, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110
Opening hours: 10am to 7pm
Contact: +66 804242695
What their customers think (4.4 out of 5 stars, 5 reviews)
|Kanin: “Amazing products! Waiting for more to come.”
@kinnkann65 Dubai chocolate ที่แพงที่สุดที่เคยกินมา #karrat #dubaichocolate #ช็อกโกแลตดูไบทองคำ#ช็อกโกแลตดูไบทองคํากโกแลต #dubai #chocolatelover #chocolatedubai #พี่จิตร์กินกัน #กินกัน #fyp #fypシ゚ #tiktokพากิน #นักชิมอาหาร #กินตามกระแส #tiktokviral #tiktokกินเที่ยว #foodfestontiktok ♬ เสียงต้นฉบับ – kinnkann65 (กินกัน)
Mont Saint Pastry
Mont Saint Pastry offers the classic Dubai chocolate in bar form shaped in their signature egg mould but also has a few other options for those wanting to try a more unconventional take on the dessert craze. Their Chef’s Signature egg adds a secret berry sauce to the traditional pistachio-kunafa filling, while the Mini Duo set is perfect for those who just have to try both.
Available in-store (their pickup store is located inside the Hikari store in Emsphere) and for delivery via Line Man and Facebook.
Speciality: Original Dubai Chocolate Egg (650 baht)
Location: Inside Hikari, Emsphere, Fl G, 628 Sukhumvit Rd, Khlong Tan, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110
Opening hours: 10am to 10pm (delivery from 12pm)
Contact: +66 951191695
What their customers think
|Vespiedailylife: “I’m telling you, this one is the real deal — it’s really delicious!”
@vespiedailylife บอกเลยอันนี้ของจริง อร่อยจริง #dubaichocolate #ช็อกโกแลตดูไบ #fyp #montsaintpastry #tiktokพากิน #ของกินยอดฮิต #tiktokของกิน ♬ เสียงต้นฉบับ – ช้าหมดอดนะคะ
Holiday Pastry
Another Bangkok shop famous for their Dubai Chocolate Brownies, Holiday Pastry offers a slightly less-sweet rendition of the dessert with intense pistachio flavour. This one is perfect for those with a bit of a toned-down sweet tooth, and for those who love dark chocolate.
Available in-store and for delivery via Line, Line Man, and Grab.
Specialty: Dubai Chocolate Brownies (490 baht per box)
Location:
- OURS: 240 Charoen Nakhon 10 Alley, Khlong Ton Sai, Khlong San, Bangkok 10600 (opposite ICONSIAM)
- CentralWorld: Fl 7, Zone Atrium, Pathum Wan, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10330
Opening hours:
- OURS: everyday, 10am to 7pm
- CentralWorld: everyday, 10am to 10pm
Contact:
- OURS: +66 811521456
- CentralWorld: +66 659938583
What their customers think (4.2 out of 5 stars, 792 reviews)
|Christian: “This coffee shop is very much like a scene of a Wes Anderson movie — very bright colors and a lot of tiny details to explore. Their coffee is good and I really like their cheesecake, but what they are really famous for is their custard shortbread. I haven’t tried it yet but it looks good. Prices are at a higher level for both drinks and pastries. Service is very attentive.”
@imknothungry1 ❌บราวนี่ช็อคดูไบ ??!❌ กล่องละ 499 มั้ง แพงอยู่นะ แต่อร่อยใช้ได้เลย เนื้อหนึบๆ ไส้กรอบมากก #ช็อคโกแลตดูไบ #dubaichocolate #holidaypastry #dubaibrownies #น็อตฮังกี้ #รีวิวแบบไม่อวย ♬ Sad and lonely – MoppySound
Drop By Dough
This is the place for Dubai chocolate doughnuts in Bangkok! Their chewy chocolate dough is stuffed with kunafa and pistachio sauce, before being deep-fried and double-dipped in milk and then dark chocolate. All in all, the Dubai Chocolate Doughnuts at Drop By Dough are certainly something to behold.
Available in-store and for delivery via Grab, Line Man, and Line.
Specialty: Dubai Chocolate Doughnut (300 baht each)
Location:
- Sukhumvit 101/2: 11 Sukhumvit 101/2 Alley, Bang Na Nuea, Bang Na, Bangkok 10260
- EmQuartier: Fl 1, Sukhumvit Rd, Khwaeng Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110
- CentralWorld: Fl 7, Zone Atrium, Pathum Wan, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10330
Opening hours:
- Sukhumvit 101/2: everyday, 8.30am to 6pm
- EmQuartier: everyday, 10am to 9pm
- CentralWorld: 10am to 10pm
Contact:
- Sukhumvit 101/2: +66 963938838
- EmQuartier: +66 972606358
- CentralWorld: +66 963938838
What their customers think (4.4 out of 5 stars, 323 reviews)
|Erik: “Super good! Cinnamon donut perfect! Latte perfect! Not too sweet, good balance of flavours. Also they played Tame Impala, 1000 stars.”
@mymeaningg ลองเมนูใหม่ โดนัทช็อคโกแลตดูไบ !!! 🍩🍫 จาก DROP BY DOUGH ชิ้นละ 300 บาท แนะนำโทรไปจองก่อนนะคะ . #tiktokพากิน #dubaichocolate #รีวิวขนม #tiktokviral #โดนัท ♬ Elegant and lively violin jazz – Cuisine, food, gourmet, cafe(1310636) – Ponetto
Thank You Cup
For all you lactose-intolerant dessert lovers who wish they could eat frozen yoghurt — your prayers have been answered! Thank You Cup is famous all across Bangkok for its feel-good vegan soft-serve, made with sugar-free and dairy-free ingredients. Their new Thankful for Habibi flavour is their take on the Dubai chocolate craze — vegan pistachio soft-serve, topped with dark chocolate drizzle and healthy pistachio kunafah butter. Only 50 cups of these are available per day, so be sure to get in on the hype!
Available in-store and for delivery via Grab.
Speciality: Thankful for Habibi soft-serve (189 baht)
Location:
- CentralWorld: Fl 7, 999/9 Rama I Rd, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330
- MEGA Bangna: Fl 1, 39 Moo 6 Bangna, Trad Road, Bang Kaeo, Bang Phli District, Samut Prakan 10540
- Siam Paragon: Fl G, 911 Rama I Rd, Khwaeng Pathum Wan, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330
- Central Westville: Fl 2, Maha Sawat, Bang Kruai District, Nonthaburi 11130
Opening hours:
- CentralWorld: everyday, 10am to 9:45pm
- MEGA Bangna: everyday, 10am to 10pm
- Siam Paragon: everyday, 10am to 10pm
- Central Westville: everyday, 10am to 10pm
Contact:
- CentralWorld: +66 992190289
- MEGA Bangna: +66 618455263
- Siam Paragon: +66 805536566
- Central Westville: +66 946010210
What their customers think (4.9 out of 5 stars, 200 reviews)
|Rassarin: “My all-time favourite Greek yoghurt and healthy sugar-free soft serve! I highly recommend the pistachio soft serve and Thankful For Sisters Greek yoghurt. Refreshing and guilt-free whenever I crave something sweet (not too sweet).”
@kinnie.review 🍐🍫 อร่อยแบบรักสุขภาพพพ!! กับเมนู Thankful for “Habibi” 💚 ของร้าน @Thank you Cup 🤎 #kinniereview #กินนี่รีวิว #ปักหมุดร้านอร่อย #softserve #thankyoucup #ดูไบช็อคโกแลต #dubaichocolate #fyp #tiktokพากิน ♬ พี่ชอบหนูที่สุดเลย (Speed Up) – PONCHET
Emiebkk
EmieBKK is mostly a delivery bakery, so while they do have pop-up stores from time to time, the best way to try their sugar-free Dubai chocolate (available in milk and dark chocolate) in Bangkok is through LineShop, Line, or Grab. Fair warning, though — their waitlist for orders is filled up until November, so best get your name down early! They also have a new Dubai Chocolate Cake, available in a smaller cup size as well as a larger cake size, for order, which has just undergone a recipe update and now features a light, tiramisu-style cream filling. A must-try!
Available for delivery via LineShop, Line, and Grab.
Speciality: Milk and dark sugar-free Dubai Chocolate (350 baht each)
Location: online store (via LineShop)
Opening hours: everyday, 9am to 6pm
Contact: +66 983241423
What their customers think:
|Rosesfood: “Dubai chocolate sugar-free!! 😍🍫 I have to say, it’s incredibly popular right now. I tried both flavors—milk chocolate and dark chocolate. The chocolate bars are super thin with a nice crisp snap when you bite into them, and the tempering is perfect. The pistachio filling with kataifi pastry is wonderfully nutty and crunchy, with a mild sweetness. Since the bars are so thin, they’re incredibly easy to eat, and I finished one bar in no time! 😄😆”
@emiebkkSugar Free Dubai Chocolate ที่นี่ที่เดียวทั้งโลก!! 💥 Emie มาสานฝันคนรักสุขภาพ ที่ไม่ชอบทานหวาน หากไม่ชอบทานอะไรหนักๆหรือเลี่ยนๆ หันมาทางนี้ค่ะ เพราะ Dubai Chocolate ของเราจะทำให้คุณฟินมาก! อร่อยแบบลอยไปดาวอังคาร สุขภาพดีแบบพกไปเข้ายิมได้ กินแบบหยุดไม่ได้ก็ไม่รู้สึกผิด 🫰🏻 สำหรับใครที่เป็นสายหวาน ก็ขอให้ลองค่ะ เพราะมันไม่ธรราดาจริงๆ Emie กล้าเคลมรสชาติที่เบาและลงตัว 🫶🏻 Sugar Free Dubai Chocolate แท่งนี้จะทำให้คุณลืมสิ่งที่เคยกินมา!!! พร้อมกันวันที่ 30 กันยา 10:00 ที่ Line Shop / Line OA / Grab จำนวนจำกัดมากถึงมากที่สุดค่า รีบจัดจองกันนะค้า 🙌🏻 ปล. ราคามาพรุ่งนี้นะคะ 😛♬ original sound – Emie
Scene Bangkok
Right now Scene Bangkok has two Dubai chocolate-inspired desserts available for order — their crispy Dubai Chocolate Tart and their Dubai Chocolate Cream Puff. The tart features a delicate, buttery crust along with a creamy pistachio-kunafa filling, while the cream puff has a more delicate flavour combination… but both of these treats are well worth a taste, so I guess you’ll just have to have both! Definitely a hidden gem in Bangkok for Dubai chocolate.
Available in-store and for delivery via Line (@scenebkk) and Instagram DM (@scenebangkok.th).
Specialty: Dubai Chocolate Tart (295 baht per piece)
Location: Scene Bangkok Pâtisserie & Brasserie, 577 Phran Nok Phutthamonthon Sai 4 Rd, Bang Phrom, Taling Chan, Bangkok 10170
Opening hours: everyday, 9am to 10pm
Contact: +66 959929715
What their customers think (4.3 out of 5 stars, 1,865 reviews)
|SK: “This is my first time at this place. It’s a wonderful café and a nice restaurant. All the food is high quality with reasonable prices and is so tasty. There are various choices for bakery and pastry. I will definitely come back for sure.”
@scene.bkk Replying to @Khachaploy.M #scenebangkok #chocolate #chocolatedubai #ช็อกโกแลตดูไบ ♬ original sound – scenebangkok
So Bangkok has fully embraced the Dubai chocolate trend, and the city now has a whole host of places where you can find this viral treat. Whether you prefer brownies, bars, cakes, or even vegan soft-serve, spots like Oldschool Brownies, The Rolling Pinn, and Larna House offer their own unique takes on the world-renowned Dubai chocolate. Plus, with most shops offering to-your-door delivery, it’s almost a crime not to give these goodies a try for yourself!Best BitesFood