Where you can try Dubai chocolate in Bangkok

Published: 17:06, 29 October 2024
Photo by the Thaiger with image sourced from Mont Saint Facebook page

The viral Dubai chocolate craze that has overtaken social media has finally reached Bangkok — and thank goodness for that! Popularised on social media, Dubai chocolate bars have become a must-try staple for chocolate lovers all over the world.

So what is Dubai chocolate? Well, they’re giant, Willy-Wonka-looking chocolate bars that are filled with a mixture of pistachio cream and kunafa, a traditional Middle-Eastern pastry made from strands of shredded phyllo dough. The nutty, creamy filling paired with the decadent chocolate coating makes this pretty much the perfect dessert — plus, the flavour combination lends itself well to Dubai chocolate-inspired pastries, which is good news for any bakery-goer!

To help you get a taste of what everyone is raving about, we have put together a list in no particular ranking and order of places in Bangkok where you can try the viral Dubai chocolate for yourself.

Where to get Dubai chocolate in Bangkok

Oldschool Brownies

Dubai Chocolate Milk Chocolate Bar at Oldschool Brownies (photo via The Circle Ratchapruk Facebook)

Here at Oldschool Brownies, you can find their signature Habibi Dubai Brownies, as well as a range of their best-selling Habibi Dubai Chocolate Bars. Their most sought-after flavour is Thai Tea, but the Horlicks, Dark Chocolate, and Milk Chocolate flavours are also well worth sampling! The brownies are for sale in-store at two daily rounds (12pm and 6pm), and can also be ordered for delivery.

Available in-store and for delivery via Line and Grab.

Speciality: Thai Tea White Chocolate Habibi Dubai Chocolate (590 baht per box of two bars) and Habibi Dubai Brownies (520 baht per box)

Location: Emsphere, Fl G, 440 Sukhumvit Rd, Khlong Tan, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110

Opening hours: everyday, 10am to 9.50pm

Contact: +66 925877876

What their customers think (4.2 stars out of 5, 62 reviews)

LK: “Was in the area for something other than looking for brownies. Glad we found it — brownies are great, not overly sweet and very tasty.”
@ningninkka ลองกินช็อกโกแลตดูไบจากร้าน @Oldschoolbrownies 🍫จะบอกว่าโคตรอร่อยยยย 🫶🏻😋✨#LocalServiceชิงมง #ช็อกโกแลตดูไบ #habibidubaichocolate #oldschoolbrownies ♬ เสียงต้นฉบับ – Ning Nink

The Rolling Pinn

White and Dark Dubai Chocolate Hearts at the Rolling Pinn (photo via rollingpinn.com)

The milk and dark Dubai Chocolate Bars at the Rolling Pinn are liable to sell out before the end of the day, so paying them a visit before 5pm might be a good idea! The bars are also available for delivery, so that’s always a Plan B in case you miss out on the in-store supply. For those craving cake, they also offer a super decadent Dubai Cake Box (590 baht), or a larger ‘Birthday’ size priced at 2,290 baht.

Available in-store and for delivery via Grab and Line.

Specialty: Milk and Dark Dubai Chocolate Bar (550 baht each)

Location: multiple locations including

  • EmQuatier: Fl 1, 651 Sukhumvit Rd, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110
  • Central Chidlom: Fl 1, Public Market, Central Chidlom Tower, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10310

Opening hours:

  • EmQuatier: everyday, 10am to 7pm
  • Central Chidlom: everyday, 10am to 9pm

Contact:

  • EmQuatier: +66 65 993 7536
  • Central Chidlom: +66 655149875

What their customers think (4.3 out of 5 stars, 108 reviews)

Simon: “Excellent cookies and brownies. Very tasty and a good variety of flavours and designs.”
@therollingpinn 🚚Dubai Chocolate ส่งต่างจังหวัดได้แล้วนะทุกคน!🥳 📱กด Pre-order ได้เลย! จิ้มที่ link หน้า Bio 📍หน้าบูธ สาขา Emquartier ชั้น G และ Paragon ชั้น G (24 ส.ค. ถึง 15 ก.ย.) 🛵 Grab สาขาสุขุมวิท 39 และสาขาสีลม #DibaiChocolate #chocolatedibai #ขนม #ช็อกโกแลต #ช็อกโกแลตดูไบ #chocolate #ขนมดูไบ #interexpresslogistics #therollingpin ♬ A Happy – Cassiopeia

Larna House

Dubai chocolate from Larna House (photo via Larna House Facebook)

Larna House offers a special Dubai Chocolate Set with delicately decorated chocolates shaped like cocoa beans and filled with a crispy pistachio kunafa. Their version of Dubai chocolate features an especially creamy lava filling, which makes them different from some of the other places on this list — definitely one to try! They also offer a Dubai Chocolate Cake Box, which looks heavenly.

Available in-store and for delivery via Line and Line Man.

Speciality: Pistachio Crispy Kataifi (95 baht each)

Location:

  • Pattanakarn: 655 Soi Pattanakarn 61, Pravet, Bangkok 10250 Thailand
  • Emporium: Fl 4, 622 Sukhumvit Rd, Khlong Tan, Bangkok 10110
  • Samyan: (in Cacao Everywhere store) Fl 5, 1555 Rama IV Rd, Wang Mai, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330

Opening hours:

  • Pattanakarn: everyday, 9am to 8pm
  • Emporium: everyday 10am to 10pm
  • Samyan: everyday, 10am to 7pm

Contact:

  • Pattanakarn: +66 23215995
  • Emporium: 66 650101587
  • Samyan: +66 631390099

What their customers think (4.9 out of 5 stars, 617 reviews)

Karen: “Larnahouse has the BEST CAKES in Bangkok hands-down! I’ve ordered with them so many times now as it’s truly the best! The cakes are super delicious! And the customer service is absolutely awesome – quick to respond, friendly and professional! I always order from Larna when I want to make family and friends’ days in Bangkok!”
@gabbynichanant Dubai Chocolate 🍫🍫 #dubaichocolate #อร่อยบอกต่อ ♬ intro x thank u 4 lovin me by paul partohap – paul partohap

Karrat

White and Dark Dubai Chocolate from Karrat Bangkok (via Karrat Facebook)

For those wanting to splurge on an upscale treat, Karrat is the place to go. Their Sugar-Free Pistachio Knafeh Chocolate, shaped like a 24K golden doughnut and coated in a malted-Horlick white chocolate glaze, will satisfy all your Dubai chocolate cravings while making you feel like a queen for a day. Definitely one of the most luxurious Bangkok spots for Dubai chocolate!

Available as part of a set in-store and for delivery via Line.

Speciality: Sugar-Free Pistachio Knafeh Chocolate (part of Karrat’s Dubai chocolate set for 2,390 baht)

Location: 129/8, Room A1, Fl 2, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110

Opening hours: 10am to 7pm

Contact: +66 804242695

What their customers think (4.4 out of 5 stars, 5 reviews)

Kanin: “Amazing products! Waiting for more to come.”
@kinnkann65 Dubai chocolate ที่แพงที่สุดที่เคยกินมา #karrat #dubaichocolate #ช็อกโกแลตดูไบทองคำ#ช็อกโกแลตดูไบทองคํากโกแลต #dubai #chocolatelover #chocolatedubai #พี่จิตร์กินกัน #กินกัน #fyp #fypシ゚ #tiktokพากิน #นักชิมอาหาร #กินตามกระแส #tiktokviral #tiktokกินเที่ยว #foodfestontiktok ♬ เสียงต้นฉบับ – kinnkann65 (กินกัน)

Mont Saint Pastry

Chef’s Special Dubai Chocolate Egg from Mont Saint Pastry (photo via Mont Saint Facebook)

Mont Saint Pastry offers the classic Dubai chocolate in bar form shaped in their signature egg mould but also has a few other options for those wanting to try a more unconventional take on the dessert craze. Their Chef’s Signature egg adds a secret berry sauce to the traditional pistachio-kunafa filling, while the Mini Duo set is perfect for those who just have to try both.

Available in-store (their pickup store is located inside the Hikari store in Emsphere) and for delivery via Line Man and Facebook.

Speciality: Original Dubai Chocolate Egg (650 baht)

Location: Inside Hikari, Emsphere, Fl G, 628 Sukhumvit Rd, Khlong Tan, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm (delivery from 12pm)

Contact: +66 951191695

What their customers think

Vespiedailylife: “I’m telling you, this one is the real deal — it’s really delicious!”
@vespiedailylife บอกเลยอันนี้ของจริง อร่อยจริง #dubaichocolate #ช็อกโกแลตดูไบ #fyp #montsaintpastry #tiktokพากิน #ของกินยอดฮิต #tiktokของกิน ♬ เสียงต้นฉบับ – ช้าหมดอดนะคะ

Holiday Pastry

Holiday Pastry’s Dubai Chocolate Brownies (photo via Holiday Pastry Facebook)

Another Bangkok shop famous for their Dubai Chocolate Brownies, Holiday Pastry offers a slightly less-sweet rendition of the dessert with intense pistachio flavour. This one is perfect for those with a bit of a toned-down sweet tooth, and for those who love dark chocolate.

Available in-store and for delivery via Line, Line Man, and Grab.

Specialty: Dubai Chocolate Brownies (490 baht per box)

Location:

  • OURS: 240 Charoen Nakhon 10 Alley, Khlong Ton Sai, Khlong San, Bangkok 10600 (opposite ICONSIAM)
  • CentralWorld: Fl 7, Zone Atrium, Pathum Wan, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10330

Opening hours:

  • OURS: everyday, 10am to 7pm
  • CentralWorld: everyday, 10am to 10pm

Contact:

  • OURS: +66 811521456
  • CentralWorld: +66 659938583

What their customers think (4.2 out of 5 stars, 792 reviews)

Christian: “This coffee shop is very much like a scene of a Wes Anderson movie — very bright colors and a lot of tiny details to explore. Their coffee is good and I really like their cheesecake, but what they are really famous for is their custard shortbread. I haven’t tried it yet but it looks good. Prices are at a higher level for both drinks and pastries. Service is very attentive.”
@imknothungry1 ❌บราวนี่ช็อคดูไบ ??!❌ กล่องละ 499 มั้ง แพงอยู่นะ แต่อร่อยใช้ได้เลย เนื้อหนึบๆ ไส้กรอบมากก #ช็อคโกแลตดูไบ #dubaichocolate #holidaypastry #dubaibrownies #น็อตฮังกี้ #รีวิวแบบไม่อวย ♬ Sad and lonely – MoppySound

Drop By Dough

Dubai Chocolate Doughnut from Drop by Dough (photo via salehere.co.th)

This is the place for Dubai chocolate doughnuts in Bangkok! Their chewy chocolate dough is stuffed with kunafa and pistachio sauce, before being deep-fried and double-dipped in milk and then dark chocolate. All in all, the Dubai Chocolate Doughnuts at Drop By Dough are certainly something to behold.

Available in-store and for delivery via Grab, Line Man, and Line.

Specialty: Dubai Chocolate Doughnut (300 baht each)

Location:

  • Sukhumvit 101/2: 11 Sukhumvit 101/2 Alley, Bang Na Nuea, Bang Na, Bangkok 10260
  • EmQuartier: Fl 1, Sukhumvit Rd, Khwaeng Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110
  • CentralWorld: Fl 7, Zone Atrium, Pathum Wan, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10330

Opening hours:

  • Sukhumvit 101/2: everyday, 8.30am to 6pm
  • EmQuartier: everyday, 10am to 9pm
  • CentralWorld: 10am to 10pm

Contact:

  • Sukhumvit 101/2: +66 963938838
  • EmQuartier: +66 972606358
  • CentralWorld: +66 963938838

What their customers think (4.4 out of 5 stars, 323 reviews)

Erik: “Super good! Cinnamon donut perfect! Latte perfect! Not too sweet, good balance of flavours. Also they played Tame Impala, 1000 stars.”
@mymeaningg ลองเมนูใหม่ โดนัทช็อคโกแลตดูไบ !!! 🍩🍫 จาก DROP BY DOUGH ชิ้นละ 300 บาท แนะนำโทรไปจองก่อนนะคะ . #tiktokพากิน #dubaichocolate #รีวิวขนม #tiktokviral #โดนัท ♬ Elegant and lively violin jazz – Cuisine, food, gourmet, cafe(1310636) – Ponetto

Thank You Cup

Thankful for Habibi soft-serve at Thank You Cup (photo via Thank You Cup Facebook)

For all you lactose-intolerant dessert lovers who wish they could eat frozen yoghurt — your prayers have been answered! Thank You Cup is famous all across Bangkok for its feel-good vegan soft-serve, made with sugar-free and dairy-free ingredients. Their new Thankful for Habibi flavour is their take on the Dubai chocolate craze — vegan pistachio soft-serve, topped with dark chocolate drizzle and healthy pistachio kunafah butter. Only 50 cups of these are available per day, so be sure to get in on the hype!

Available in-store and for delivery via Grab.

Speciality: Thankful for Habibi soft-serve (189 baht)

Location:

  • CentralWorld: Fl 7, 999/9 Rama I Rd, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330
  • MEGA Bangna: Fl 1, 39 Moo 6 Bangna, Trad Road, Bang Kaeo, Bang Phli District, Samut Prakan 10540
  • Siam Paragon: Fl G, 911 Rama I Rd, Khwaeng Pathum Wan, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330
  • Central Westville: Fl 2, Maha Sawat, Bang Kruai District, Nonthaburi 11130

Opening hours:

  • CentralWorld: everyday, 10am to 9:45pm
  • MEGA Bangna: everyday, 10am to 10pm
  • Siam Paragon: everyday, 10am to 10pm
  • Central Westville: everyday, 10am to 10pm

Contact:

  • CentralWorld: +66 992190289
  • MEGA Bangna: +66 618455263
  • Siam Paragon: +66 805536566
  • Central Westville: +66 946010210

What their customers think (4.9 out of 5 stars, 200 reviews)

Rassarin: “My all-time favourite Greek yoghurt and healthy sugar-free soft serve! I highly recommend the pistachio soft serve and Thankful For Sisters Greek yoghurt. Refreshing and guilt-free whenever I crave something sweet (not too sweet).”
@kinnie.review 🍐🍫 อร่อยแบบรักสุขภาพพพ!! กับเมนู Thankful for “Habibi” 💚 ของร้าน @Thank you Cup 🤎 #kinniereview #กินนี่รีวิว #ปักหมุดร้านอร่อย #softserve #thankyoucup #ดูไบช็อคโกแลต #dubaichocolate #fyp #tiktokพากิน ♬ พี่ชอบหนูที่สุดเลย (Speed Up) – PONCHET

Emiebkk

Dubai chocolate bars from Emiebkk (photo via Emiebkk Facebook)

EmieBKK is mostly a delivery bakery, so while they do have pop-up stores from time to time, the best way to try their sugar-free Dubai chocolate (available in milk and dark chocolate) in Bangkok is through LineShop, Line, or Grab. Fair warning, though — their waitlist for orders is filled up until November, so best get your name down early! They also have a new Dubai Chocolate Cake, available in a smaller cup size as well as a larger cake size, for order, which has just undergone a recipe update and now features a light, tiramisu-style cream filling. A must-try!

Available for delivery via LineShop, Line, and Grab.

Speciality: Milk and dark sugar-free Dubai Chocolate (350 baht each)

Location: online store (via LineShop)

Opening hours: everyday, 9am to 6pm

Contact: +66 983241423

What their customers think:

Rosesfood: “Dubai chocolate sugar-free!! 😍🍫 I have to say, it’s incredibly popular right now. I tried both flavors—milk chocolate and dark chocolate. The chocolate bars are super thin with a nice crisp snap when you bite into them, and the tempering is perfect. The pistachio filling with kataifi pastry is wonderfully nutty and crunchy, with a mild sweetness. Since the bars are so thin, they’re incredibly easy to eat, and I finished one bar in no time! 😄😆”
@emiebkkSugar Free Dubai Chocolate ที่นี่ที่เดียวทั้งโลก!! 💥 Emie มาสานฝันคนรักสุขภาพ ที่ไม่ชอบทานหวาน หากไม่ชอบทานอะไรหนักๆหรือเลี่ยนๆ หันมาทางนี้ค่ะ เพราะ Dubai Chocolate ของเราจะทำให้คุณฟินมาก! อร่อยแบบลอยไปดาวอังคาร สุขภาพดีแบบพกไปเข้ายิมได้ กินแบบหยุดไม่ได้ก็ไม่รู้สึกผิด 🫰🏻 สำหรับใครที่เป็นสายหวาน ก็ขอให้ลองค่ะ เพราะมันไม่ธรราดาจริงๆ Emie กล้าเคลมรสชาติที่เบาและลงตัว 🫶🏻 Sugar Free Dubai Chocolate แท่งนี้จะทำให้คุณลืมสิ่งที่เคยกินมา!!! 🫨 พร้อมกันวันที่ 30 กันยา 10:00 ที่ Line Shop / Line OA / Grab จำนวนจำกัดมากถึงมากที่สุดค่า รีบจัดจองกันนะค้า 🙌🏻 ปล. ราคามาพรุ่งนี้นะคะ 😛♬ original sound – Emie

Scene Bangkok

Dubai Chocolate Tart from Scene Bakery (photo via Scene Bangkok Facebook)

Right now Scene Bangkok has two Dubai chocolate-inspired desserts available for order — their crispy Dubai Chocolate Tart and their Dubai Chocolate Cream Puff. The tart features a delicate, buttery crust along with a creamy pistachio-kunafa filling, while the cream puff has a more delicate flavour combination… but both of these treats are well worth a taste, so I guess you’ll just have to have both! Definitely a hidden gem in Bangkok for Dubai chocolate.

Available in-store and for delivery via Line (@scenebkk) and Instagram DM (@scenebangkok.th).

Specialty: Dubai Chocolate Tart (295 baht per piece)

Location: Scene Bangkok Pâtisserie & Brasserie, 577 Phran Nok Phutthamonthon Sai 4 Rd, Bang Phrom, Taling Chan, Bangkok 10170

Opening hours: everyday, 9am to 10pm

Contact: +66 959929715

What their customers think (4.3 out of 5 stars, 1,865 reviews)

SK: “This is my first time at this place. It’s a wonderful café and a nice restaurant. All the food is high quality with reasonable prices and is so tasty. There are various choices for bakery and pastry. I will definitely come back for sure.”
@scene.bkk Replying to @Khachaploy.M #scenebangkok #chocolate #chocolatedubai #ช็อกโกแลตดูไบ ♬ original sound – scenebangkok

So Bangkok has fully embraced the Dubai chocolate trend, and the city now has a whole host of places where you can find this viral treat. Whether you prefer brownies, bars, cakes, or even vegan soft-serve, spots like Oldschool Brownies, The Rolling Pinn, and Larna House offer their own unique takes on the world-renowned Dubai chocolate. Plus, with most shops offering to-your-door delivery, it’s almost a crime not to give these goodies a try for yourself!

Aina Rita Swartz

Rita Swartz is a Thai-American writer who grew up in Thailand, Australia, and the US. After graduating with a degree in History and International Relations from King’s College London, she moved back to her hometown of Bangkok and now writes on a variety of topics including food, culture, and film. When she isn’t writing, Rita can be found baking Scandinavian pastries or reading murder mysteries.

