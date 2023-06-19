EC officially certifies 500 MPs and plans to investigate corruption later

Photo via Facebook/ สำนักงานคณะกรรมการการเลือกตั้ง

The Election Commission (EC) officially certified 500 Members of Parliament (MPs) today. The commission will investigate the corruption complaints against some MPs later, and the MPs who are found guilty will be dismissed from their position.

At 3pm today, June 19, the Secretary-General of the EC, Sawaeng Boonmee, announced during the press conference that the EC had officially approved the election result of 400 constituency MPs and 100 party-list MPs.

Sawaeng explained that the EC certified the MPs despite the corruption complaints lodged against certain MPs because the investigation into the complaints could not complete within the legal period which stated that the EC must announce the election result within 60 days after the election day.

Sawaeng went on to explain that the EC would conduct thorough investigations into each complaint within one year and ensured that justice would be served for both the accusers and the accused MPs.

According to the report on Prachachat, 82 MPs are facing complaints, but the details of each complaint had not yet been revealed. Sawaeng assured that the EC has a right to dismiss the MPs if the evidence led that they were involved in any corruption.

According to the EC, each MP could visit the EC to obtain their status certifications from June 20 to 24 from 8.30am to 4.30am. Furthermore, the first parliamentary meeting is expected to take place within the next 15 days

During the press conference, Sawaeng also shared the breakdown of party-list MP seats allocated to 17 political parties including:

Move Forward Party: 39 MPs

Pheu Thai Paty: 29 MPs

Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party: 13 MPs

Democrat or Prachathipat Party: 3 MPs

Bhumjaithai Party: 3 MPs

Prachachart Party: 1 MPs

Thai Teaches for People Party, Chart Thai Pattana Party, Chart Pattana Kla Party, The Party of Thai Counties, Thai Sang Thai Party, New Democracy Party, Fair Party, Palang Pracharath Party, Plung Sangkom Mai Party, Seree Ruam Thai Party, New Party: 1 MPs each.

The reporters raised questions regarding the investigation into the media share company of the future Prime Minister, Pita Limjaroenrat, during the press conference. Sawaeng responded that the EC had yet to determine whether they would initiate an investigation into the matter.

Sawaeng also revealed that the EC could not confirm whether the investigation into Pita’s accusation would conclude before the parliamentary vote for the Prime Minister. Sawaeng said the EC did not let the political processes interfere with the investigation. The commission focused only on the investigating process to reveal the truth to the public.