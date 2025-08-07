What to do in Bangkok this weekend (August 8 to 10)

Pop-ups, art shows, tea fairs, and more... here's your guide to the best things to do in Bangkok this weekend

Photo of Cita Catellya Cita Catellya13 seconds agoLast Updated: Thursday, August 7, 2025
50 4 minutes read
What to do in Bangkok this weekend (August 8 to 10) | Thaiger
Interiors: Through the Lens of Fashion via Slowcombo (left) / Song Wat Week 2022 via Made in Song Wat (right)

The only annoying thing about the weekend in a city like Bangkok is deciding what to do. There’s too much happening, too many pop-ups to browse, exhibitions to catch before they’re gone, and film screenings you’ll kick yourself for missing. More often than not, you end up wishing you can be at several different places at once than actually making a choice.

That’s why we’ve narrowed things down to six events worth visiting this weekend. From a scent-driven walking tour to a tea-lover’s paradise, here’s what to do in Bangkok from August 8 to 10.

6 Things to do in Bangkok this weekend (August 8 to 10)

In addition to the following events, plenty of concerts are happening in Bangkok this August.

Event Date & Time Location Price
Thai agri-tech pop-up at King Power Rangnam Friday, August 8 to Sunday, September 21, 10am to 9pm King Power Rangnam, Phaya Thai Road Free entry
Big Bad Wolf Thailand at IMPACT Forum Thursday, August 7 to Sunday, August 17, 10am to 10pm Hall 4, IMPACT Forum Muang Thong Thani Free entry
Interiors: Through the Lens of Fashion at Slowcombo Until Friday, August 8 Slowcombo Free entry
Sunset Boulevard by Billy Wilder at House Samyan Friday, August 8 to Tuesday, August 12 House Samyan 160 baht
Taste of Tea at Central Ladprao Friday, August 8 to Wednesday, August 13 Activity area, 1st floor, Central Ladprao Free entry
Songwat Walking Tour Saturday, August 9, 2.30pm to 5.30pm PLAY Art House 1,500 baht per person

Thai agri-tech pop-up at King Power Rangram

Nature for Future: Agriculture + Innovation in Bangkok
Nature for Future: Agriculture + Innovation. Image via กรมการค้าต่างประเทศ DFT (Facebook)

Date & Time: Friday, August 8 to Sunday, September 21, 10am to 9pm

Location: King Power Rangnam, Phaya Thai Road

Price: Free entry

Thai agricultural products are having a glow-up, and you can see it for yourself at King Power Rangnam. The pop-up, themed Nature for Future: Agriculture + Innovation, is a collaboration between the Department of Foreign Trade and King Power Group.

Related Articles

You’ll find over 60 innovative Thai agricultural products from 30 creative producers and entrepreneurs. The lineup includes Agri Plus Award-winning items and a sharp selection of lifestyle goods, food, and drinks. Everything is made from homegrown ingredients using cutting-edge innovations that are as smart as they are sustainable, all designed to grab global attention.

Make time to swing by on August 8 from 1pm for the grand opening, when government leaders and Miss Universe Thailand 2023 Antonia Porslid will join the celebration. Can’t make it that day? Don’t worry. The pop-up runs through September 21, so you’ve got plenty of time to explore, snap a photo at the colourful booth, and maybe score a prize or two while you’re at it.

Big Bad Wolf Thailand at IMPACT Forum

Big Bad Wolf Thailand at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani Bangkok
Big Bad Wolf Thailand at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani. Image via Big Bad Wolf

Date & Time: Thursday, August 7 to Sunday, August 17, from 10am to 10pm

Location: Hall 4, IMPACT Forum Muang Thong Thani

Price: Free entry

Big Bad Wolf is back in Bangkok, and it’s bringing over two million books with it. Yup, an overwhelming number of titles are waiting to be flipped through, sniffed, and added to your already overflowing shelf.

Here, fiction meets fantasy, cookbooks sit beside comic books, and picture books loom large next to self-help guides. You’ll find novels you forgot you wanted, editions you never knew existed, and deals so good you’ll question your self-control.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Thaiger Life (@thaigerlife)

Interiors: Through the Lens of Fashion at Slowcombo

Interiors: Through the Lens of Fashion at Slowcombo Bangkok
Interiors: Through the Lens of Fashion. Image via Slowcombo

Date & Time: Until Friday, August 8

Location: Slowcombo

Price: Free entry

Friday is your last chance to see Interiors: Through the Lens of Fashion, an exhibition where personal spaces and fashion come together in striking, emotion-filled portraits. Curated by QOQOON, this group show at Slowcombo feature Nopadon Kaosam-ang, Nat Prakobsantisuk, Punsiri Siriwetchapun, and Chutharut Pornmuneesoontorn, among others. Each of the artists uses styling, interiors, and photograhy to explore how they express who they are.

Sunset Boulevard by Billy Wilder at House Samyan

A scene from Sunset Boulevard
A scene from Sunset Boulevard. Image via House Samyan

Date & Time: Friday, August 8 to Tuesday, August 12

Location: House Samyan

Price: 160 baht

Cinephiles, clear your calendar for the limited screening of Sunset Boulevard at House Samyan this weekend. The theatre is bringing Billy Wilder’s razor-sharp takedown of fame and failure to celebrate the movie’s 75th anniversary.

Gloria Swanson is unforgettable as Norma Desmond, the ageing star who won’t fade quietly, while William Holden’s jaded screenwriter gets pulled into her delusion. Nominated for 11 Oscars and preserved in the Library of Congress, this is one of the greats.

Tickets are available via housesamyan.com.

Taste of Tea at Central Ladprao

Taste of Tea at Central Ladprao Bangkok
Taste of Tea. Image via centralpattana.co.th

Date & Time: Friday, August 8 to Wednesday, August 13

Location: Activity area, 1st floor, Central Ladprao

Price: Free entry

Central Ladprao is turning into tea heaven this weekend with Taste of Tea 2025. You’ll find more than 80 brands from across Thailand, from loose leaf to creamy lattes and wild new blends. Plus, there’ll be a creative drink bar straight from Japan.

In addition to sipping your way through premium brews, you can also treat yourself to sweet things on the side and browse limited-edition matcha accessories. And if you’re a serious tea fan, be sure to join in the tea workshops for a hands-on session.

Songwat Walking Tour

Songwat Walking Tour, Bangkok
Songwat Walking Tour. Image via Made in Songwat

Date & Time: Saturday, August 9, 2.30pm to 5.30pm

Location: PLAY Art House

Price: 1,500 baht per person

Songwat smells different when you slow down. Made in Songwat’s new walking tour turns Bangkok’s oldest street into something you feel with your nose. Inhale spices seeping from wooden shophouses, incense lingering by shrines, and tea steeping in open kitchens.

The tour isn’t just about fragrance, though. You’ll get a chance to chat with shop owners, stop for stories, taste what’s cooking, and even pocket a scented balm from Ruean Rom. It’s an intimate wander through one of the city’s most beautiful streets, curated by people who live and work there.

Register before you go.

Bangkok knows how to throw a good time. So go get ready, there’s a city to explore and more than enough going on to fill your Friday through Sunday with stories worth telling. Have fun!

Want to go on a weekend getaway outside of Bangkok instead? Check out our guide on where to travel in Thailand in August.

Latest Thailand News
Tough times hit Thai cinema as viewers cut back | Thaiger Business News

Tough times hit Thai cinema as viewers cut back

5 minutes ago
Tomorrowland confirmed for Pattaya’s Wisdom Valley in 2026 | Thaiger Pattaya News

Tomorrowland confirmed for Pattaya’s Wisdom Valley in 2026

18 minutes ago
Pattaya empowers teens with ‘Happy School’ workshops | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya empowers teens with ‘Happy School’ workshops

1 hour ago
&#8216;Journeys from City to Sea&#8217; with the Autograph Collection Hotels in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Hotels

‘Journeys from City to Sea’ with the Autograph Collection Hotels in Thailand

2 hours ago
3 Chinese and 2 Laotian arrested for livestreaming sex from Pattaya pool villa | Thaiger Pattaya News

3 Chinese and 2 Laotian arrested for livestreaming sex from Pattaya pool villa

2 hours ago
Chinese steel surge pressures Thai manufacturers | Thaiger Business News

Chinese steel surge pressures Thai manufacturers

2 hours ago
Busted: Korean-Chinese call centre gang raided in Chon Buri | Thaiger Pattaya News

Busted: Korean-Chinese call centre gang raided in Chon Buri

2 hours ago
Thai taxi rider exposes passenger’s sexual advancements, gets harassed online | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai taxi rider exposes passenger’s sexual advancements, gets harassed online

2 hours ago
Thailand and Cambodia strike border truce in Malaysia | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand and Cambodia strike border truce in Malaysia

3 hours ago
Daughter seeks accountability after mother injured by shattered glass door | Thaiger Thailand News

Daughter seeks accountability after mother injured by shattered glass door

3 hours ago
Phang Nga worker’s leg mangled in shrimp pond horror (video) | Thaiger South Thailand News

Phang Nga worker’s leg mangled in shrimp pond horror (video)

4 hours ago
Fire at Phetchaburi plastic factory causes damage worth millions baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Fire at Phetchaburi plastic factory causes damage worth millions baht

4 hours ago
Thai submarine deal saga drags on as China swaps engines | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai submarine deal saga drags on as China swaps engines

4 hours ago
Malaysian man accuses Thai ex-girlfriend of 4 million baht fraud and assault | Thaiger Thailand News

Malaysian man accuses Thai ex-girlfriend of 4 million baht fraud and assault

5 hours ago
Phuket police seize 10,000 meth pills, arrest drug suspects | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket police seize 10,000 meth pills, arrest drug suspects

5 hours ago
Chinese Tourist robbed after night with Pattaya bar girl | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese Tourist robbed after night with Pattaya bar girl

5 hours ago
Tourist thrown into palm tree in Pattaya bike crash | Thaiger Pattaya News

Tourist thrown into palm tree in Pattaya bike crash

5 hours ago
Thailand splashes billions on freight train mega-upgrade | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand splashes billions on freight train mega-upgrade

6 hours ago
Loan shark conflict suspected after man found dead in Phatthalung plantation | Thaiger Thailand News

Loan shark conflict suspected after man found dead in Phatthalung plantation

6 hours ago
Foreigner arrested in Phuket for illegal work at bike rental | Thaiger Crime News

Foreigner arrested in Phuket for illegal work at bike rental

7 hours ago
Cops bust Pattaya kratom shop in drug den raid | Thaiger Pattaya News

Cops bust Pattaya kratom shop in drug den raid

7 hours ago
Police bust major drug gang seizing 336 kg of narcotics | Thaiger Crime News

Police bust major drug gang seizing 336 kg of narcotics

7 hours ago
Thai tyre factory closed for illegal hazardous waste transport | Thaiger Crime News

Thai tyre factory closed for illegal hazardous waste transport

7 hours ago
Illegal cigarette trade in Songkhla cripples local businesses | Thaiger South Thailand News

Illegal cigarette trade in Songkhla cripples local businesses

7 hours ago
Phuket police go high-tech to slash road chaos | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket police go high-tech to slash road chaos

8 hours ago
Bangkok TravelEventsLifestyleThings To Do
Tags
Photo of Cita Catellya Cita Catellya13 seconds agoLast Updated: Thursday, August 7, 2025
50 4 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya is a journalist and writer who covers a range of topics from medical and property to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter 5 years ago, where she worked with several brands in Indonesia to help them increase their online presence. Cita writes in both English and her native Bahasa Indonesia
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x