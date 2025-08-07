What to do in Bangkok this weekend (August 8 to 10)
Pop-ups, art shows, tea fairs, and more... here's your guide to the best things to do in Bangkok this weekend
The only annoying thing about the weekend in a city like Bangkok is deciding what to do. There’s too much happening, too many pop-ups to browse, exhibitions to catch before they’re gone, and film screenings you’ll kick yourself for missing. More often than not, you end up wishing you can be at several different places at once than actually making a choice.
That’s why we’ve narrowed things down to six events worth visiting this weekend. From a scent-driven walking tour to a tea-lover’s paradise, here’s what to do in Bangkok from August 8 to 10.
6 Things to do in Bangkok this weekend (August 8 to 10)
In addition to the following events, plenty of concerts are happening in Bangkok this August.
|Event
|Date & Time
|Location
|Price
|Thai agri-tech pop-up at King Power Rangnam
|Friday, August 8 to Sunday, September 21, 10am to 9pm
|King Power Rangnam, Phaya Thai Road
|Free entry
|Big Bad Wolf Thailand at IMPACT Forum
|Thursday, August 7 to Sunday, August 17, 10am to 10pm
|Hall 4, IMPACT Forum Muang Thong Thani
|Free entry
|Interiors: Through the Lens of Fashion at Slowcombo
|Until Friday, August 8
|Slowcombo
|Free entry
|Sunset Boulevard by Billy Wilder at House Samyan
|Friday, August 8 to Tuesday, August 12
|House Samyan
|160 baht
|Taste of Tea at Central Ladprao
|Friday, August 8 to Wednesday, August 13
|Activity area, 1st floor, Central Ladprao
|Free entry
|Songwat Walking Tour
|Saturday, August 9, 2.30pm to 5.30pm
|PLAY Art House
|1,500 baht per person
Thai agri-tech pop-up at King Power Rangram
Date & Time: Friday, August 8 to Sunday, September 21, 10am to 9pm
Location: King Power Rangnam, Phaya Thai Road
Price: Free entry
Thai agricultural products are having a glow-up, and you can see it for yourself at King Power Rangnam. The pop-up, themed Nature for Future: Agriculture + Innovation, is a collaboration between the Department of Foreign Trade and King Power Group.
You’ll find over 60 innovative Thai agricultural products from 30 creative producers and entrepreneurs. The lineup includes Agri Plus Award-winning items and a sharp selection of lifestyle goods, food, and drinks. Everything is made from homegrown ingredients using cutting-edge innovations that are as smart as they are sustainable, all designed to grab global attention.
Make time to swing by on August 8 from 1pm for the grand opening, when government leaders and Miss Universe Thailand 2023 Antonia Porslid will join the celebration. Can’t make it that day? Don’t worry. The pop-up runs through September 21, so you’ve got plenty of time to explore, snap a photo at the colourful booth, and maybe score a prize or two while you’re at it.
Big Bad Wolf Thailand at IMPACT Forum
Date & Time: Thursday, August 7 to Sunday, August 17, from 10am to 10pm
Location: Hall 4, IMPACT Forum Muang Thong Thani
Price: Free entry
Big Bad Wolf is back in Bangkok, and it’s bringing over two million books with it. Yup, an overwhelming number of titles are waiting to be flipped through, sniffed, and added to your already overflowing shelf.
Here, fiction meets fantasy, cookbooks sit beside comic books, and picture books loom large next to self-help guides. You’ll find novels you forgot you wanted, editions you never knew existed, and deals so good you’ll question your self-control.
Interiors: Through the Lens of Fashion at Slowcombo
Date & Time: Until Friday, August 8
Location: Slowcombo
Price: Free entry
Friday is your last chance to see Interiors: Through the Lens of Fashion, an exhibition where personal spaces and fashion come together in striking, emotion-filled portraits. Curated by QOQOON, this group show at Slowcombo feature Nopadon Kaosam-ang, Nat Prakobsantisuk, Punsiri Siriwetchapun, and Chutharut Pornmuneesoontorn, among others. Each of the artists uses styling, interiors, and photograhy to explore how they express who they are.
Sunset Boulevard by Billy Wilder at House Samyan
Date & Time: Friday, August 8 to Tuesday, August 12
Location: House Samyan
Price: 160 baht
Cinephiles, clear your calendar for the limited screening of Sunset Boulevard at House Samyan this weekend. The theatre is bringing Billy Wilder’s razor-sharp takedown of fame and failure to celebrate the movie’s 75th anniversary.
Gloria Swanson is unforgettable as Norma Desmond, the ageing star who won’t fade quietly, while William Holden’s jaded screenwriter gets pulled into her delusion. Nominated for 11 Oscars and preserved in the Library of Congress, this is one of the greats.
Tickets are available via housesamyan.com.
Taste of Tea at Central Ladprao
Date & Time: Friday, August 8 to Wednesday, August 13
Location: Activity area, 1st floor, Central Ladprao
Price: Free entry
Central Ladprao is turning into tea heaven this weekend with Taste of Tea 2025. You’ll find more than 80 brands from across Thailand, from loose leaf to creamy lattes and wild new blends. Plus, there’ll be a creative drink bar straight from Japan.
In addition to sipping your way through premium brews, you can also treat yourself to sweet things on the side and browse limited-edition matcha accessories. And if you’re a serious tea fan, be sure to join in the tea workshops for a hands-on session.
Songwat Walking Tour
Date & Time: Saturday, August 9, 2.30pm to 5.30pm
Location: PLAY Art House
Price: 1,500 baht per person
Songwat smells different when you slow down. Made in Songwat’s new walking tour turns Bangkok’s oldest street into something you feel with your nose. Inhale spices seeping from wooden shophouses, incense lingering by shrines, and tea steeping in open kitchens.
The tour isn’t just about fragrance, though. You’ll get a chance to chat with shop owners, stop for stories, taste what’s cooking, and even pocket a scented balm from Ruean Rom. It’s an intimate wander through one of the city’s most beautiful streets, curated by people who live and work there.
Register before you go.
Bangkok knows how to throw a good time. So go get ready, there’s a city to explore and more than enough going on to fill your Friday through Sunday with stories worth telling. Have fun!
Want to go on a weekend getaway outside of Bangkok instead? Check out our guide on where to travel in Thailand in August.
