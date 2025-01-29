Siam Paragon celebrates ‘A Prosperous Chinese New Year 2025’

Siam Paragon, in collaboration with KASIKORNBANK, is hosting a spectacular Lunar New Year celebration, Siam Paragon A Prosperous Chinese New Year 2025, from today until February 2, at Parc Paragon.

This year’s event is inspired by the rich heritage of Dunhuang, an ancient oasis along the Silk Road with over 2,000 years of history. The celebration marks 50 years of diplomatic relations between Thailand and China, reinforcing Siam Paragon’s reputation as the destination for Chinese New Year celebrations.

Grand opening ceremony

The event was officially launched yesterday, January 28, in a star-studded ceremony attended by:

Sorawong Thienthong , Thailand’s Minister of Tourism and Sports

, Thailand’s Minister of Tourism and Sports Thapanee Kiatphaibool , Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT)

, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Siam Paragon executives , including Pasinee Limatibul, Katevalee Napasab, and Chadatip Chutrakul

, including KASIKORNBANK’s First Vice President of Credit Products, Chatchawan Sangpreedeekorn

First Vice President of Credit Products, Thai celebrities PP Krit Amnuaydechkorn and Tor Thanapob Leeratanakachorn dazzled the audience with Cartier’s exquisite jewellery

Cultural performances and attractions

Siam Paragon’s Chinese New Year 2025 celebration features an array of exclusive performances and immersive cultural experiences:

Ancient Sound of Dunhuang – The Thailand debut of this renowned Chinese music and dance performance by the Gansu Performance Arts Group

– The Thailand debut of this renowned Chinese music and dance performance by the Mogao Caves Digital Art Journey – A multimedia showcase inspired by the UNESCO-listed Buddhist murals and sculptures

– A multimedia showcase inspired by the UNESCO-listed Buddhist murals and sculptures Pearl of the Moon Lion Dance Show – A one-of-a-kind performance featuring the Cloud Dragon, Fiery Phoenix, and Celestial Lion Dances by Mongkornyok Lion Dance Team , Thailand’s leading lion dance troupe

– A one-of-a-kind performance featuring the by , Thailand’s leading lion dance troupe Eng Kor Martial Arts Performance – A dynamic Chinese-Thai warrior showcase by the Boonyawittayakarn Eng Kor Troupe (until January 29)

– A dynamic Chinese-Thai warrior showcase by the (until January 29) Crescent Lake Replica – A recreation of Dunhuang’s iconic oasis in the Gobi Desert

Family-friendly activities and fortune-telling

Visitors can also enjoy a variety of interactive experiences and festive activities:

Siriwattana Fortune-Telling for the Disabled (January 28 to February 3 Living Hall, 3rd floor) Featuring 38 renowned fortune tellers, including Tarot expert Sangkom Horarin , crystal reader Kamol Saengwong , and astrologer Thanunthorn Boonchakrawan (Tickets: 400 baht, with proceeds supporting charity)

(January 28 to February 3 Living Hall, 3rd floor) LEGO: Explore the Realm of Possibility (January 24 – February 2, Fashion Gallery, 1st Floor) Interactive stations, special Year of the Snake LEGO collectables, and lion dance parades

(January 24 – February 2, Fashion Gallery, 1st Floor) SEA LIFE Bangkok Ocean World Underwater Lion Dance (January 29 to February 1) Featuring a golden dragon and lion dance performance in an underwater setting

(January 29 to February 1)

Exclusive Lunar New Year promotions

Siam Paragon is offering special shopping promotions throughout the festival:

Up to 70% off at participating stores (until February 2)

Siam Gift Card rewards – Spend and receive a gift card worth up to 400 baht

Lucky Day Lucky Deal (January 24 to 29) – Redeem up to 1,000 baht in shopping rewards

Luxury Shopper Exclusive (January 16 – February 19) – Spend 180,000 baht at select luxury brands and receive an 8,000-baht Siam Gift Card (Limited to 3 redemptions per person)

OneSiam KBank Credit Card Offers – Up to 17% cashback, 0% instalments for 6 months, and exclusive ONESIAM member rewards

📅 Event period: Now until February 2

📍 Location: Siam Paragon, Bangkok

Join the grand festivities and experience the magic of Chinese New Year like never before at Siam Paragon.

