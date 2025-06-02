PM leads Bangkok Pride 2025 as Siam Piwat powers month-long festival

Spotlighting Thailand’s bid for World Pride 2030

PM leads Bangkok Pride 2025 as Siam Piwat powers month-long festival
Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra opened the Bangkok Pride Parade 2025 on June 1

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra opened the Bangkok Pride Parade 2025 yesterday, June 1, marching through the Siam area alongside key Cabinet members, including Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong, Prime Minister’s Office Minister Jiraporn Sindhuprai, and Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool.

They were joined by Bangkok Pride chair Waaddao Ann Chumaporn, Bangkok Deputy Governor Sanon Wangsrangboon, UN Resident Coordinator Michaela Friberg-Storey, and Saruntorn Asaves, First Executive Vice President of Siam Piwat Group. Ambassadors, members of the diplomatic corps, and a broad coalition of LGBTQIAN+ organisations, both local and international, also took part, demonstrating wide-ranging support for equality and inclusion.

The turnout highlighted Bangkok’s aspirations to become a global Pride capital, reinforcing Thailand’s bid to host World Pride 2030. The event drew over 300,000 participants and is expected to generate more than 4.5 billion baht (US$136 million) in economic activity, according to organisers.

Siam Piwat Group, a leading developer and operator of Bangkok’s premier retail destinations, was a key driver of this year’s Pride Festival. The group not only sponsored major events but hosted a month-long programme under the banner “The Celebration: Right to Love,” featuring art, music, forums, and drag culture across its flagship properties.

Siam Paragon served as the main venue for the Bangkok Pride Forum 2025, where thought leaders explored six key pillars: human rights, business, education, healthcare, the environment, and technology. The Drag Bangkok Festival, Thailand’s first drag festival, also premiered at Parc Paragon, drawing regional attention.

At Siam Centre, the “Galaxy of Love” experience spotlighted emerging Thai creatives, while interactive booths invited public engagement. Activities ranged from a Pride-themed unboxing event by Pop Mart to custom printmaking with Epson. A Spotify playlist by Universal Music Thailand added a soundtrack to the month-long celebration.

Siam Piwat Pride month celebration
Siam Piwat Pride month celebration, Image courtesy of Siam Piwat

Siam Discovery featured exclusive fashion and lifestyle Pride collections, while ICONSIAM and ICS launched the “Pride Out Louder” campaign, complete with exhibitions, fan meets, and the “Reflection of Pride” installation.

The group’s efforts earned it the top honour at the Bangkok Pride Awards 2025: the “Pride Value of Business Campaign” award, recognising Siam Piwat’s dedication to creating inclusive spaces and amplifying LGBTQIAN+ voices.

Saruntorn Asaves said, “We are proud to use our platforms to celebrate diversity and empower all communities. Our support is not limited to one month—it is a continuous commitment to social change and creative inclusion.”

Siam Piwat also released a limited-edition ONESIAM eco-friendly canned water designed by award-winning Thai designer Somchana Kangwarnjit. The rainbow-themed packaging underscores the campaign’s message: love without limits.

Press Release

