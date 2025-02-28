Shiny Airy Freely solo exhibition debuts at Siam Paragon

Shiny Airy Freely is a solo exhibition by artist Dong-Pongsathat Ouayklang, presenting landscape paintings through a deeply personal and liberated perspective. Light, colour, space, and emotion are the key elements shaping his work, reflecting both visual and emotional experiences.

Light and colour: The influence of changing atmospheres

Advertisements

The word Shiny here represents more than just light, it embodies the dynamic interplay between light and colour. We perceive colours because of light, yet the colours we see are never static; they shift with time, light temperature, and environmental conditions.

Dong explores the nuances of colour shaped by natural light, the warm golden hues of the morning, the fiery oranges and reds of the afternoon, and the ocean blues and purples of twilight.

The landscapes in his paintings are not defined solely by the intrinsic colours of objects but are constantly transformed by the changing light and shadows, creating fluidity and vibrancy within the compositions.

Beyond the physical interaction of light and colour, the artist uses tonal variations as a tool to convey mood and emotion. Colour, in his work, is not merely a visual element but a vessel for memory and sentiment, capturing the emotional essence of a place.

Air, space, and the freedom of perception

Advertisements

Airy represents space and the mass of objects within it. Dong emphasises the relationship between negative space (the emptiness surrounding objects) and positive space (the tangible forms), as well as the movement of air and wind that shape the atmosphere of a landscape.

Freely signifies the freedom of perception and artistic expression. His paintings are not just records of physical locations but emotional imprints of moments in time.

Viewers can sense the openness, nostalgia, and release embedded in his brushstrokes, each mark made with an intuitive and unrestrained hand.

From nostalgia to emotion-driven landscapes

The works in this exhibition stem from Dong’s personal journey, returning to his hometown in Soeng Sang, Nakhon Ratchasima, once a year and capturing its landscapes over five consecutive years.

Employing the En Plein Air technique, he paints directly from nature, immersing himself in the light, colours, and atmosphere of each location before interpreting them through his own artistic lens.

His style initially reflects an impressionist approach, emphasising the transient effects of light and atmosphere. Over time, his work evolves toward expressionism, where landscapes dissolve into bold lines, liberated forms, and emotive colour, transforming scenery into a reflection of his inner world. His longing, yearning, and ultimate release.

Shiny Airy Freely is more than a landscape painting exhibition, it is a visual journal of the artist’s journey, both geographically and emotionally. Through his works, viewers are invited to experience the beauty of light, atmosphere, and emotion, allowing for their own interpretations and personal sense of freedom.

The solo exhibition by Dong will show more than thirty pieces of oil paintings. The exhibition will be on view from March 3 to 31 at Fashion Gallery, 1st floor, Siam Paragon.

We invite our readers to join the opening reception that will be held on March 6, from 5pm onwards.

Press release