5 restaurants bars in Bangkok for delicious food and cocktails

Because of Bangkok’s growing popularity among foodies, there is almost too many choice of restaurants and bars in the city. In fact, we venture to say that Bangkok is one of the best gastronomic cities in the world. But why do we love it? Not only can you find amazing food but also a selection of delicious cocktails as well, and all in the same joint! We’ve compiled a list of some of our favourite restaurant bars in Bangkok where the cuisine is just as good as the cocktails. Whether you come for the bar, or just to eat you’ll be sure to get a full culinary experience at one of these spots.

1. Eat Me Restaurant

Opening hours: Daily, 17:00 – 01:00

Address: 1/6 Soi Phiphat 2, Convent Road, Silom, Bangkok 10500

The Venue: The 3-story restaurant is a wonderful mix of modern and nature – part gallery, part lounge bar – offering a welcome respite from Silom’s chaos. The interior is sleek and has a muted colour scheme whilst the restaurant’s bar is donned with bamboo. The dining area on the 2nd floor is softly lit, creating an intimate atmosphere. This space is typically animated with diners of a diverse crowd of both locals and expat visitors. Or if you prefer, have a drink on their balcony and take in the fresh air and scenic views.

Eat Me is number 1 on our list of the best restaurant bars in Bangkok due to its distinct, delicious flavour. Founded in 1998, it has won multiple awards; the most notable of which is its ranking on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list. For 10 years, American chef Tim Bulter has overseen the restaurant; and his inventive, mouth-watering dishes and transcontinental cuisine have attracted thousands of diners. Their cuisine has a kaleidoscope of “bold” and “daring” flavours and ingredients; as seen in starters such as the Alaskan Scallops with avocado, yuzu and pancetta. However, they do have more classic dishes as well, including the Black Truffle and Parmesan Risotto and Pappardelle with Rabbit Ragu, exhibiting a well-rounded menu. Finally, the menu changes per season, in turn, keeping things fresh and the food is delivered with 5-star service.

Here, drinks are served by mixologist Buntanes Direkrittikul otherwise known as “Pop”. His creations don’t shy away from robust Thai flavours and often uses ingredients such as green chilli paste, toasted rice, and even shallots. The Som-Tum Poo Pla-ra especially packs a punch and comes fully loaded with garlic. In summary, for those looking for a dinner full of innovative and delicious food and drink, Eat Me is the place to go.

2. JUA Bangkok

Opening hours: Daily, 18:00 – 00:00

Address: 672/49 Charoean Krung Road, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500

The Venue: As you walk into the restaurant, you’ll notice its minimalist design. The stone, black terrazzo bar is simple, yet the tall bar stools add an elegant touch. Behind the bar hangs the prints of co-owner Jason Lang’s photography, fitting perfectly with the restaurant’s authentic Japanese feel. The space is intimate yet comfortable and facilitates up to 40 guests.

Among the best restaurant bars in the capital is JUA Bangkok. Tucked away down a residential Charoenkrung road, it’s a modern izakaya restaurant. It’s located in a 3-story building, that previously served as a “baan kaanphanan”, or illicit gambling house for more than 25 years. In fact, JUA is a Thai word that loosely translates to “hit me”, referring to the game of Siamese blackjack. This name is a witty reference to the buildings shady past.

JUA specialises in the art of yakitori, a traditional Japanese technique that grills meat and vegetable skewers over charcoal. Additionally, a selection of tapas is also available, such as their Yellowfin Tuna with sriracha sauce or Tonkatsu Rib Chops, ideal for sharing among friends over a few drinks. Overall, their cuisine is characterised by simple, rich flavours (some of their meats are marinated for over a week) at affordable prices. We recommend trying their dishes that pay homage to Southeast Asian ingredients, such as the Grilled Prawn with fermented local durian butter. Whilst its menu is relatively small, its shared platters means you’ll be able to explore more of JUA’s cuisine and flavours.

Moreover, JUA’s delicately crafted cocktails complement the food perfectly. One of our favourites is the “Miss Ozawa”, a bright pink drink made with gin and dry vermouth. Alternatively, finish your meal off with the ‘Namba Sour’ made with Japanese white whiskey, yuzu, lemon juice and cherry liqueur. Aside from these, there is also a selection of Japanese beer and ale.

3. Penthouse Bar + Grill

Opening hours: Daily, 12:00 – 15:00 and 17:30 – 2:00

Address: 34th – 36th Floor, Park Hyatt Bangkok, 88 Witthayu Road, Lumphini, Pathum Wan District, Bangkok 10330.

The Venue: Penthouse Bar + Grill is a collection of 6 venues: The Grill, Chef’s Table, The Cocktail Bar, Whisky Room, and The Mezzanine. The interior for each room draws inspiration from Chicago and New York penthouses and thus has a design concept that is classy, lavish and sophisticated.

Penthouse Bar + Grill is a “triplex penthouse” consisting of various bars, a grill and a lounge, and it’s one of the best restaurant bars in all of Bangkok. The venue has won multiple awards – in 2020 it was voted “Best Bar and Rooftop Bar” in the HELLO Taste Awards.

On level 34, you’ll find The Grill. Here, Chef Dominic Hong Dongxie serves only the best charcoal-grilled meat and seafood. There is a lot of choice on the menu and their produce is sourced from all around the world. For a light starter, try the Fine de Claire oysters from France. But if you want a thick juicy steak, there are lots of options. These include grass-fed prime tenderloin from the US to grass-fed Ranger’s Valley ribeye from Australia. Moreover, on special occasions or for bigger groups go for the giant wagyu beef tomahawk. They also offer a private chef’s table service for those interested.

After dinner, make your way up to the 35th floor for some drinks. Here you’ll find 3 distinct rooms each with a different drinking experience. The Cocktail Bar serves “reinvented classics”, such as 250 CC, a “spirits-forward drink” that mixes Martin Miller’s gin with ingredients like vermouth, chocolate bitters and lychee syrup. Although if that doesn’t sound appealing, try the Granny Fizz for a sweet and sour taste.

Next, if you’re seeking a more intimate setting, head to The Mezzanine, or for some live jazz go to the Whiskey Room (only from Wednesday-Saturday). The vibe here is quieter and there is a range of 120 bottles of whiskey to choose from.

Whilst each venue offers something unique, they all offer exceptional drinking and dining experiences. This is especially due to its location on the 34th and 35th floor of the Park Hyatt Bangkok that makes for spectacular, panoramic views.

4. La Dotta Restaurant

Opening hours: Daily, 11:00 – 14:30 and 17:00 – 22:00

Address: 161/6 Thonglor 9 Road, North Klongtan, Wattana, Bangkok 10110

The Venue: This rebuilt shophouse-eatery is small but cosy. The 1st floor features eye-popping blue walls and an open-plan kitchen so you can watch a team of chefs prepare your meal right in front of you. On the other hand, the 2nd floor offers a larger dining area and a small bar.

4th on our list of the best restaurant bars in Bangkok is La Dotta, an artisanal pasta bar in Thonglor. With the support of Vesper and Il Fumo’s head chefs, Sicilian chef Giampiero Quartararo heads up the kitchen. Their menu is full of authentic Italian dishes but with a twist.

They serve fresh pasta that they make from scratch in-house every morning. Additionally, they have a selection of pasta to choose from; and each is paired with a sauce that is “meticulously designed to enhance the overall flavour”. Their Tortelloni, filled with 4 different kinds of cheese has an intense, delicious flavour. Aside from their freshly made choices, the restaurant also uses high-quality dried pasta imported from Italy, such as Paccheri. Best of all, the dishes are fairly priced and come in relatively big portions.

To go with your plate of pasta, their “award-winning sommelier” handpicks a variety of Old World natural wines that are biodynamic and sustainable. They also have a selection of revisited Italian cocktails made with fresh fruit that are perfect for a hot sunny day.

They have been on the Michelin guide for 3 consecutive years (2019-2021) attesting to their high standard. Moreover, they also offer cooking classes every Saturday where you can learn how to make authentic pasta just like the Italians.

5. Sorrento

Opening hours: Daily, 11:00 – 23:00

Address: 73 North Sathorn Road, Soi Sathorn 10 Silom Bangrak Bangkok 10500

The Venue: The restaurant is simply designed with dark brown leather seats and hardwood furniture. In addition, the light walls, family pictures and rectangular windows create a welcoming ambience that makes you feel at ease.

Sorrento has long been a go-to for rustic Italian food. But it’s also a go-to for cocktail lovers looking for one of Bangkok’s top drinking experiences.

Run by Diageo World Class 2015/2018 winner Pongpak “Ton” Sudthipongse, the bar serves classic cocktails that are worth a try. We recommended trying the Flower Garden – a drink infused with sake and yuzu, tonic and rosewater. Alternately, for something sweet go for the Peach Tea Blossom.

Is there anything more comforting than pasta and cheese? Everyone’s going crazy for the signature Cacio E Pepe pasta made in a cheese wheel. It’s the ultimate comfort food. The Burrata Salad, a soft drop of burrata cheese served on top of tomatoes is also delicious.

With so many culinary delights, Bangkok surely doesn’t disappoint when it comes to its selection of restaurants and bars. All the restaurant bars in Bangkok on this list definitely offer the best food, cocktails, and atmosphere – perfect for a night out. If you are in search of the best bars elsewhere, check out our article on the rooftop bars in Bangkok.