Pattaya mob sparks bill-dodging chaos at Indian restaurant

In Pattaya, an altercation at an Indian restaurant has led to significant property damage and financial losses, with patrons fleeing without paying bills amounting to over 5,000 baht.

The incident took place in the early hours of Tuesday, July 15, at Green Chilly Indian Restaurant, situated near Soi 16 in South Pattaya.

The restaurant’s owner, 34 year old Tiyaporn Saengchan, reported to Pattaya City Police that the trouble began with a dispute between an unidentified Uzbek woman and an Indian man outside the venue. This situation escalated when a group of about 20 Bolt delivery riders, assuming the man was attacking the woman, crossed the street and began assaulting him.

The chaos that followed resulted in injuries to bystanders, damage to the restaurant’s property, and patrons hurriedly leaving without paying for their meals and drinks.

Tiyaporn lodged a complaint with Investigating Officer Lieutenant Colonel Sai Jai Khamjulla, providing CCTV footage as evidence. However, as of today, July 19, no suspects have been arrested.

Further disturbances outside the restaurant occurred at 1.36am today. The first involved intoxicated foreign tourists who had a misunderstanding, although police intervention stopped it from escalating. However, once the officers had left, another fight erupted, this time involving Indian tourists, causing yet more disruption in the vicinity, reported The Pattaya News.

Tiyaporn has urged officials to identify those responsible for the July 15 incident, seeking compensation for the damages and unpaid bills, as well as legal action.

She also appealed to any customers who left due to the violent circumstances to return and pay their outstanding bills voluntarily to avoid any potential legal consequences.

In another dine and dash incident, chaos erupted on Phuket’s notorious Bangla Road in the early hours of March 12 after a tourist allegedly skipped out on his restaurant bill, triggering a violent clash.

The incident unfolded in Patong’s busy nightlife district when a group of local ladyboys reportedly confronted the foreign man over the unpaid tab.

Footage filmed by a bystander shows a heated exchange quickly escalating into punches and kicks, with the man knocked to the ground and stomped on by the group. A crowd of stunned tourists gathered as the street fight unfolded.

Patong police arrived swiftly to break up the brawl.