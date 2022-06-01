Travel
5 rooftop bars you should visit in Bangkok in 2022
There are plenty of bars and clubs all over the swanky metropolis of Bangkok, from the trendy neighbourhood of Ekamai and Thonglor to the red light districts of Nana and Patpong, and the backpacker haven down Khaosan Road. The buzz and excitement of those places is something else, but something is missing – an incredible view of Bangkok.
As entertainment venues officially opened today, here are five classy rooftop bars we recommend you should visit, all with an amazing 360 degree view of Bangkok.
The 61st-floor Vertigo & Moon rooftop bar at Banyan Tree Bangkok offers a spectacular 360-degree view of the city. It’s a partnership between Vertigo, serving as the restaurant, and Moon Bar where the drinks are served. The venue has everything you might want in terms of refreshments. Fancy champagnes, unique cocktails, beer, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages can all be ordered from the illuminated bar.
Opening Hours: 5pm to 12am
Location: 21/100 S Sathorn Rd, Khwaeng Thung Maha Mek, Sathon, Bangkok 10120
CRU Champagne Bar is one of Bangkok’s best and most talked-about rooftop bars. It is located on the roof of the Centara Grand in Central World, one floor above Red Sky, another well-known rooftop bar and restaurant. There are some amazing drinks and libations available, including a wide choice of trademark champagne cocktails. There is also a gourmet bar snack menu available for those who like a nibble. We recommend booking a seat in advance, but you have to pay a deposit. The price depends on the seat itself. For example, a table for two by the edge costs 6,000 baht, and a table for 7 costs 21,000 baht deposit.
Opening Hours: 5pm to 12am, 7 days a week.
Location: Centara Grand at CentralWorld, 999/99 Rama 1 Road, Phatumwan, Bangkok 10330 (Google Maps)
Octave Rooftop Lounge & Bar
The Octave Rooftop Lounge Bar is located on top of the Bangkok Marriott Hotel in Sukhumvit. It spans four levels, providing lots of lounging areas. The open air seating area is on the 49th floor, with its lighted circular bar. Their menu offers a diverse and modern selection of meals and beverages. Signature cocktails, drinks with a spin, and craft beers are available, as well as Asian bar nibbles, a seafood bar, and grill dishes. Local DJs create a nice atmosphere and ambience for customers.
Opening Hours: 5pm to 12am, openings 7 days a week.
Location: Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit, 2 Sukhumvit Soi 57, Bangkok (Google Maps)
Tichuca Rooftop Bar
Tichuca is a relatively recent addition to Bangkok’s rooftop scene, but it has already impressed the sky bar audience. The 3 story jungle-themed rooftop bar is located on top of the T-One office skyscraper in Ekamai. There is plenty of green and wooden furniture, all of which is encircled by spectacular panoramic views of Bangkok. While there are several reasons why many people keep coming back, one of the most notable is the LED “tree” that lights up the bar.
Opening Hours: 4pm to 11pm, 7 days a week.
Location: T-One Building 8, Phra Khanong, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110 (Google Maps)
SEEN Restaurant & Bar Bangkok
The AVANI Riverside Bangkok Hotel is home to SEEN. The location used to be called the Attitude rooftop bar, but it has been home to SEEN Restaurant & Bar since early 2019. SEEN, which has locations in Sao Paulo and Lisbon, is a modern, stylish rooftop bar and restaurant with spectacular views of Bangkok’s skyscrapers and the Chao Phraya River. Located on the 26th floor, it has a 2 story indoor and outdoor restaurant and lounge. The open air rooftop bar is located on the 27th floor, where you can taste the venue’s outstanding signature dishes.
Opening Hours: 11am to 12am, 7 days a week.
Location: 257 Charoennakorn Road,, Thon Buri, Bangkok 10600 (Google Maps)
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
5 rooftop bars you should visit in Bangkok in 2022
Thailand News Today | Thailand advises airlines of new entry rules
More and more Americans are liking Thailand’s edible insects
Get your own car without buying or leasing with Carzuno
Woman accuses Thai politician of sending her unsolicited pictures of his genitals
Car shot by unidentified gunman on road near MBK in Bangkok
5 million baht fine and 1 year jail sentence for those breaking new data laws
As Thailand opens more, police prepare for more international crime
Record breaking amount of methamphetamine pills seized in Asia
Thai industry gets high on government’s green hemp policy
The best resorts in Koh Pha Ngan for an amazing holiday
Phuket authorities close Covid-19 field hospital
Top 6 condos in Bangkok with mind-blowing facilities
Former Deputy Bangkok Governor says the city has already spent most of the 2022 budget
Pattaya, the land of sex, drugs, and film production?
UPDATE: Woman falls from Phuket condo, 3 foreign suspects arrested
BREAKING: Court sentences British man who murdered and chopped up Thai woman
British man who murdered and chopped up Thai woman to be sentenced tomorrow
UPDATE: Cafe serves drinks in “penis” bags in southern Thailand
Amazing Floating Hotels in Thailand for 2022
Thai woman allegedly murdered in Oman after being thrown from 4th floor of condo
French woman dies riding bicycle in central Thailand
UPDATE: French woman dies riding bicycle in central Thailand
“Mega rich” Bangkok father and daughter arrested in Bahrain trafficking case
Thailand tourism, innovate or die – OPINION
Police arrest Scottish man wanted since 2014 in Pattaya
UPDATE: Woman falls from Phuket condo, 3 foreign suspects arrested
Pattaya officials say Walking Street should be repaired by August
American cruise company looking for 1,000 Thai service staff
Things looking up in Phuket following return of international tourism
Is Phuket the island of scams?
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Crime1 day ago
BREAKING: Court sentences British man who murdered and chopped up Thai woman
- Crime2 days ago
British man who murdered and chopped up Thai woman to be sentenced tomorrow
- Crime2 days ago
Thai woman allegedly murdered in Oman after being thrown from 4th floor of condo
- Opinion3 days ago
Thailand tourism, innovate or die – OPINION
- Crime1 day ago
Police arrest Scottish man wanted since 2014 in Pattaya
- Phuket6 hours ago
UPDATE: Woman falls from Phuket condo, 3 foreign suspects arrested
- Property News1 day ago
Is Phuket the island of scams?
- Crime1 day ago
Tangmo: 5 of 6 suspects charged with “recklessness causing death”