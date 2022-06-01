Connect with us

Travel

5 rooftop bars you should visit in Bangkok in 2022

There are plenty of bars and clubs all over the swanky metropolis of Bangkok, from the trendy neighbourhood of Ekamai and Thonglor to the red light districts of Nana and Patpong, and the backpacker haven down Khaosan Road. The buzz and excitement of those places is something else, but something is missing – an incredible view of Bangkok.

As entertainment venues officially opened today, here are five classy rooftop bars we recommend you should visit, all with an amazing 360 degree view of Bangkok.

Vertigo & Moon Bar

The 61st-floor Vertigo & Moon rooftop bar at Banyan Tree Bangkok offers a spectacular 360-degree view of the city. It’s a partnership between Vertigo, serving as the restaurant, and Moon Bar where the drinks are served. The venue has everything you might want in terms of refreshments. Fancy champagnes, unique cocktails, beer, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages can all be ordered from the illuminated bar.

Opening Hours: 5pm to 12am
Location: 21/100 S Sathorn Rd, Khwaeng Thung Maha Mek, Sathon, Bangkok 10120

5 rooftop bars you should visit in Bangkok in 2022 | News by Thaiger

Credit Banyan Tree website

CRU Champagne Bar

CRU Champagne Bar is one of Bangkok’s best and most talked-about rooftop bars. It is located on the roof of the Centara Grand in Central World, one floor above Red Sky, another well-known rooftop bar and restaurant. There are some amazing drinks and libations available, including a wide choice of trademark champagne cocktails. There is also a gourmet bar snack menu available for those who like a nibble. We recommend booking a seat in advance, but you have to pay a deposit. The price depends on the seat itself. For example, a table for two by the edge costs 6,000 baht, and a table for 7 costs 21,000 baht deposit.

Opening Hours: 5pm to 12am, 7 days a week.
Location: Centara Grand at CentralWorld, 999/99 Rama 1 Road, Phatumwan, Bangkok 10330 (Google Maps)

5 rooftop bars you should visit in Bangkok in 2022 | News by Thaiger

Credit CRU Champagne Bar Facebook page

Octave Rooftop Lounge & Bar
The Octave Rooftop Lounge Bar is located on top of the Bangkok Marriott Hotel in Sukhumvit. It spans four levels, providing lots of lounging areas. The open air seating area is on the 49th floor, with its lighted circular bar. Their menu offers a diverse and modern selection of meals and beverages. Signature cocktails, drinks with a spin, and craft beers are available, as well as Asian bar nibbles, a seafood bar, and grill dishes. Local DJs create a nice atmosphere and ambience for customers.

Opening Hours: 5pm to 12am, openings 7 days a week.
Location: Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit, 2 Sukhumvit Soi 57, Bangkok (Google Maps)

5 rooftop bars you should visit in Bangkok in 2022 | News by Thaiger

Credit Octave Facebook page

Tichuca Rooftop Bar
Tichuca is a relatively recent addition to Bangkok’s rooftop scene, but it has already impressed the sky bar audience. The 3 story jungle-themed rooftop bar is located on top of the T-One office skyscraper in Ekamai. There is plenty of green and wooden furniture, all of which is encircled by spectacular panoramic views of Bangkok. While there are several reasons why many people keep coming back, one of the most notable is the LED “tree” that lights up the bar.

Opening Hours: 4pm to 11pm, 7 days a week.
Location: T-One Building 8, Phra Khanong, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110 (Google Maps)

5 rooftop bars you should visit in Bangkok in 2022 | News by Thaiger

Credit Tichuca Rooftop Bar Facebook

SEEN Restaurant & Bar Bangkok
The AVANI Riverside Bangkok Hotel is home to SEEN. The location used to be called the Attitude rooftop bar, but it has been home to SEEN Restaurant & Bar since early 2019. SEEN, which has locations in Sao Paulo and Lisbon, is a modern, stylish rooftop bar and restaurant with spectacular views of Bangkok’s skyscrapers and the Chao Phraya River. Located on the 26th floor, it has a 2 story indoor and outdoor restaurant and lounge. The open air rooftop bar is located on the 27th floor, where you can taste the venue’s outstanding signature dishes.

Opening Hours: 11am to 12am, 7 days a week.
Location: 257 Charoennakorn Road,, Thon Buri, Bangkok 10600 (Google Maps)

5 rooftop bars you should visit in Bangkok in 2022 | News by Thaiger

Credit SEEN Restaurant & Bar Bangkok Facebook

 

    Avatar

    Pete is a writer for The Thaiger, and he writes various topics from news, travel and property. His main focus is writing about Thai news, and what is happening in Thailand.

