UPDATE: Thai Returnee from Indonesia commits suicide on last day of quarantine | The Thaiger

UPDATE: Thai Returnee from Indonesia commits suicide on last day of quarantine
A 51 year old Muslim man from Thailand’s deep south was set to be released from quarantine today but tragically jumped to his death from the 8th floor of a state hospital in Samut Prakan this morning.
Police arrived at the scene in Bang Ya Phraek around 2.30am this morning where they found the body of a man in a pool of blood on the second floor hospital terrace. Hi body was sent to the Forensic Medicine Institute for autopsy.
The man was from Narathiwat in the deep south of Thailand and was among the group of 76 Muslim men who recently returned from Indonesia, with over half testing positive for Coronavirus last week. When he returned to Thailand at Suvarnabhumi Airport he was required to spend 14 days under supervised quarantine.
Yesterday was his 13th day in quarantine. He tested negative for Covid-19 and was due to be released today but before that could happen, tragedy struck.
According to police reports, the man became irate early this morning causing his three roommates to lock him out of the room. Reports say that he began destroying property around him prompting the nurse on duty to call for security.
The guards tried to calm him down, reminding him that he would be discharged in the morning, but in his state of hysteria, he ran to the window on the 8th floor (Bangkok Post reports 5th floor however PPTC HD 36 reports 8th floor) and leapt to his death.
If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).
SOURCES: PPTV HD 36 | Chiang Mai Times | Bangkok Post
Crackdown on mask hoarders as police seek Facebook admin for defamation – VIDEO
UPDATE: The Technology Crime Suppression Division of Thailand is working with police to search for more suspects involved in a network connected to the March 31 arrest of Phanyot Paradonraphab, chief of the little known Paradonraphab political party. Phanyot allegedly imported 513,300 masks illegally under a company he opened called Thai Health International and managed to sell more than 640,000, making a cool 14 million baht in cash. He has been released on bail as he is not considered a flight risk (seeing there are no flights at the moment).
Phanyot was linked to 2 other men who were arrested for allegedly hoarding 200 million face masks and is one of the key players in the market. Police are expanding their investigation to find other ‘accomplices’.
The first suspect, Sornsuvee “Boy” Pooraveenasawatchari, has broad political connections and is accused of promoting the products and manipulating the market. Working as an aide to deputy agriculture minister and MP Thamanat Prompao, he was also arrested for inputting false information into a computer system about face mask sales.
The second suspect, a former candidate for the Paradonraphab Party, Anonvat Vorametchayangkoon, was arrested last week in connection with the case, along with 100 boxes of face masks. Anonvat claims he bought the masks from Phanyot for resale.
Now, police are seeking the operators of a Facebook page, “Mam Pho Dam” or “Queen of Spades,” for defamation and spreading false information, after a complaint from Sornsuvee. The site admin has made a post on Thursday accusing the police of unfair treatment.
“Is this a reward for the risk I had taken? Do they really want to make me a culprit? I’m totally upset about this. Why go after me? Go after those who have cheated the country. Don’t drag me into any dirty political games.”
As of this morning the page has been shut down. An open message sent by the page’s owner to PM Prayut Chan-o-cha via Thai Rath reads…
Dear PM Prayut,
This is Mam Po Dum, do you remember me? I was the admin of a small page, a page that you once commented was a good one that helped people for a long time. But now the “Queen” is in confusion, accused that our information is fake and I must reveal my identity. Instead of going after the people involved, just check their bank accounts, you will certainly find who you are looking for: “Boy.”
He is an easy going guy and “innocent” then you allowed the authorities to attack him finding the details to find the missing face mask, all that ‘Boy’ did was post information on the page.” Please inform your subordinate that the ‘Queen’ will not go to TCSD and use your full authority to make me go die instead for the accused. I think I should receive goodwill from the government because we were pursuing where the missing masks went, but it turns out that you want to summon me instead. Is this correct PM Uncle Tu? I will just leave it like this.
Thank you,
Mam Po Dum”
Police defended their investigation, describing it as “routine.”
“The Mam Pho Dam page might think it’s doing the country a good service but if damages another party with what could be false information, police also need to investigate this.”
“We have relatively clear evidence that the page posted false information. The page reposted information from Sornsuvee, which is already known to be false. Therefore, the page is punishable under the Computer Crime Act.”
“What! If the one who tells the truth is called a culprit, then where can I find justice in this country?”
A video supplied by Mam Pho Dam to Thai media (in Thai) can be seen HERE.
Meanwhile, yesterday a team of commerce officials and police raided a mask factory in Samut Prakan, just south of Bangkok, following a tip that it allegedly produced, sold or purchased masks without permission.
“The factory’s executives will be charged with failing to inform the authorities about their costs and the location of their warehouses.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | Khaosod English
Government calling on nurses to enlist for special Covid-19 taskforce
According to the Thailand Nursing Midwifery Council, it is predicted that Thailand will need at least 400 more experienced nurses to battle the growing number of Covid-19 patients in the kingdom.
The president of the Council, Thassana Boonthong says, “nurses specialised in caring for patients in critical condition are in high demand as hospitals are allocating more beds for coronavirus patients.”
Just in the Bangkok area alone the council is seeking 400 nurses to be stationed at various hospitals, including, Thammasat University Hospital, the Chakri Naruboedindra Institute Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital and the Bang Khunthian Hospital for the Elderly.
Thassana says that the hospitals have set aside 80 beds for Covid-19 patients and each of them needs intensive care.
“The government has an urgent need to designate special facilities to treat infected patients, especially around Bangkok. Qualified nurses from state or private hospitals can enlist to help the government to battle the Covid-19 virus in special facilities, nurses can issue a transfer letter to work at Covid-19 facilities with full pay.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Did an Issan woman get coronavirus for a second time?
A 38 year old woman from Thailand’s northeastern Chaiyaphum province in the Issan region appears to have contracted the Covid-19 coronavirus for a second time, after she was ‘cured’ of the virus in Bangkok in the middle of March.
The woman, who in March had only recently returned from overseas, was found to be infected with the virus and was admitted to Phyathai 2 Hospital in Bangkok. She apparently made a full recovery and was discharged, and soon returned to her hometown.
But somewhere around April 3-5, she became sick again and went for a test. The result showed that her throat was infected with Covid-19.
A similar case involved a 42 year old construction worker who returned from Qatar on April 2.
Both cases are now under treatment in local hospitals, and authorities are trying to trace people who might have been in close contact with them. Doctors in New York now believe its possible for the virus to lie dormant in patients who’ve been treated
A report yesterday showed that Chaiyaphum currently has 109 Covid-19 patients. 8 were new cases. The local government has asked its residents to strictly follow curfew directives to limit the spread of the virus.
Testing remains the core of identifying patients with Covid-19 but there have been cases of false positives that may lead to apparent re-infections.
SOURCE: The Nation
