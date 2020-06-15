Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Up to 1,000 foreigners per day with smart phone tracking – plan to open Thailand up to foreigners
If approved by authorities, foreigners from low-risk countries will be allowed to enter the country and travel in so-called “travel bubbles” without going through the 14 day quarantine period. They’ll be tracked through a smart phone application to make sure they stay in their “bubble.” The plan is being prepared for an approval from the Centre of Covid-19 Situation Administration this Wednesday.
Countries considered ‘low risk’ at this stage would include Taiwan, Hong Kong, Vietnam
But the move doesn’t mean tourists will be back and flocking to the islands or filling up the markets of Bangkok. Only 1,000 people would be able to enter the country per day, probably an equivalent of 3 – 5 plane-loads. In the proposal, the foreigners allowed in the country initially will be those entering for business purposes and patients seeking medical treatment, according to a government spokesperson in the Bangkok Post.
“Covid-19 screening tests will be required both before the visitors leave their countries and upon arriving in Thailand.”
The plan has faced criticism as Thais returning home from overseas still face a 14 day quarantine while the plan proposes that certain foreigners won’t have to go through quarantine. The difference being the Thais are arriving from a myriad of countries, many still at high risk. In recent weeks confirmed infected Thais have arrived back from Middle East countries and the US.
The “travel bubbles” will carefully curate the countries from which foreigners will be able to travel from – all low-risk countries with few new cases over an extended period.
If the bubble system works, tourism officials will use the system for a ramping up of tourist arrivals in the future with hopes that it will speed up the economy’s recovery after the hard drop in tourism during March, April and May.
But Thai security officials remain concerned about the country opening up too soon to foreigners, and that it could led to a new wave of local transmissions. They also says that giving privilege to these specific foreigners, while still imposing the 14 day quarantine on repatriated Thai nationals will likely prompt further negative reaction by Thais.
A recent Suan Dusit Poll found that 75.7% of Thais do not want foreign tourists visiting Thailand soon with 54.4% saying that they would like Thai people to tour the country first. 21.3% say they are afraid foreign visitors would spark a second wave of Covid-19.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Schools, colleges, universities to reopen, restaurants and hotels can serve alcohol from Monday
The spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration announced yesterday that schools, colleges and other educational institutes will be allowed to re-open on Monday, and alcohol can again be served in restaurants and hotels, but NOT in pubs, bars or other entertainment venues.
The national curfew is also being lifted as of Monday.
International schools and tuition schools are allowed to resume operations. Private and government schools can open for a maximum 120 students at a time. Other institutes, including universities, can begin seminars and workshops.
Gatherings for ceremonies such as weddings, meetings, exhibitions, concerts, performances and events wil be permitted under the following conditions:
- Meetings and seminars must provide a space of 4 square metres per participant.
- Spectators at events, exhibitions, contests, or sports competitions must sit or stand at least a metre apart, and music performances or concerts must provide 5 metres square per attendee.
- Alcohol can be sold in restaurants, hotels and retail stores, but entertainment venues, pubs, bars and karaoke parlours will remain closed.
- Daycare centres for young children and seniors can reopen but must provide 2 square metres per person and check body temperatures.
- Science centres for learning can open to a limited number of visitors.
- Film and TV shoots will be allowed a maximum 150 crew members while studio audiences are capped at 50.
- Massage shops spas and saunas will be permitted to reopen, but with mandatory mask-wearing, hand cleansing, and social distancing of 5 square metres between customers
- Group exercise in parks will be allowed for groups of up to 50 people, with 5 square metres between participants.
- Amusement and water parks can also reopen, but customer numbers are limited to 1 per 4 square metres, while ball pits and bouncy castles must remain shut.
- Sports competition will be allowed but no spectators will be allowed in stadiums; only broadcast is allowed.
- Game booths and game centres may open but shop operators are responsible for keeping them clean.
- Domestic flights face no seating restrictions, but all passengers must wear face masks on board.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Economy
Economist predicts economy will shrink 8.9% this year, despite easing of restrictions
A leading economist is predicting the Thai economy will contract by 8.9% this year despite the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, far higher than previous estimates from local and international economic pundits. Amonthep Chawla, head of the research office at CIMB Thai Bank says that although Thailand is heading toward the fourth phase of lockdown easing, with more businesses to be reopened next week, the economy is still far from showing signs of recovery. He believes that the impact of Covid-19 on the Thai economy will be most evident in the second quarter, with expected 14% GDP contraction.
“Productivity, confidence and consumer spending will remain low in the period ahead.”
Thailand’s economic outlook for the second half of this year is slightly brighter but the GDP could still contract by 10%. Key factors are risks of a second wave of virus infection and oil prices, according to Amonthep.
Thailand’s government has set July 1 for the lifting of many of the remaining business lockdown measures and, tentatively, the resumption of some international travel although nothing has been confirmed at this stage. Security officials say all businesses and activities will be allowed to resume fully in July.
The secretary-general of the National Security Council says the lift of restrictions will amount to a complete reopening of the country, but that people’s cooperation is important, especially regarding the use of face masks, social distancing, handwashing and limited activities.
“As long as the disease is spreading worldwide, we will have to fight against it for a while.”
PHOTO: Amonthep Chawla, head of the research office at CIMB Thai Bank
PHOTO: Amonthep Chawla, head of the research office at CIMB Thai Bank

SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | TNA
Economy
Industry panel wants foreign businesspeople allowed back to Thailand
The Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking is proposing that foreign businesspeople be allowed back into Thailand. The president of the Thai Chamber of Commerce says this can be allowed if the government enacts strict measures to contain the spread of Covid-19, including ensuring every foreign visitor is tested for the virus 48 hours before landing in Thailand.
“They can be tested again upon arrival and required to go into self-isolation for 14 days. Foreign arrivals will also be prohibited from using public transport.”
A spokesman for the Board of Trade says he expects businesspeople from Japan, South Korea and Taiwan to be given the opportunity to enter the country first.
“We also advise the government to let tourists from low-risk countries like Taiwan, Vietnam and China to land in Thailand provided they undergo Covid-19 preventative measures as well.”
The chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries says the strengthening baht will not have an impact on the business sector because it’s in line with regional currencies. The baht closed yesterday at 31.15 against the US dollar, which was partly put down to foreign investors making net buys of 859.5 million baht in the stock market and 3 billion in the bonds market.
The Joint Standing Committee is also advising the government to meet and listen to the public’s proposals on economic recovery.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
