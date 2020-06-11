Transport Company resumes service, bans foreigners | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Transport Company resumes service, bans foreigners
The wheels on the bus go round and round. But not for foreigners living in Thailand.
The Transport Company, the state operator of intercity bus services, announced today that foreigners are banned from its services due to the Emergency Decree. Although services have resumed on most of their routes across the country, foreign travellers are not allowed to board because they do not have Thai national ID cards. Well that’s the official excuse according to a service agent. Asked whether passports can be used instead, the agent said “no”.
“They don’t hold Thai ID cards, so they can’t board our buses. We need them for identification purposes.”
“It’s the company policy, sorry for any inconvenience.”
The company also announced on its website that it reserves the right to book tickets for Thai nationals only, citing an unspecified clause of the Emergency Decree.
Other interprovincial bus providers have no such rule. Private operators Nakhonchai Air and Sombat Tour say foreigners are welcome on board, but are encouraged to check local quarantine requirements since some provinces still enforce 14 day quarantine for foreigners.
But Thaiger has had four messages in the past week saying they were unable to buy tickets or board Sombat Tour buses. This message from a New Zealand expat who tried to board a Sombat Tour bus.
“I wanted to go and visit my friend in Bangkok and she went ahead and booked a ticket on สมบัติทัวร์ มิตรแท้เพื่อนเดินทาง (Sombat Tour Bus Company) from Chiangmai to Bangkok.
The next morning I got a call from the company saying foreigners are not allowed on the bus. I am deeply offended by this discrimination. I have been in Thailand well before Covid arrived. Does this mean I can’t travel on planes also?”
The State Railway of Thailand says foreigners are also allowed to board long distance trains.
Domestic travel restrictions, in place since April, were mostly lifted after the government shortened the curfew by an hour on May 29 due to lower numbers of Covid-19 cases reported nationwide. (No new cases were reported today, according to the assistant spokeswoman for the government’s Covid-19 crisis centre.)
The country’s cumulative cases of infection now stand at 3,125. 80 patients are being treated in hospital, while 2,987 have recovered, putting the recovery rate well over 95%. There have been 58 deaths.
SOURCE: Khaosod EnglishKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai Red Cross donates millions of cloth face masks
The Thai Red Cross donated millions of cloth masks to protect health volunteers and Thailand Post workers from a possible return of the coronavirus. Red Cross chapters throughout Thailand will distribute around 7 million masks to the public.
Around 2 million of the masks will go to Village Health Volunteers, a longtime charity group that helps people in remote areas of Thailand. The volunteers were deemed “unsung heroes” by a World Health Organisation representative for Thailand, noting their work for educating villagers about Covid-19 and monitoring their health. 100,000 masks will be donated to Thailand Post delivery persons.
Those who wish to make a donation to the Thai Red Cross should make a deposit to the KBank account named “Thai Red Cross Society Disaster Relief,” number 001-1-34567-0. To get receipt for tax deduction, the Red Cross says to label money transfer slips with “For Covid- 19 Relief in Thailand” along with a name, address and phone numbers to donation@redcross.or.th.
SOURCE:Thai Red CrossKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
WHO expert calls comments on asymptomatic virus transmission a “misunderstanding”
After stirring some controversy with comments about asymptomatic transmission of the virus being “very rare”, a World Health Organisation Covid-19 expert has rushed to explain herself. In a Q&A session on social media, Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, says there is no definitive answer yet as to whether or not such transmission is rare but indicated that real world data showed this could be the case.
The WHO says studies indicate up to 40% of infections could be spread by asymptomatic carriers, in other words, those who have the virus but display no symptoms.
Dr. Van Kerkhove’s original comments at a press briefing earlier this week, about the rarity of such transmission, were based on a small number of unpublished studies that tracked the contacts of asymptomatic carriers. She says her use of the words “very rare” was related to the individuals referenced in those studies, and not indicative of global transmission trends.
“I used the phrase ‘very rare’ and I think that it’s a misunderstanding to state the asymptomatic transmission globally is very rare. What I was referring to was a subset of studies. I was also referring to some data that isn’t published or official.”
SOURCE: ReutersKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Singapore to begin human trial of potential Covid-19 prophylactic
A new drug, currently known as TY027, might be used to protect frontline healthcare workers against potential exposure to Covid-19, or travellers when they head to countries with high community transmission. Next week, 23 volunteers in Singapore will be involved in a clinical safety trial for the prophylactic antibody drug, which could be a viable treatment the disease that has already killed more than 400,000 around the globe.
The co-founder of Tychan, the biotech company behind the drug, told the media that if trials are successful, it could be used to render temporary protection against infection, as antibody drugs tend to be effective for about 2-3 weeks per dose. Using the drug to treat confirmed cases “could reduce a lot of problems we face right now,” such as the limited number of ventilators available at hospitals.
“One obvious thing is that a lot of the patients get sick for a very long time, and some of them even get very severe respiratory disease, so much so that you need oxygen ventilators to help them tie through this critical period, without which they would die. We hope this treatment will reduce the number of people who go into such a severe stage, and hopefully the number of people who die from Covid-19 can be kept to a minimum.”
But he noted that the eventual use of the drug, and who it will be administered to, will depend on the outcome of the Phase 1 clinical safety trial, which will take about 6 weeks. Singapore’s Health Sciences Authority granted approval for the trial on Monday. The trial, which will be conducted by SingHealth’s investigational medicine unit, will focus on evaluating the safety, tolerability and “pharmacokinetics,” the way the body reacts to the drug. If proven safe the drug will still have to undergo more tests before it can be used in real-life clinical settings, and that process could take months.
This is the first time an in-human trial for a Covid-19 treatment has been approved in Singapore. Presently, there is no proven antibody-based treatment for Covid-19, nor any licensed vaccine.
Tychan said in a statement that it produced the antibody on February 25, in partnership with Singpore’s Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Health, the Economic Development Board and other government agencies as part of a whole-of-government collaborative effort. The company then identified it as the most promising among several antibodies that demonstrated 100% neutralisation against Covid-19. Since then, preclinical safety studies and other regulatory requirements, including a 3 week stability test, have been completed successfully.
SOURCE: SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Anti-alternative tobacco report slammed by experts
Health minister promises hospital graft investigation
Rayong police raid huge illegal gambling den, arrest 118 – VIDEO
Transport Company resumes service, bans foreigners
Thai man faces 8 charges for Tweets criticising the monarchy
Economist predicts economy will shrink 8.9% this year, despite easing of restrictions
Fire kills man at his mother’s funeral in Kalasin
Thai Red Cross donates millions of cloth face masks
Woman arrested for boyfriend’s stabbing death
Thailand renews cap on permanent residency applications
WHO expert calls comments on asymptomatic virus transmission a “misunderstanding”
Singapore to begin human trial of potential Covid-19 prophylactic
Thai government to postpone tax increase on cheap cigarettes
Man rides in on jet ski, fires shots as hundreds raid his illegal shellfish farm – VIDEO
Industry panel wants foreign businesspeople allowed back to Thailand
Disabled Austrian swindled out of 10 million baht by “girlfriend”
Thailand’s tourism and MICE business will first reboot with low-risk countries
Bangkok braces for Black Lives Matter rally
Bars, massage parlours may be be allowed to reopen in Phase 4
Pattaya’s bars desperate to reopen
Beer delivery company hit with 50,000 baht fine for violating Alcohol Control Act
Phu Quoc will be Vietnam’s ‘test’ island as it re-opens to foreign tourists
Phuket’s hotels can now open. Someone forgot to tell the hotels.
Thai schools prepare for nationwide reopening July 1
Prepare for delays in re-opening international borders
Finance Ministry looking at 3,000 baht ‘travel bank’ in next stimulus round
Covid-19 crisis sees nearly 100 Koh Samui hotels put up for sale
Bangkok cinema closed after breaking social distancing rules
Thai Airways pushes back resumption of international services to August
Electricity discount has been switched off
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Business3 days ago
Thailand’s tourism and MICE business will first reboot with low-risk countries
- Business3 days ago
Beer delivery company hit with 50,000 baht fine for violating Alcohol Control Act
- Thailand2 days ago
Prepare for delays in re-opening international borders
- Business3 days ago
Finance Ministry looking at 3,000 baht ‘travel bank’ in next stimulus round
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok cinema closed after breaking social distancing rules
- Thailand2 days ago
Thai Airways pushes back resumption of international services to August
- Environment4 days ago
Heavy rains, severe weather predicted for the south and east
- Crime3 days ago
Murder investigation launched as body of Ukrainian woman found on Koh Samui
sam thompson
June 11, 2020 at 2:58 pm
Well that seems entirely reasonable and not at all discriminatory or xenophobic.
Toby Andrews
June 11, 2020 at 3:07 pm
Good, the railway is cheaper, and often quicker because they are not slow going through cities as the buses are.
One more reason for foreigners not to return to Thailand.