image
Connect with us

Crime

Thai man faces 8 charges for Tweets criticising the monarchy

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Thai man faces 8 charges for Tweets criticising the monarchy | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Khaosod
    • follow us in feedly

A Twitter user is facing multiple criminal charges for this posts criticising the monarchy along with a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison.

The 20 year old man, going by the name “Niranam” which is Thai for anonymous, runs the Twitter account @ssji_2475 where he has made posts critical of the Thai royal family, violating Thailand’s tough lése majeste laws. He was arrested in February and charged with a cybercrime violation. This week, authorities charged him with 7 more counts of cybercrime violations, which bans spreading information that “threatens national security”.

Due to the country’s lése majeste laws, The Thaiger cannot share his posts. Some people supporting him on Twitter are using the hashtag #saveนิรนาม.

SOURCE: Khaosod

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Crime

Health minister promises hospital graft investigation

Jack Burton

Published

52 mins ago

on

June 11, 2020

By

Health minister promises hospital graft investigation | The Thaiger
PHOTO: NNT

Further to a story reported by The Thaiger, Deputy PM and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has pledged to investigate allegations that many of the ministry’s 186 hospitals have taken kickbacks from drug companies for buying their products. He says he’ll order a formal investigation, if there is any substance to the allegations, which he admits have tarnished the reputation of the ministry.

The allegation has put Public Health Permanent Secretary Dr Sukhum Kanchanapimai at odds with the director of Khon Kaen provincial hospital, Dr Charnchai Chanworachaikul, who was recently transferred to work at the ministry by Sukhum, who then appointed the director of a hospital in the eastern Chanthaburi province to replace him during an investigation.

Charnchai stands accused, in an anonymous letter, of allegedly receiving a 5% kickback from drug companies from March to October 2018, in exchange for buying products from certain suppliers.

Anutin says that he he’ll examine all aspects of the controversy to ensure fairness to all concerned.

Manoo Sawangjaeng, an independent academic, claims that in November last year, all 186 hospitals under the Public Health Ministry received kickbacks from drug companies, citing information he gleaned from sales representatives.

Drug companies in Thailand are divided into foreign makers, local makers and trading companies. Manoo says the trading companies, which import drugs from abroad, are the most directly involved in the kickback process.

In September, 2017, the Cabinet issued an order banning state hospitals from receiving kickbacks and all forms of benefits from drug companies, but drug companies simply switched to offering ‘donations’ to hospitals to beat the ban.

The deputy secretary-general of the National Anti-Corruption Commission blames budgetary constraints for making hospitals, mostly small community hospitals, feel the need to demand kickbacks from pharmaceutical companies, to be paid into a “welfare fund” for each hospital.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Crime

Rayong police raid huge illegal gambling den, arrest 118 – VIDEO

Jack Burton

Published

59 mins ago

on

June 11, 2020

By

Rayong police raid huge illegal gambling den, arrest 118 &#8211; VIDEO | The Thaiger
PHOTOS: The Pattaya News

Authorities in the eastern province of Rayong raided a huge illegal casino and arrested 118 gamblers. 12 million baht was reportedly circulated through the gambling den daily. Officers from the Department of Provincial Administration and the Department of Special Investigation raided the den, named “RJ,” in Rayong’s main city district after an extensive investigation.

Check the raid on video (below).

The casino had a total area of 600 square metres. There were many illegal gaming tables and even slot machines. Many of the 118 gamblers were from the Pattaya area. Officers say there was at least 12 million baht in the gambling den at the time of the raid.

Those arrested face charges of illegal gambling and violating the Emergency Decreewhich prohibits mass gatherings. Officers told reporters that any illegal acts or venues should be reported to the Ministry of Interior Hotline, 1567.

Rayong police raid huge illegal gambling den, arrest 118 - VIDEO | News by The Thaiger

Rayong police raid huge illegal gambling den, arrest 118 - VIDEO | News by The Thaiger

 

 

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Crime

Woman arrested for boyfriend’s stabbing death

Jack Burton

Published

3 hours ago

on

June 11, 2020

By

Woman arrested for boyfriend&#8217;s stabbing death | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Line Today

Police in Bangkok have arrested a woman for allegedly stabbing her longtime boyfriend to death in Issan’s Khon Kaen province. Officers of the Crime Suppression Division and Khon Kaen’s Muang police station arrested Thanphicha Rodnongkheng at a rented house near Victory Monument last night.

28 year old Thanphicha, aka. “Mind”, was wanted on a warrant issued by the Khon Kaen Provincial Court for “assault leading to death”. Thanphicha’s boyfriend, 27 year old Manop Amthao, was found dead with stab wounds in their rented room in Khon Kaen’s Muang district on May 28. Thanphicha was nowhere to be found.

Investigators concluded the victim’s missing transgender girlfriend was the prime suspect, and obtained an arrest warrant. The hunt led them to Bangkok. Under interrogation, the suspect denied any involvement. Police were not convinced. Security cameras recorded Thanphicha carrying two black plastic bags and a shoulder bag, about 4:30am on May 27 as she walked along the streets away from where they stayed. She was spotted at 4 locations. They suspect the plastic bags contained bloodstained clothing, which she later discarded.

She is being returned, in custody, to Khon Kaen. The investigation is continuing.

Woman arrested for boyfriend's stabbing death | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading
image

Trending