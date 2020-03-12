Tourism officials ponder moving Songkran to July, boosting domestic tourism | The Thaiger

Coronavirus
Tourism officials ponder moving Songkran to July, boosting domestic tourism
Joint ventures with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and the Tourism Council of Thailand (TCT) are trying to solve worst case scenarios of losing over 1 trillion baht in revenue and 10 million in inbound guests to celebrate Songkran. The TAT has set a optimistic target of 172 million domestic trips this year, generating 1.13 trillion baht in revenue. They’re also examining the postponing of Songkran celebrations to July 4-7 this year. The idea already has the nod from Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn but still needs approval from the Culture Ministry and cabinet.
Meanwhile, the President of The TCT Chairat Trirattanajarasporn acknowledge TAT’s prediction – the decrease in revenue and inbound guests.
“The greater challenge for Thai tourism is to boost the number of domestic trips to maintain jobs for workers in the industry until the coronavirus crisis passes. The TCT has set a lofty goal for local tourists to take 200 million domestic trips this year, also that tourism operators from the private sectors should make more effort to attract domestic tourism”.
“As the cabinet has encouraged state agencies to arrange meetings and seminars within the country instead of outbound trips.”
Mr Chairat says he believes this segment can support tourism from April – June. He did not rule out the possibility of raising the number of domestic trips to 200 million, as the circumstances are drastically different with Thais unable to currently travel abroad.
TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn says the growth target of 4% for the domestic market is already beyond reach.
“As in the past few years the growth rate lingered below 3% and now virus fears are constraining travel. Last year, Thais took 166.84 million trips nationwide, spending 1.08 trillion baht. To achieve 200 million trips will require an additional 33.16 million trips or at least 20% growth this year.
“This is hard for all of us, but it’s worth trying. We need a lot of cooperation from the TCT and the private sector to build sentiment among tourists who still have travel ambitions and purchasing power but do not want to take risks outside the country.”
SOURCE: BangkokPostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus
Lazada investigating allegations of facemask price gouging
Online marketplace Lazada is investigating an allegation by the Commerce Ministry’s yesterday that protective facemasks for the Covid-19 coronavirus are being sold via its platform at illegally high prices. The masks were declared a price-controlled item in Thailand on February 4.
Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit ordered a complaint filed against Lazada for allegedly allowing sales of masks by vendors at inflated prices in Thailand using its platform. The Singapore based company said in a statement that it “always respects local laws, regulations and government policies to ensure our healthy ecosystem”.
“We have been supporting measures by the Department of Internal Trade to maintain reasonable pricing for essential items, including facemasks. We are aware of the Minister of Commerce’s comments and are currently conducting an internal investigation.
“We are actively monitoring the Covid-19 situation and new regulations to educate the sellers on our platform. If any seller persists in inflating the prices of masks, Lazada will remove the listing. Should you come across any non-compliant item, please alert our Customer Care at https://www.lazada.co.th/contact.”
SOURCE: The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Covid-19
UPDATE: SCB becomes third bank to stop exchanging foreign cash
Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) today became the third Thai bank to cease exchanging foreign cash, shut down its exchange booths and quarantine booth staff for fourteen days as a result of the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak.
The move comes after a similar move by Kasikorn Bank over the weekend – see original story below.
Yesterday afternoon saw Krungthai Bank follow suit.
The bank said in a statement the decision was undertaken to protect their customers and staff, but that the use of of Thai currency is still fine.
ORIGINAL STORY:
One of Thailand’s biggest banks has announced it is closing all its foreign exchange booths and will cease exchanging foreign cash in its branches, effective immediately.
The shock move from Kasikorn Bank (known locally as K-Bank) came in a directive issued at 5pm yesterday and is due to the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak.
The order says it is the bank’s “civic duty to act on this very important” issue.
No time limit was given for the closure. All staff who worked in the bank’s forex booths nationwide have been put on a 14 day quarantine and must stay home.
The bank said in a letter that entities such as the health ministry, bank of Thailand, airports authority and duty free giant King Power have been informed of the decision.
Last week Kasikorn closed their branch in Laem Chabang, Chonburi for 14 days after an infected Italian went into the bank.
SOURCES: thaivisa | 77Kaoded | The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus
Thailand confirms 11 new coronavirus cases
Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health announced 11 new confirmed cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus at its press briefing today. The new cases bring the total of confirmed cases in Thailand to 70.
The ministry said the new patients were found infected in a cluster, the first since the virus struck the country in January.
Officials say the eleven were at a party in a single room sharing drinks and cigarettes with a Hong Kong citizen, who has since returned to Hong Kong.
Thirty-four of Thailand’s patients have been discharged, with 24 still in hospital, one of them in serious condition at Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute.
SOURCES: Bangok Post | Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Songkran around Thailand – where can you get wet in 2020?
Top 10 things to see and do in Phu Quoc, Vietnam
“Tourist arrivals to plunge 50% in first half of 2020” – Thai Tourism Minister
South Korea issues travel advisory for Thailand
UPDATE: Thai immigration scraps TM28 reporting requirements
Thai Airways starts to trim back schedules due to loss of demand
PM announces urgent measures to handle coronavirus
Coronavirus UPDATE: No cases in Indonesia, why? Are paper face-masks effective?
New coronavirus case brings Thailand total to 35
Ten reasons western foreign tourists are not wanted in Thailand
Coronavirus, and Thailand’s property market
Third unidentified foreigner found dead in Pattaya
Coronavirus UPDATE: Vietnam village quarantined, worldwide cases reach 64,448
Toilet paper vs bum gun – which one is better?
Phuket calls for immediate government help over coronavirus impact
Thailand News Today, Thursday, March 12. Daily TV News.
Lazada investigating allegations of facemask price gouging
Body in oil drum discovered in Chiang Rai reservoir
30 year old woman jumps from 14th floor in Nonthaburi
Gold mining company found guilty for avoiding environmental report
UPDATE: SCB becomes third bank to stop exchanging foreign cash
Grab driver turns himself in over missing wallet: cash still missing
200 landmines cleared from old battleground near Burmese border
Tourism officials ponder moving Songkran to July, boosting domestic tourism
Thailand confirms 11 new coronavirus cases
UPDATE: 11 new Covid-19 cases announced for Thailand – total now 70 people
Scorcher in the North, weekend storms predicted
Businessman murdered in front of family in southern Thailand
Thai stocks tumbles, SET drops nearly 6%
Monkey brawl shocks Lop Buri – VIDEO
ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้
Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020
คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง
เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน
รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13
10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด
Trending
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Reasons you should take Covid-19 seriously – symptoms and prevention
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Covid-19 coronavirus UPDATE – Italian lockdown, US surge in cases, death rate up to 3.4%
- Coronavirus4 days ago
Two more Thai coronavirus patients recover, are discharged
- Coronavirus2 hours ago
UPDATE: SCB becomes third bank to stop exchanging foreign cash
- Coronavirus1 day ago
All arriving passengers now required to provide additional contact info
- Politics2 days ago
Cabinet meets today to discuss power costs stimulus
- Crime3 days ago
Pattaya cop, volunteers busted for extortion, abduction
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
Yala judge’s suicide letter forces spotlight on independence of the Thai judiciary