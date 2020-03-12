Thailand confirms 11 new coronavirus cases | The Thaiger

Coronavirus
Thailand confirms 11 new coronavirus cases
Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health announced 11 new confirmed cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus at its press briefing today. The new cases bring the total of confirmed cases in Thailand to 70.
The ministry said the new patients were found infected in a cluster, the first since the virus struck the country in January.
Officials say the eleven were at a party in a single room sharing drinks and cigarettes with a Hong Kong citizen, who has since returned to Hong Kong.
Thirty-four of Thailand’s patients have been discharged, with 24 still in hospital, one of them in serious condition at Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute.
SOURCES: Bangok Post | Pattaya News
UPDATE: 11 new Covid-19 cases announced for Thailand – total now 70 people
Thailand now has a total of 70 Covid-19 Coronavirus cases with the announcement yesterday of six new confirmed patients and another 11 cases announced this morning. In their daily briefings the Thai Ministry of Public Health added that 34 patients had now fully recovered. One person has died of the disease in Thailand.
And Thailand confirmed eleven more cases of the virus today at a press conference from the Ministry of Public Health and the Department of Disease Control. The ministry said the new patients were found infected in a cluster for the first time since Covid-19 hit the country.
The eleven were at a party in a single closed room sharing drinks and cigarettes with a Hong Kong national who has since returned to Hong Kong, officials stated to the press today. The party occurred around February 21. Officials are tracing and quarantining all contacts from the group.
One of the newly announced cases yesterday, a 25 year old Thai man, has already recovered and returned home after treatment at the Bamrasnaradura Institute of Infectious Diseases in Nonthaburi (just west of Bangkok).
Thailand is now ranked down to 32 in the list of countries with the most coronavirus cases.
Here’s some details of the new cases…
- A 36 year old Singaporean, who owns a restaurant in Bangkok. He became sick on March 6, with a fever, muscle pains and cough. He was admitted to a private hospital and, subsequently, transferred to Bamrasnaradura Institute for treatment, where he tested positive.
- A 21 year old immigration officer at Suvarnabhumi international airport. He went to a state hospital with a runny nose and headache. He was later transferred to the Central Hospital, where he tested positive for the virus.
- A 40 year old official working at Suvarnabhumi international airport. He became sick on March 7, with a fever, runny nose and headache, and went to a private hospital for checks after two days. He was confirmed as infected and admitted for treatment.
- A 25 year old office worker, who became sick on February 25 with a fever and muscle pains. He went to hospital twice, on February 27 and March 2, for examination which revealed a lung inflammation. He was subsequently transferred to the Bamrasnaradura Institute for treatment and tested positive.
- A 27 year old woman who returned from South Korea on February 7. She fell sick on February 20 and was admitted for treatment to a private hospital. On February 28, she was transferred to Nopparatratchathani Hospital for further treatment, with a high fever, sore throat, headache, cough and runny nose. She was diagnosed as being infected with the virus.
- A 40 year old Thai man returning from Japan on February 26. On the following day, he checked in at a private hospital for treatment to a fractured left wrist, but tests showed him infected with the virus.
Meanwhile, the 241 Thais returning from working illegally in South Korea have been quarantined at Sattahip naval base, south of Pattaya. Doctors report that 29 cases require special attention – six pregnant women, five children and 18 people with pre-existing conditions.
Here's a list of the top 10 countries as of this morning. All the latest news on the coronavirus HERE.
Thai stocks tumbles, SET drops nearly 6%
Thailand’s stock exchange, the SET, plunged yesterday along with the region’s other bourses. The index dropped amid concerns over the growing global Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.
The SET dived 74.57 points, or nearly 6%, to 1,175.32 points. This all happened shortly after the open in a turnover of 9 billion baht. The SET50 index, Thailand’s top 50 listed companies, faired even worse, dropping 59.6 points, or 7.24%, to 763.41.
Asian stocks followed suit, with Australia’s S&P and ASX 200 entered a bear market, having fallen more than 20% from its recent highs. Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed down 2.3%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed down 0.6% and China’s Shanghai Composite lost nearly 1%.
The plunges are in line with markets around the world which were in the red after the World Health Organisation upgraded the designation of the coronavirus a “pandemic”.
Airports of Thailand (AoT) shares were the biggest loser as it shed 5 baht, or 8.26%, to 55.50, while PTT (the Thai petrochemical giant) shares dropped 1.50 baht, or 5.13%, to 27.75.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | CNN
US announces temporary ban on flights coming from Europe
The US President Donald Trump has announced today a month-long suspension for travellers out of Europe. The only exception if people travelling from the UK to the US.
In an official televised address to the US TV audience from the White House, President Trump noted he was overseeing “the most aggressive and comprehensive effort to confront a foreign virus in modern history.”
The travel ban starts tomorrow night (Friday). Yesterday the World Health Organisation announced that the Covid-19 coronavirus has been upgraded to a designation of ‘pandemic’.
The move will have profound consequences for airlines travelling between the US and Europe as well as travel companies. The US President is expected to outline some financial and tax relief those industries.
“Europe is having a tough time right now with the virus. And we’ll be making various decisions.”
In his address he also confirmed an earlier Facebook post, reporting that US actor Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, have been diagnosed with coronavirus whilst visiting Australia.

